It's Time For Buried Cannabis Investors To Reallocate

Years from now, the next generation of investors to be parted from their money will probably find their companies were started via reverse takeovers, RTOs, of Canadian cannabis companies just as the current generation of cannabis companies were birthed from RTOs of long dormant Canadian mining companies.

Investors who have been eviscerated need to sell their cannabis losers and buy stock in successful cannabis companies. By doing so, they will have a fighting chance to recover their losses.

Very few of the 201 cannabis companies listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange have any chance of survival, but they will continue to trade for pennies on the dollar.

Investors in five of the once largest cannabis companies have seen the value of their investments fall by over $76 billion or 86% during the past two years.

The lyrics to Canada’s National Anthem, "With glowing hearts we see thee rise," do not apply to Canada-centric cannabis company stocks or most MSOs.

I have been investing in the cannabis sector since 2014, so I have witnessed the birthing pains of a new industry from a front-row seat. In that process, I have gone through stages of investor elation, as well as grief, and managed to emerge with an acceptable amount of scar tissue. Importantly, however, I have been able to identify characteristics of successful and unsuccessful cannabis companies. This article explores those characteristics and identifies two companies that presently have particularly bright prospects.

Stages of Investor Grief

Stock market investors quickly realize they have to learn how to deal with grief because bad investments are inevitable. In my opinion, all investors are certain to experience four (4) distinct stages of investment grief: denial, anger, acceptance, and action.

The time spent in each stage will differ among investors. For example, a day trader may go through all stages in a single day, whereas others may take several months. The length of grieving in each stage is a function of numerous factors including general market conditions, an investor's financial wherewithal, and their psychological profile.

Tallying Canadian Grief

The stages of investor grief are certainly familiar to the millions of investors who have seen billions of their dollars evaporate in shares of the large, publicly-traded, Canada-centric cannabis companies. Investors were drawn to the Canada cannabis sector like flies to sticky tape in a belief that great fortunes would be created once Canada became the first developed country to fully legalize consumption of marijuana. Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), Aphria (APHA), Tilray (TLRY), and Cronos (CRON) and their investment bankers were prime beneficiaries of this investment frenzy as stock prices rose dramatically in advance of and shortly after legalization.

Unfortunately, the visions of great wealth that accompanied Canada's full legalization of marijuana on October 17, 2018, turned out to be a mirage. Canada-centric cannabis company share prices peaked about the time of legalization and began declining that continues to this day. For about the past two years, millions of investors have clung to shares with a belief that their shares will return to the price they paid.

These jaded investors have clearly experienced the first three stages of grief and reluctantly accepted their unrealized losses. They, however, cling to a mistaken belief that these shares prices will rise once again like a Phoenix. The fact is the chance of these large Canadian stocks rising to investors' cost bases is probably zero. They have generally been damaged beyond repair.

The following table shows the decline from their peaks to today in market capitalization of the five largest cannabis companies at the time of legalization. As noted, these five companies saw their capitalizations fall from a peak of $88.88 billion to $12.40 billion. That decline of $76.49 billion represented a decline of 86.1%. These losses have cast a pall over the entire cannabis sector as pernicious as the COVID-19 pandemic has been for world economies.

Action Plan

The out of favor nature of the cannabis sector provides longer-term investors with perhaps a once in a lifetime opportunity to take advantage of conditions. The opportunity is enhanced by the fact that marijuana was generally considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic so cannabis companies were allowed to continue serving customers.

Individual investors who have abandoned the cannabis sector need to realize that a largely untapped market for marijuana continues to exist and fortunes can still be made. Also, contrarian investors should relish the opportunity to selectively establish positions in publicly-traded, beaten down cannabis company stocks.

It is now time for investors who are deep underwater on their cannabis stocks to shed their catatonia, enter the fourth stage of investor grief, and take action. They can no longer cling to their bad investments with blind hope. These investors need to sell their losers and reallocate those funds into cannabis companies that are most likely to succeed.

A number of publicly-traded cannabis companies are prospering, but their stock prices are weighed down by sector avoidance. As a result, there are a number of cannabis companies that are significantly undervalued. Investors have simply failed to identify these companies; therefore, now is the time to take advantage of the situation.

I firmly believe that cannabis companies that offer significant opportunity to investors can be readily identified. At the same time, I believe that cannabis sector ETFs are not good vehicles for investing in the cannabis sector since the number of bad cannabis companies far outweigh the good ones.

Identifying Successful Cannabis Companies

While I have not researched all 201 publicly-traded cannabis companies listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, I have researched most large publicly-traded companies. In fact, I have published 23 Seeking Alpha articles on cannabis companies and I encourage you to read them, especially the most recent two that relate directly to this current article. Trulieve Sets Records While Some Florida Competitors Implode and Liberty Health Sciences Is A Hidden Gem.

My experience strongly suggests that investment success is heavily dependent on adequate research. Accordingly, research of companies in the cannabis sector revealed that successful companies shared a number of observable characteristics which are as follows.

The absolute population of a company's marketplace should be growing along with a company's actual number of customers. The marketplace should offer the potential for increasing consumption by offering the possibility for edibles and legalization of recreational marijuana. The regulatory authorities should not limit a company's square feet of cultivation or the number of retail outlets. Companies should show actual growth in sales, gross profit, cash flow from operations, and net income after taxes. A company's revenue per gram sold should approximate $10 and be relatively stable. A company must have enough cost effective, cultivation capacity sufficient to satisfy customer demand in a timely fashion for its next two years. A company's price earnings ratio should be below 10 and its PEG ratio below 1. The latter is the PE ratio divided by the earnings growth rate. For example, if a company had a PE of 10 and its earnings were growing at 10% per year, then its PEG ratio would be 1.0.

Two Cannabis Companies Likely To Reward Investors

My research revealed two companies that have the above characteristics: Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) and Liberty Health Sciences (OTCQX:LHSIF). They both happen to derive virtually all of their profit from Florida, which has a favorable regulatory and competitive environment that limits neither square feet of cultivation nor number of dispensaries. Additionally, both companies are ready to launch edibles before the end of 2020 and they are well positioned to benefit from the introduction of recreational consumption in Florida, which may occur as soon as 2022.

Florida is a vertically integrated, seed-to-sale medical marijuana state with 22 licensed medical marijuana treatment centers, MMTCs. Only 14 of these licensees are currently growing, processing, and selling product and two of those Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) and MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) are true zombies.

Florida now has 353,575 qualified patients and in the week ended June 18, 2020, that number grew by 4,917. The number of people with medical marijuana cards has grown by 122,137 or 52.8% in the past 12 months.

There are now 251 dispensaries with Trulieve accounting for 48 and Liberty 25. These two companies sailed through the pandemic without missing a beat because they were deemed to be essential services, allowed to remain open, and permitted to do home delivery. As the fear of the pandemic spread, Floridians took out their hurricane playbook and added cannabis to their shopping list along with water and, of course, toilet paper, beer, handi wipes, Clorox, etc. The pandemic's measurable pantry loading and quarantining encouraged an increase in personal consumption of cannabis and maybe some sharing, but cannabis consumption returned to its normal growth path once Florida began to reopen.

During the week ending June 18th, Floridians consumed 117,520 mgs of THC laden products and 39,175 ounces of flower. Those figures represented respective increases of 56% and 102% versus January 2020. This level of consumption indicates that marijuana sales in Florida now exceed $1 billion per year. Interestingly, during this latest week, Trulieve accounted for 52.4% of all flower and THC products sold in Florida, even though it operated only 19.1% of all the dispensaries.

The following table provides a scorecard for TCNNF and LHSIF based on the previously mentioned characteristics for success. It shows why investors in these companies are likely to reap significant rewards.

Trulieve's Florida medical marijuana sales revenue, operating cash flow, and net income dwarf any of its competitors. It was the first MMTC to operate in the state and it has never lost that leadership position. By comparison, Liberty Health Sciences is a rapidly growing MMTC that is in the process of proving it now has the capacity to cultivate, process, and distribute to profitably operate in Florida. Both companies have infinitesimal PEG ratios which make them especially attractive. The PEG ratios indicate that each company's already low PE ratio should decline going forward.

Both companies have completed facilities and entered into marketing agreements that will allow them to launch the sale of edibles as soon as the final guidelines have been approved by Florida regulators. They also have plenty of excess capacity; therefore, they do not face imminent large expenditures on adding cultivation acreage.

The only observed negative in the above scorecard was the 5.8% decline in free cash flow from operations for Trulieve. In fiscal 2018, operating cash flow amounted to a healthy $25.0 million, but, in 2019, it fell slightly to $23.5 million.

If there are other publicly-traded cannabis companies with comparable metrics, I have not yet identified them. Accordingly, at this moment, I believe Trulieve and Liberty Health Sciences offer investors the best odds of success.

Conclusion

The entire cannabis sector has been out of favor as a result of the horrible stock performance of Canopy Growth, Aurora, Aphria, Tilray, Cronus, Acreage, and MedMen. Millions of shareholders are sitting on about $80 billion in unrealized losses on those stocks alone and those losses have paralyzed those investors from purchasing the few profitable cannabis companies with positive operating earnings such as Trulieve and Liberty Health Sciences.

Investors who are $80 billion underwater need to jettison those shares, because they will never return to their bubblelicious levels. Investors who dump their horrible Canadian focused company shares along with their zombie MSO shares and redeploy those proceeds into TCNNF and LHSIF have a very realistic chance of recovering their losses within the next few years. The recent thin trading in TCNNF and LHSIF guarantee significant price increases in those stocks if buried investors emerge from their self-imposed catatonic state.

If contrarian investors such as Dave Portnoy of Davey Day Trade Global fame and the Robinhood crowd think Hexo (HEXO), Aurora, Hertz (HTZ), Airlines and Cruise Lines are good investments, they ought to fall head over heels in love with Trulieve and Liberty Health Sciences. Momentum followers are bound to get excited once the buying starts and prices start moving higher.

A buying frenzy could erupt at any moment and would drive TCNNF and LHSIF prices dramatically higher because these stocks are so thinly traded. For example, the average daily trading volume of TCNNF on the OTC is only 234,564 shares and for LHSIF it is 905,000. On June 18th 213,000 ($2.7 million) shares of TCNNF traded, while only 99,000 ($36,000) shares of LHSIF changed hands. Obviously, all orders should be entered as limit orders, since any meaningful purchases could otherwise cause transactions at prices significantly higher than those prevailing at the time of order entry.

Maybe Jim Cramer's June 18th "sell it already" recommendation to a caller asking about Aurora Cannabis will trigger the reallocation advocated in this article. ACB is trading at $13.50, which is down 91.3% and $15 billion in total capitalization from its peak. In my opinion, ACB is a financial disaster with no future and could easily fall another 8.7%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LHSIF, TCNNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.