Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), a medium-growth software company, is attractively valued compared to its peers. The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 10.35% in the last five years. It has multiple cloud-based growth drivers that will drive its revenue higher in the next five years. Long-term growth-oriented investors can buy the shares of Open Text around the current price. The shares have significant upside in the long term, i.e., in the next five years.

Open Text is a leader in providing customers EIM (enterprise information management) solutions, and the company offers its customers products and services that help them grow faster in a cost-effective manner. Open Text's products and services reduce security risks by improving business insight and process speed. The company offers an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that helps businesses improve decision-making. It also offers its customers digital process automation, which helps enterprises transform into digital automation-driven businesses. The company offers its software products as both on-premise and cloud-based solutions.

Growth Drivers

Business Network

The Open Text Business Network (BN) is one of the company's major growth drivers. BN is a cloud-based platform that supports intelligent connections for digital businesses, secure e-commerce, efficient collaboration, and exchange of information. The BN platform offers solutions to simplify the complexities of B2B (business-to-business) data exchange. The platform helps organizations speed up and control delivery of information, which in turn increases the security level of sensitive communications.

AI Platform

The company's AI platform is its another growth driver. The platform contains Apache Spark, which allows users to take advantage of the flexibility and diversity of the open source computing foundation. The company offers capabilities that help turn data archives into data lakes, and the company's AI platform transforms these raw data into useful insight. The AI platform uses a set of data analytics software to identify patterns and trends and helps organizations improve decision-making.

Content Service

The company's content service is its another growth driver, which includes records management, content lifecycle management, and information access and governance. Through the content service, the company helps enterprises connect content to their digital business. The service adheres to CMIS (content management interoperability services) standard. The service is available as an on-premises solution, or as a cloud subscription, or as a managed service.

Security Offering

Open Text EIM platform is driven by multi-level, multi-role, and multi-context security. This security offering is also a growth driver of the company. The company offers user-enrolled security and time-based security. The company offers digital forensic tools for addressing information security and digital investigation needs. Open Text's EnCase forensic digital investigation software provides full visibility across all endpoints for discovery of sensitive data, and identification and remediation of threats.

Competition

Open Text belongs to a highly competitive industry and competes with multiple companies. Competition may increase in the future due to ongoing software industry consolidation. The company's competitors include IBM (IBM), Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL), Veeva Systems (VEEV), J2 Global (JCOM), Pegasystems (PEGA), SPS Commerce (SPSC), and Box (BOX). The company also competes with systems integrators who configure hardware and software into customized systems. The company competes on the basis of product quality, performance, and price.

In recent times, numerous releases of competitive products have occurred. If Open Text's competitors engage in aggressive pricing policies with respect to their products, or if the bargaining power of consumers increases, the company may need to lower the prices of its products and services. As a result, the company's revenue and profit could be adversely affected.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Open Text's third quarter fiscal year 2020 revenue came in at $814.7 million, up 13.3% YoY, and non-GAAP diluted EPS came in at $0.61, down 4.7% YoY. The company's cloud services and subscriptions revenue was $339.5 million, up 42.3% YoY. The company's total annual recurring revenue came in at $662.3 million, up 20.6% YoY. The company generated operating cash flow of $329.6 million in the quarter, up 15.2% YoY.

The company delivered mixed third quarter fiscal year 2020 results. While top-line and cash flow increased, bottom line decreased. The company's cloud services and subscriptions revenue, the largest business revenue stream of the company, increased substantially. This indicates the company's cloud business is its main growth engine. Gartner said that worldwide public cloud revenue will grow 17% in 2020 to a total of $266.4 billion, up from $227.8 billion in 2019. This is good news for Open Text, as this year will be a good year for the company's cloud business.

According to a report:

The global cloud computing market size is expected to grow from USD 272.0 billion in 2018 to USD 623.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. The cloud computing market is an immensely lucrative market for cloud computing service providers, as several companies from diverse verticals are progressively adopting cloud computing services.

Open Text's cloud revenue will continue to grow in the coming years, and this will boost its overall revenue.

Valuation

Open Text's peer group includes IBM, Microsoft, Veeva Systems, and Box. Open Text's non-GAAP forward PE multiple is 15.78x, compared to IBM's 11.04x, Microsoft's 34.27x, Veeva Systems' 88.99x, and Box's 39.38x. Open Text's trailing 12-month price to sales multiple is 3.81x, compared to IBM's 1.42x, Microsoft's 10.73x, Veeva Systems' 28.13x, and Box's 4.13x. Open Text's trailing 12-month price to cash flow multiple is 12.80x, compared to IBM's 7.51x, Microsoft's 25.47x, Veeva Systems' 70.43x, and Box's 37.43x.

Open Text is attractively valued compared to its peers. The company has an indebted balance sheet comprising of $1.45 billion of cash and $4.47 billion of debt. The company's net leverage ratio is 3.37x, which is on the higher side. The company is attractively valued because of its debt load. However, the company has multiple growth drivers, which will drive its long-term revenue growth. Although the company is partially funding its growth through debt, its growth drivers are strong enough to generate meaningful free cash flows so that the company can repay its debt in the coming years. Therefore, despite the debt load, the company's stock is a "buy" for the long term.

Open Text is a medium-growth company. In the last five years, its revenue has grown at a CAGR of 10.35%. I expect revenue will continue to grow at this rate in the next five years. The company's trailing 12-month revenue is $3030.3 million. If revenue grows at a CAGR of 10% in the next five years, its mid-2025 revenue will be $4,880 million, or $18.02 per share. In the last five years, Open Text's shares have traded between the price to sales multiples of 2.5x and 4.5x. If a price to sales multiple of 4.5x is applied on the company's mid-2025 revenue per share, its mid-2025 share price will be $81.09.

Risks

For being successful in growing revenue, Open Text should be able to design, develop, and market new software products and enhance existing software products in a timely manner. In addition, the company should be able to integrate its proprietary software products with third party software products to redevelop or improve its products. If the company cannot do this, it may not be able to develop new products or enhance existing products, and as a result, its revenue growth and profitability could be negatively impacted.

A significant part of the company's revenue is generated from its installed customer base, and it has significant service contracts with its license customers that offer recurring service revenue to the company. If existing customers don't renew contracts with the company or don't buy additional products or services from the company, then its revenue growth could be negatively impacted, and operating results could be adversely affected.

Conclusion

Open Text is a cloud-first company. Its release of Cloud Editions (CE) 20.2 has strengthened its cloud platform. This release offers a stronger information infrastructure, a flexible cloud-deployment option, and developer-centric innovations. The company's cloud business will drive its revenue growth in the long term. Open Text is a solid business to own for the long term.

