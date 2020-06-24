IDEX has soared over 680% in the past month with many reports of new EV orders and vehicle sales at the EV center in Qingdao.

Shares in Ideanomics (IDEX) have been soaring, up +611% on a one-month basis. Much of the news surrounding Ideanomics during this rally has circulated about the company’s Mobile Energy Global (NYSE:MEG) segment and electric vehicle (NYSE:EV) orders, although it does have other segments in fintech and SaaS. Ideanomics could present a substantial buying opportunity, yet the rally looks to be mainly backed by Robinhood investors.

Ideanomics has seemingly been focusing a lot of its efforts within the MEG segment, as the segment has dominated news releases since March. This segment is entering the EV/BEV/H2FCV market, and much of the news helping drive shares higher has been regarding vehicle orders.

The company is running what it has dubbed an S2F2C business model: sales to financing to charging. Sales to financing is focused on running with EV sales through lease and cash, in China through its Qingdao subsidiary and outside of China through its Treeletrik subsidiary. Charging is running with energy/electricity sales and EV charging networks.

Now the one question to raise, before getting in to some details with orders, is how has Ideanomics been escaping the hype from the EV radar for so long? It might lie within that business model, as well as Ideanomics not being a true manufacturer of EV – simply put, the company is providing the link between manufacturer and purchaser (almost like a third-party dealer).

The Qingdao subsidiary EV center launched officially on May 26, but had secured an order for 130 EV on May 18. That order delivered those 130 EV manufactured by SAIC to a customer in Hangzhou for a total order value of $2.5 million USD. The company stated in the press release that they were pleased to be “able to fulfill this quickly and efficiently, through our Qingdao subsidiary, getting the customer the terms they needed” as the order would be for “immediate delivery and anticipated to be completed within the second quarter.” Even though the order size was considerably small, the speed and efficiency of the transaction should point to positive signs within the S2F2C model.

June has been quite a busy month for Ideanomics, as the company has seen large volumes within orders and in sales from the EV center in Qingdao.

May sales for the EV center hit 2,139 units for a total value of $33 million USD; June sales were reportedly eclipsing May levels per the report, although the sales were primarily in used vehicles. Ideanomics stated that the Chinese car buying season is typically the strongest during October to January, and with a $130 million USD 2020 sales target, should easily hit those numbers should vehicle sales at the EV center ramp up in conjunction with seasonal trends. The center will also be generating revenue in the form of commissions and rent from its dealers, which it will begin to implement in mid-June after suspending those charges for May.

On June 10, Ideanomics reported that it is working on finalizing orders for 11,254 EV units spread across 6 different cities. Manufacturers with vehicles being sold include “BYD, Dong Feng Nissan, Chery, Kia, Geely, and Tesla.” Although Tesla’s (TSLA) 10 Model 3 provided as a proof of concept to Guilin are the tiniest segment of the overall order, Ideanomics “could see the U.S. electric vehicle maker support additional MEG orders in China.” This could provide a new window of opportunity for Tesla in China, as Ideanomics looks to have a solid network (showing signs of) establishing across China; with trust being of very high importance for Chinese consumers, Ideanomics might be able to bridge the cross-cultural gap far easier.

The past week from June 15 to 22 saw multiple news releases of new orders.

DiDi Chuxing ordered 300 EV units, valued at $4.2 million with delivery expected to occur soon. Even though this is the second smallest of the four announced orders this past week, what makes it interesting is that it is coming from DiDi, one of the world’s leading ridesharing/transportation companies – also owner of Uber China, 99, and other subsidiaries. Should Ideanomics satisfy the needs of DiDi with this order, it could unlock a massive opportunity not only within China, but within regions like Australia and Latin America where DiDi has a huge presence serving its 550 million users.

Jiudao Group ordered 400 EV units for a value of $5.1 million USD, with delivery expected to be completed by the end of June. Tianjin Zhongcheng ordered 42 of Toyota’s (TM) Land Cruisers, with an order value near $4.4 million (about $100,000 per vehicle). An order for 200 EV coming from Neijiang wrapped up the busy week, with the value of that order coming in at $3.2 million.

Now these orders and vehicle sales at the EV center represent huge steps within quarterly revenue growth – Ideanomics hasn’t posted over $50 million in quarterly revenue since two years ago. Adding up the current orders and vehicle sales for May brings the current expected revenue up to about $50 million already, not counting June EV center sales. Yet anticipated revenues from orders are expected to be deferred until order finalization occurs, which could push some of these revenue streams into the third quarter.

Although Ideanomics has been on a massive rally, that could be attributed to huge increases in Robinhood users flocking to the stock. At the end of May, just over 7,000 users owned Ideanomics, while that figure was just under 4,500 at the end of March. Ideanomics hit the top of the popularity list for June 22 for Robinhood stocks, with 23,941 new users buying shares, bringing the total users owning Ideanomics up to 95,507. Over 106,000 users hold the stock now.

Yes, you read that right. Robinhood users holding the company increased twelve-fold in just three weeks, and increased almost 34% on June 22 alone. Now the company’s rally could have some merit within all of the news posted about orders, yet looking at data provided by Robintrack shows a near-perfect correlation of users holding and the rally.

Source: Robintrack

Volume for June 22 neared 350 million for the day, making IDEX the top-traded stock of that day (with three times the volume of American Airlines (AAL), the second-most heavily traded stock for June 22). Much of this volume could be attributed to the Robinhood feeding frenzy that has been occurring recently, as thousands of users are flocking to Ideanomics after seeing it on the gainers list for a few days in a row. Robinhood has come under fire recently for letting individuals with little or no knowledge trade in complicated strategies, and that lack of knowledge could be translated to stock trading as well.

Source: Robintrack

Similar correlations in huge volume have been seen within Hertz (HTZ) shown above– which is bankrupt, but still managed to see shares soar over 1,000% even after the announcement of its Chapter 11 filing. Equity in Hertz is practically worthless (also see: Hertz's Bonds Show That Equity Is Worthless At Almost $2 Per Share). Genius Brands (GNUS), shown below, another practically unknown microcap, saw shares surge from ~$0.28 to an intraday high of almost $11.6 as the number of Robinhood users holding shares skyrocketed from 4,000 to nearly 200,000. This could be what we’re seeing within Ideanomics – thousands flocking to buy shares in a teeny tiny company that they don’t even have a clue about how it operates or earns its revenues (or if it is even solvent), only for shares to die back down after a massive rally.

Source: Robintrack

Ideanomics does present a unique opportunity – it has shown rapid successes within orders and sales at its EV center within just over a month of operations, and looks to be on track to generate its highest quarterly revenue in two years. The company could be paving a road for itself within its EV car dealership, earning revenue through sales and financing as well as in rent and commissions; charging has not shown as much promise or news yet. Linking EV manufacturers to customers through an all-in-one financing and delivery scheme could also pick up steam as well, as Ideanomics is turning towards major manufacturers Tesla and Toyota for some order fulfillments. Yet the popularity on Robinhood and the app’s track record, combined with other very similar occurrences within pumping rallies and thousands of new holders does keep a bull stance quieted, for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.