CoreCivic, Inc (CXW), rocked the market with their announcement that they were suspending the common dividend and "evaluating" their corporate structure and capital allocation. Naturally, the market fixated on "suspending the common dividend" and everything that came after was ignored.

While not quite reaching the lows from the COVID-19 sell off, CXW did give up most of the gains they have made over the past three months.

We want to look beyond the headline and see what CXW is actually doing.

Performance

The first thing to note is that in the June 17 press release, CXW announced their April and May performance. The performance was very strong considering the impact of COVID-19. Revenue dipped slightly, primarily due to a decline in border activity and associated detentions at their ICE facilities. Normalized FFO actually climbed up 17% in May vs. March, and up 5% for the trailing three months compared to Q1 results. This tells us that COVID-19 has had an impact, but CXW has been successful at mitigating it and we can expect revenue to be down 2-3%, but FFO is still climbing.

This announcement on its own would be considered very good news. CXW appears to be well on track to meet or exceed expectations and cash flow is materially similar in Q2, or even a little better, than it was in Q1.

So What's CXW Doing?

CXW did not suspend the dividend in a vacuum. As shown above, there wasn't a material decline in cash flow that caused this. This is being done in conjunction with CXW exploring the possibility of de-REITing (or switching from a REIT status to a C-corp status).

CXW is exploring giving up their REIT status and reorganizing as a C-corp. This means that in the future CXW will not enjoy preferential tax treatment that the REIT structure provides and they will have to pay taxes at the corporate level. As a C-corp, they would not be bound by REIT requirements, particularly those that require them to distribute a substantial portion of their taxable income. They will be able to set their dividend at whatever level they want, or even not pay one at all.

The Problem

CXW's management believes that their share price does not accurately reflect the value of the company, and we agree. They view being forced to distribute such a substantial portion of their cash flow is holding them back.

Here are a few relevant excerpts from the press release:

As a real estate investment trust ('REIT'), CoreCivic is required to pay out most of the Company’s earnings in dividends, which requires it to rely on the capital markets to fund future growth.

The easiest way for REITs to grow is through issuing common equity. When your common equity is trading extremely low, issuing equity is not practical. Many tie the cost of equity to the dividend, but that isn't completely accurate.

Even with no dividend, issuing shares has a cost. CXW's current assets produce approximately $2.10 in annual FFO per share. That's the number they want to grow. So if they issue stock at $13/share, for every share sold they would need to produce $2.10 more in annual FFO just for the existing equity to break even. That is a return of over 16%. Anything short of that and FFO/share would drop and the share prices would likely drop with it. Since CXW can't invest money for a 16%-plus return, issuing shares would only harm existing shareholders.

The Solution

So being unable to issue shares to grow, how else can CXW get cash? Well, they are paying out $213+ million/year in dividends. That's a lot of cash flow going to shareholders, but apparently failing to improve the price of the common shares. Where CXW cannot issue shares at $13, retaining cash does not cause dilution. By reinvesting $200-plus million/year, the increased FFO is split among all existing shareholders, without being diluted by an increased number of shares.

CXW stated:

Alternative corporate structures could allow the Company flexibility to allocate the Company's substantial free cash flow to the highest returning opportunities which could include debt repayment, prudent return of capital to shareholders, or funding attractive growth opportunities.

In plain English, CXW believes that the market is not appreciating the dividend, and that issuing shares makes their cost of capital prohibitive. By "alternative corporate structure" they mean reorganizing into a corporate structure other than a REIT. This means that CXW will be free to reinvest the cash flow that's currently going to the dividend.

CXW also added this little tidbit:

Additionally, we believe alternative structures could expand opportunities for the Company to meet other partner needs that cannot be undertaken in our current structure.

REITs are generally limited in where their money comes from. The law is designed to ensure that they are primarily getting their revenue from real estate. By managing daily operations, CXW – and also GEO Group (GEO) – already are walking the line. CXW might have plans to branch out their business to do things that would increase their non-real estate income. We will have to be patient to see if CXW has something specific in mind or not.

What we can infer with confidence is that CXW does not intend on being a REIT next year, and we can expect to get more details about what the future CXW looks like in Q3.

What This Means For Shareholders

There are a few things that need to be noted:

The dividend suspension is a change of strategy, not a sign of distress. CXW updated on their revenue, which is roughly $480 million the past three months. That is in line with expectations and with their revenue last year. The share price will drop as income investors only read the headline. This is a knee-jerk reaction and one that we have noted in several other recent cases is temporary. Valuation is based on more than just the dividend. CXW has suspended the dividend and is looking to reorganize because they believe that it will return better value to shareholders. Instead of dividends, they believe that reinvesting in the business and growing the bottom line will result in higher share prices for a better total return that is more weighted towards price appreciation than dividends. CXW will spend the funds on some combination of reducing debt, buying back shares and investing in new buildings. It's hard to argue that the market has been appreciating the large dividend, it's plausible that the market will reward putting that cash elsewhere.

Do Not Sell Today

As income investors, our goal is to have a high level of current income, so if CXW proceeds with de-REITing it's unlikely to be a fit for a high-yield portfolio. However, selling today would be a huge mistake. At High Dividend Opportunities, our aim is to buy stocks that are both undervalued and pay a high dividend. CXW as a company is worth just as much today as it was yesterday and it's still extremely undervalued.

The stock is trading at a much lower earnings multiple than it has in the past and that's the motivating factor behind this change. Right now, all the market knows is that the dividend has stopped. The exact structure that CXW intends to implement is unknown. In the next three months, CXW will be developing a more concrete roadmap for their plan and as those details are released, the market will be able to better assess the future of CXW.

As noted above, CXW is not struggling financially. They have a lot of cash flow, and that cash flow is growing despite COVID-19. So we expect that the share price is going to rebound and we will be able to exit this position with a sizable profit. Investors who are looking for opportunities that do not pay dividends should consider buying more today as the sell-off will be short lived.

For those who are much more focused on dividends, there will likely be an opportunity to sell at much higher prices in the next three to six months.

Implications For GEO

Many income investors have been asking us if GEO Group (GEO) is likely to follow suit. That's very hard to say as GEO has seen their price struggle despite positive results. We cannot rule out the possibility. However, CXW did drop some warning signs regarding their dividend which is why we encourage more caution with CXW vs GEO. We expected a small cut. We have not seen any similar warning signs from GEO.

GEO's incentive would be to watch to see what happens and how the market reacts in the longer term to CXW's change. De-REITing cannot easily be undone, the company would have to operate for five years before even applying to become a REIT again. So if CXW has "buyer's remorse" they are stuck with it. GEO has the opportunity to watch what happens and then decide, so we would expect them to take that opportunity.

Additionally, founder and CEO of GEO George Zoley has been aggressively increasing his position, adding over 1 million shares since November of 2018, increasing his total holdings over 60% – most recently making several buys in May. We think it's unlikely that he would be doing so if GEO was considering such a large material change behind closed doors. Such large insider buying could be a very good indicator that GEO will remain a property REIT paying a high dividend.

GEO will become the only prison REIT, so the stock might see an increase in demand for GEO in the long term as they become the only significant dividend payer in the space.

At their April 30 earnings report, Zoley appeared to be very supportive of the current dividend:

George Zoley Well, I think, as the second quarter unfolds, shareholders will see a stark comparison between our company and the industry vs. others. We're an essential government service provider. And you correctly stated that our profitability is maybe compressing by 10% 11%, but that's far better than the typical companies throughout the country. And I think shareholders and investors will see a stark comparison as time moves forward this year. And we plan to reach out to the investment community throughout the year in different road shows and talk about the company and remind them of the kind of business we're in, the predictability of our cash flows and the generous nature of our dividend. So we think the economic conditions are in our favor. And in time more and more people will see this and the stock will increase.

And then when asked directly about how safe the dividend was:

Harvey Poppel Well, I think, whatever your comments you'll have, but how far out is it did you see that it's safe? George Zoley Well, it's certainly safe consistent with our forecast our guidance.

If GEO's financials are mirroring CXW's trend, it's very likely that performance will exceed their guidance. Their guidance had assumed that all their ICE facilities would be operating at the minimum contract guaranteed population. So any population above the minimum would be upside compared to guidance.

Additionally, GEO declared and paid their April dividend as unchanged post COVID-19. CXW missed their historic declaration date in May. So we believe that GEO is much more likely to maintain their dividend. This would not be the first time that the two companies had diverging dividend policies. In Q4 2016, CXW cut their dividend, while GEO raised theirs. GEO can be expected to declare in the first half of July, with ex-dividend and payment later in the month.

GEO's dividend is currently yielding over 16% (June 23).

Conclusion

The bottom line is that CXW is not suspending their dividends because they are having cash flow or earnings issues. Their business is very healthy. Unsurprisingly their tenants (the government) are paying their bill, and people are still breaking the law.

CXW is doing this because they believe that their share price is not reflective of their actual performance. On that point, we agree whole heartedly that the stock price is very cheap at the current price. So CXW's management has determined that a change from a REIT structure to a corporate structure will improve their valuation and total returns for shareholders. On this particular point, the jury is out, but we understand the theory. Voluntary de-REITing from a financially healthy position is very rare.

If CXW goes forward with the change, which we assume they will, the listed prison sector will have two radically different structures for investors to choose from. One that pays little or maybe no dividend, but is reinvesting cash flow into growth (which is CXW). The other, GEO, which pays a fat dividend of 16% and grows opportunistically when their share price is high enough to raise capital.

It will be interesting to see how the relative total returns work out in the future for GEO and CXW. In the meantime, both have seen their prices depressed well below any reasonable level. Both companies have proven to have stable revenue and great cash flow. They should easily be trading at more than double their current price. A valuation of 5-6 times FFO for companies like CXW and GEO with solid contracts from federal and local governments is a bargain.

Both of these companies provide essential services to the government. While operating prisons and detention facilities is a dirty job, it's one that society requires and needs very much. Prison reform is going to require not only legal reform, but also social reform to actually decrease the amount of crimes committed. In the meantime, public facilities remain woefully over capacity – which brings about all sorts of human rights issues - even as the political popularity of building new prisons wanes.

GEO and CXW are here to provide a solution to the problem, willing to build the facilities, operate them, and provide the government with the logistical resources for everything from re-entry services, to parole centers, electronic monitoring, temporary detention and prison facilities.

While the market gets wrapped up in the immediate headlines, and the hysterical rhetoric in political debates, wise investors will take advantage of these cheap prices and patiently wait for level heads to prevail.

I'm long both CXW and GEO, however I prefer GEO due to the likelihood it will remain a high dividend stock, while CXW appears to be transitioning to a growth stock. Both are going to be fantastic investments for investors who are willing to hold through the hysteria. In fact, after CXW has suspended its dividends, I doubled down on my position in GEO for both income and capital gains. If CXW indeed converts to a C-Corp, investors are likely to pile into GEO as a replacement for CXW, and so will ETFs and funds that allocate to prison REITs. GEO is a strong buy at the current price with a yield at 16%.

