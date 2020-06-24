It's been an exciting year for the junior gold sector, with many of the most attractive names in the industry putting up incredible returns year-to-date, massively outperforming the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ). While the mid-March turbulence derailed quite a few uptrends in the sector, the cream of the sector continues to rise to the top, and Integra Resources' (OTCQX:IRRZF) new all-time high this week is the most recent example of this.

While some investors may be turned off by Integra's relatively low grades as we've seen money flock to the high-grade names, the company's DeLamar Project Economics are some of the best in the sector, with all-in margins above 50% at a $1,500/oz gold price. However, the market does not seem to have completely woken up to this, valuing Integra at a mere $28.00/oz based on its 4.4 million GEOs in Idaho. Given this relative undervaluation to peers combined with significant exploration upside, I see the stock as a top-10 takeover target in the junior gold sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

One of the best ways to find winners in this sector is to follow the teams that have done it before, and Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF) is a perfect example of this. The company sold their previous company, Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF), to Eldorado Gold (EGO) in early 2017 for C$590 million, and their new project DeLamar is looking just as promising and is also sitting in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. To date, the company has delineated a resource of 4.38 million gold-equivalent ounces at the Idaho project, with the resource contained to just two deposits, Florida Mountain and DeLamar. However, there is significant potential to add to this global gold resource given the relatively untested targets at Black Sheep, north of DeLamar, and War Eagle, southeast of Florida Mountain. Meanwhile, Florida Mountain remains open in nearly every direction, and Integra has encountered significant high-grade intercepts at Florida Mountain since the most recent resource estimate. Let's take a closer look at the project history below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

The DeLamar Project sits less than 100 miles from Boise in southwestern Idaho and is a past-producer with over 1.6 million ounces produced at the DeLamar Mine before Integra showed up. Unfortunately, low metals prices forced Kinross Gold (KGC) to push the mine into care and maintenance into 1998, with mine closure and reclamation mostly completed by 2014. Given the recent sale of Integra Gold to Eldorado Gold, the Integra team sniffed out the opportunity to acquire the project and surrounding claims from Kinross in 2017, before getting to work on an aggressive drill program shortly after. Since that time, we've seen a resource estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment completed at DeLamar, and the economics suggest that DeLamar is one of the most attractive undeveloped projects in the sector owned by a junior currently. Before digging into what makes DeLamar so unique from an economic standpoint, however, we'll take a closer look at the exploration side of the story a little closer first:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As noted above, the current resource at DeLamar sits at 4.38 million gold-equivalent ounces, with the bulk of this resource located at DeLamar. The larger DeLamar deposit is located less than 10 kilometers west of Florida Mountain, with satellite opportunities at War Eagle and Black Sheep, two targets that have yet to be tested. While many investors might skim over Integra due to the relatively low average grade of 0.69 grams per tonne gold-equivalent at the project, there is a good chance that grades can improve here. Last December, Integra intersected high-grade at Florida Mountain, and a few intercepts came in at 200% higher grades than the current resource. The highlight hole was IFM-19-062, which intersected 37.9 meters at 4.47 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. We can take a look at the others below:

IFM-19-064: 45.4 meters of 3.22 grams per tonne gold-equivalent

IFM-19-062: 37.9 meters at 4.47 grams per tonne gold-equivalent

IFM-19-050: 45.8 meters at 2.03 grams per tonne gold equivalent

IFM-19-058: 1.52 meters of 29.45 grams per tonne gold equivalent

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

The significant intercepts above suggest that there is no reason to write Florida Mountain off as a low-grade deposit, especially considering that most of these holes are relatively thick intercepts. Meanwhile, Florida Mountain is currently open in nearly every direction, and War Eagle has proven it has high-grade potential, with 34.14 meters of 12.37 grams per tonne gold-equivalent drilled here in the initial scout hole IWE-19-01. Based on these impressive intercepts and the high-grade nature of War Eagle, I believe there's a potential to see the global gold resource across the DeLamar resource ultimately improve to closer to 0.80 grams per tonne gold-equivalent and above 5.2 million gold-equivalent ounces. This assumes we can get a small resource proven up at War Eagle, and see more of these types of intercepts out of Florida Mountain. A resource of this size would make Integra Resources the owner of one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in a Tier-1 jurisdiction currently not owned by a gold producer, and a very likely takeover candidate in a sector that is severely lacking major discoveries. For the investors still yawning over 0.80 grams per tonne gold-equivalent, let's take a look at the economics:

(Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence)

Integra Resources completed its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] for its DeLamar Gold-Silver Project last year. The study envisioned a project with a 10-year mine life, average annual gold-equivalent production of 124,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $742/oz.

It's important to note that this PEA was based on only 1.8 million gold-equivalent ounces of the current 4.38 million ounce resource, or barely 40% of the total resource at DeLamar. Assuming these cost figures remain relatively stable through the Feasibility Study stage, Integra Resources would be one of the lowest-cost mines in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, with costs expected to come in nearly 25% below the industry average of $980/oz. As the production profile shows below, average annual gold-equivalent production is expected to come in above 145,000 ounces for years 2 through 6 of the mine life. Therefore, this production profile is mostly in line with undeveloped small and medium-sized projects worldwide, though on the lower end of the cost curve. We can take a look below to see how DeLamar stacks up against other projects:

(Source: Company Presentation)

The chart below shows the initial capex (pink bars) vs. average annual gold production (yellow circles), to compare how many ounces of gold production per year is coming from each dollar spent to build the mine. Integra Resources is shown on the right side of the chart with $161 million in initial capital expenditures, more than 15% below the average of $191 million, and Integra's average annual gold-equivalent production is 8% below the average of 135,000 ounces.

Based on this, it's clear that Integra Resources stacks up favorably as the project will see output only 8% below the peer average with startup costs that are 15% below the peer average to build the mine. To put the project in perspective, Argonaut Gold's Magino Project requires over $290 million to go into production and would produce less gold-equivalent ounces per year than DeLamar (116,000 ounces vs. 124,000 ounces).

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the project from another angle that better reveals the project's quality from a financial standpoint, we can see that Integra Resources is the top-ranked project in a Tier-1 jurisdiction currently within its peer group. The chart below shows the After-Tax NPV (5%) vs. the Initial Capex ratio at a $1,450/oz gold price, and we can see that Integra has one of the highest ratios at 2.66. I have arrived at this ratio by dividing the initial capex of $161 million into the After-Tax NPV (5%) at $1,450/oz gold of $428 million. The average After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex Ratio in the peer group is 2.11, meaning that DeLamar is more than 25% above the peer average, and the only project with a better ratio is Orezone's (OTCQX:ORZCF) Bombore Project. However, while Bombore's ratio is 3.01 vs. DeLamar's ratio of 2.66, Bombore is located in Burkina Faso, a tier-3 jurisdiction, and carries a much higher risk than DeLamar in Idaho, USA. Therefore, if we adjust for jurisdictional risk, it is clear that Integra Resources is the stand-out in this category.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Given that Integra Resources has a world-class resource in a Tier-1 jurisdiction and economics that most gold developers would salivate over, we would expect the stock to be trading near the peer average on an enterprise value per ounce standpoint. However, with 119 million shares outstanding, a share price of $1.18, and $20 million in cash, Integra Resources is valued at an enterprise value of just $120 million. This translates to an enterprise value per ounce of just $27.90/oz. This figure is more 50% below the average paid for explorers in Tier-1 jurisdictions, which was $70.07/oz as of the most recent transaction in March of Balmoral (OTCQX:BALMF) being bought out by Wallbridge (OTCPK:WLBMF). Given this fact, it's evident that Integra Resources is undervalued compared to its peers, especially considering that it's one of the only companies in North America with a resource above 4 million gold-equivalent ounces.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the technical picture, the market seems to be finally catching onto this and confirming this solid fundamental story, with a significantly multi-year breakout showing up this week. Assuming we see a close above $1.05 for the month of June, this will be a valid breakout, and it's currently one of the best-looking setups in the sector. My favorite setups are multi-year breakouts on above-average volume, and this is exactly what we see here. Even better, however, this is a primary IPO base and the first base breakout since its inception, and typically breakouts of this size can have significant power behind them. Given that there was a high probability that we would see an upside breakout from this range, I started a position in Integra last month.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Integra Resources has a rare combination of incredible project economics and a multi-year breakout, but a valuation that is well below that of its peers. This suggests that there is a strong potential for an upside re-rating over the coming months. Based on DeLamar's incredible economics, low capex to move into production, and exploration upside across their land package, I view the stock as one of the top 10 takeover targets in the junior gold sector. While there's no guarantee that this plays out as well as Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) and Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) from their stage 1 bases in 2016, the stock is one of the most attractive opportunities I've come across in the sector currently, and the recent breakout on heavy volume is confirming that funds seem to agree. Ultimately, I would not be surprised to see Integra Resources trade up to $1.45 before year-end.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRRZF, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.