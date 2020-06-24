By Felipe Bijit

We have seen a substantial recovery in equity markets of late, and many commentators believe it is unjustified. Although they could certainly be right, it doesn't pay to time the market in the long term and relative opportunities should always be kept track of. One such opportunity is Asahi Kasei (OTCPK:AHKSF), a Japanese business with three business segments, one of which is in healthcare and has Covid-19 as a tailwind. We think that Asahi presents an attractive income opportunity as well as a compelling value opportunity as it trades at the same level as pureplay businesses in Asahi's more vulnerable markets like chemicals and construction. We think that according to the current market logic, Asahi has a ways to go till it's fairly valued, and even in the worst case that Covid-19 lockdowns resume, a decent portion of the business will be resilient.

Asahi Business Mix

Asahi Kasei is a company that operates in 3 segments: Chemicals, Homes and Health Care. Its healthcare unit is focused on ventilators, dialysis, defibrillators and other things in demand as countries deal with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. They also sell biopharmaceuticals, usually in marketing agreements with more known biopharma companies like Merck (NYSE:MRK), which together with the acute care markets accounts for 24% of income.

Among less Covid-19-resistant markets we have Materials, which is similar in end-market composition to companies like Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY) across and within speciality and basic chemicals. Additionally, its Homes segment is rather similar to Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) with a focus on turnkey, earthquake-resistant housing using hebel as a material. Between fiscal 2018-2019 most of the decline in the business's margins was due to sharp declines in sales in basic materials and performance materials. This is likely to be even worse this year due to exposure to textile and other more exposed end-markets, although there are pockets of resilience in speciality chemicals (facial masks, hygiene, electronics end-markets, etc.)

Valuation

Chemicals have proven to be vulnerable in the face of Covid-19, and the disruption in housing work is self-evident where social distancing might become required. Even though Asahi's vulnerability in these segments is mitigated by their healthcare markets, which are a sizeable operating income contributor, they trade at the same multiples as the pureplay peers like Arkema in chemicals and St. Gobain in construction.

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

Clearly, their healthcare markets are not being considered as part of their income mix. If we conduct a SotP analysis using current multiples of comparable businesses for each of their segments, we can show undervaluation. We will consider multiples based off 2019 FY EBITDA since 2020 income forecasts are yet to be reliable.

(Source: Valkyrie Research and Respective Annual and Q1 Reports for Balance Sheet + Income data)

We have chosen St Gobain as a comp in construction, which also sells innovative housing and construction solutions; Arkema in chemicals due to somewhat similar end-markets and exposures; Baxter (NYSE:BAX) in the medical supplies space, which shares quite a few products with Asahi in their catalogue and finally we take a very middling Pharma multiple for their modest biopharma business. Applying these multiples to the shares of EBITDA that can be attributed to the several distinct Asahi segments, we get the following SotP analysis:

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

Relatively Attractive But With Absolute Risks

It is clear that on a relative basis, there is evidence of a margin of safety, but there are several risks to the Asahi investment at this point in time. First of all there is the absolute risk that markets might not sustain current levels, rendering unpaired bets like this exposed. This could be solved by pair trading this issue if you have the brokerage account credentials for that sort of structure. There is also a risk that the discount to peers is as a consequence of Asahi's substantial exposure to Japanese markets. Although the Japanese economy is generally more sustainable due to their tendency to serve the employees through limited layoffs, it's an economy that is characterised by a very low baseline level of economic vigor. However, the reality is that in the face of Covid-19, most economies are going to suffer and any previous vigor or lack thereof will not be a large factor in the medium term. What's more relevant is the quality of policy response to the pandemic, where Japan has been relatively criticised.

Nonetheless, we have demonstrated a potentially massive margin of safety, end even discounting the pharma multiple to account for lower margins and penalising Asahi for its Japanese exposure will likely not affect the analysis much given the size of the healthcare contribution. Together with a comfortable and committed dividend yield of 3.8%, Asahi has much of what an investor would want in this environment, and in our eyes constitutes a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.