Gold's seasonal patterns are particularly friendly in Q3, leading us to believe that the risk reward for being long SGOL is skewed in our favor.

We think that the wave of speculative profit-taking in the gold futures market has come to an end, with specs resuming their fresh buying.

The elevated level of macro uncertainty is conducive to strong safe-haven demand. This is reflected in the significant ETF inflows into gold so far this year.

SGOL has performed better than we expected so far in June, with minimal dips.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares (SGOL).

SGOL has performed better than we expected so far in June. Dips have been minimal, which is partly owing to increasing weakness in the dollar index. More recently, long-term US real rates have come under renewed downward pressure, eliciting even more monetary demand for the yellow metal.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

We argue that the elevated level of uncertainty will continue to drive safe-haven demand for gold, especially considering the friendly seasonal patterns for gold prices in the second half of the year.

We expect a strong upside for SGOL in the summer months.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well suited from investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by JP Morgan.

SGOL's assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for Gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community raised by the equivalent of 49 tonnes its net long position in COMEX gold in the week to June 16, according to the CFTC. This was the first week of spec buying in four weeks.

Speculators are biased toward the bullish side. The fact that the recent increase in net long speculative positions is primarily driven by fresh buying suggests a very bullish sentiment.

Although gold's spec positioning is a little stretched, we think that the wave of profit-taking since February may already have come to an end.

Implications for SGOL: Should net long spec positions in COMEX gold return to their recent all-time high, the positive impact on the COMEX gold spot price could be significant. As a result, SGOL would perform strongly.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought 34 tonnes of gold in the week to June 19, according to our estimates.

This was the second straight week of inflows and the largest since mid-May.

The surge in inflows was the result of fears over a second wave of COVID-19 cases, especially in the US and China. According to the World Health Organization (WHO):

The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home... but the virus is still spreading fast.

This worrying statement was enough to trigger a surge in safe-haven demand and halt the appreciation in risk assets.

Implications for SGOL: The elevated level of macro uncertainty is stimulating ETF demand for gold, which is naturally pushing the COMEX gold spot price higher. The steady inflows are currently supportive of gold prices and thus SGOL.

Positive seasonality in Q3

The performance of gold prices tends to be weak in June, with negative median performance.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid

In contrast, the seasonality turns friendly in the second half of the year, especially in Q3, as the chart below shows.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid

Implications for SGOL: The friendly seasonality of gold prices in the second half of the year makes the risk-reward for being long SGOL skewed in our favor.

Closing thoughts

SGOL has proven to be more resilient than we initially expected since the start of June, with minimal dips.

We think that the macro environment is conducive to strong safe-haven demand, which should, therefore, benefit gold prices.

The friendly seasonal patterns in Q3 prompt us to be constructive on SGOL in the near term, expecting more upside in the summer months.

This is time to reinforce our long-term positions in SGOL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.