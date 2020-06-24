There are obvious reasons for that including its tourism business being temporarily suspended, and investors questioning the value of offices in a post-COVID-19 world.

You may recall that I recommended shares of Empire State Realty (ESRT) at the end of 2019. Like many other REITs, this one has gotten smacked with the coronavirus.

Data by YCharts

And there's been no quick recovery. Unlike most other virus-affected stocks, Empire State hasn't really regained any ground even as the economy starts to reopen.

As such, it's a good time to update my thesis. Before starting off, I should highlight fellow contributor Exile of the Mainstream, who just published a brilliant Top Idea article laying out the post-COVID-19 bull thesis for the company. I highly encourage you to read that comprehensive report before it goes behind the paywall. With that in mind, here are a few additional points I'd like to add from my own research.

A Trophy Asset

My thesis was (and remains) that the Empire State Building Observatory is a one-of-a-kind asset, and will eventually be worth far more than it trades for now. Current trends in tourism, social media, and experience-chasing make must-see (and must-take-selfie-at) sites like the Observatory far more valuable than they were in past times.

The Observatory is only a part of the Empire State Building, of course, and the company has roughly a dozen other office buildings in addition to Empire State.

So it screens as a generic office REIT, and you don't see the value in the Observatory unless you go looking for it. The Observatory alone produces more than $125 million per year in high margin revenues, and has grown at a double-digit annualized rate. I expect its valuation, as a standalone entity, to top a billion dollars fairly soon if it isn't already there. Of course, you can't just buy Observatory stock - its value is mixed in which the much less exciting office business.

And in any case, fast-forward today, and Empire State has gotten dinged on all sides. The office part of the portfolio has lost value as some tenants face financial problems. And, more broadly, people wonder how much work-from-home trends will hit office demand and valuations going forward.

Empire State also has significant exposure to retail, as many of its buildings offer retail on the lower floors. Manhattan retail used to be some of the best real estate in the world, but vacancies have soared in recent years, even prior to COVID-19. After the pandemic it may take a while to get rents back to more normal levels - and "the new normal" may be something like a 20% or so haircut from prior highs.

And then you've got the Observatory. The virus has closed that down for now. That may change this summer. But the Observatory relies heavily on international tourists, and until recently, had enjoyed a surge of Asian visitors in particular. While U.S. domestic tourism may start to pick back up within months, I doubt the Observatory will see big groups of European or Asian customers for quite a while.

So, all-in-all, while Empire State has a diversified revenue stream, all of these separate income channels are either paused or facing significant pressure right now.

The stock has gotten hammered - in fact, it's done worse than many of its other office peers. I think this chart helps explain why Empire State has gotten so beat up:

Source: Jefferies via Twitter.

In any case, if you look at the office REITs, for April, every single one that reported came in at 85% or better rent collections. That is, aside from Empire State, which collected just 69% of its rents. This seems really bad at first glance, and would cast substantial doubt on the quality of Empire State's tenant base.

Look closer, however, and you'll see that Empire State collected 73% of rent from office tenants (as opposed to 45% from retail, which resulted in the blended 69% rate). Additionally, the company holds significant deposits from tenants, averaging three months' worth. By applying those deposits, Empire State gets to an overall rent collection of 87% for the month, including 93% from its office tenants.

Now, that doesn't mean Empire State is getting off without any problems. A third of its rent roll has requested rent deferrals going forward. And depending on how long the economy remains in recessionary conditions, those rent deposits could run out well before tenants are willing or able to start paying normally again.

Still, as you can see, there's a lot more here than you'd first think from just seeing Empire State's seemingly outlier low rent collection compared to other office REITs. There are clear negatives with Empire State. However, it has great strengths as well, particularly during a recession.

Empire State's Excellent Balance Sheet

The key positive factor to consider is that management has been conservative. Extremely so, in fact. Prior to the virus, analysts had been criticizing the company for not taking on more leverage, not buying back stock, and not increasing its dividend more. Skeptics said that because Empire State wasn't putting its balance sheet to supposed good use, it was leaving tons of money on the table.

A look at the data shows just how profoundly conservative the balance sheet was heading into the current mess. As of year-end 2019, the company had just 4x net debt/EBITDA.

For comparison's sake, the median would be closer to 6-7x, and even the median is down sharply from where REITs were prior to 2010. Against the backdrop of an industry that had pared back risk, ESRT went way past even that level of caution. Also, at year-end 2019, net debt to market cap was just 25%, which again is extremely low for a REIT.

Here is Empire State's CEO discussing his contrarian strategy on the most recent conference call:

For years I have said repeatedly, that we would maintain the balance sheet to execute our strategy and provide for future growth. During that period, we have been criticized for: Too much cash on our balance sheet, too low leverage, and failure to repurchase stock. And failure to buy [more office buildings] at what we have repeatedly said we thought was a market top. We have avoided exposure to fads like co-working and short-term leases. As of the quarter end we held over $1 billion in cash on hand.

Now the tides have turned. REITs that mortgaged up during the good times are scrounging around looking for capital. Meanwhile Empire State, which was loaded with financial flexibility, has now - after the market crashed - started buying back its stock.

Yes, it's the rare example of a company that intentionally avoided a share buyback at high prices, and is now gobbling up the stock when it is selling at a big discount.

Specifically on the stock buyback, the CEO said that it:

Commenced in early March and through April 22 we purchased 8.5 million shares at a weighted average price of $9.37 per share totaling $79.8 million in aggregate. We have taken advantage of volume when it was available and limited purchases during periods of lower volume through a combination of open window purchases and subsequently through an in-place 10B5-1 program. I said in the past that we do not wish to use stock repurchases to inflate our share price. And we do not feel we have impacted our stock price with our purchases. We believe shareholders will benefit long-term from our purchases.

At the buyback price in the low $9s, Empire State was retiring stock paying a 5% dividend yield. New York office cap rates were generally running just below 5 prior to the onset of the virus, so the company is now getting to buy its own stock at a more attractive level than it could have gone out and bought office buildings at just months ago.

And, of course, your average office building doesn't have the one-of-a-kind Observatory tourism superstructure attached to it either. I'm all in favor of the company strengthening its ownership in the Observatory by buying out fickle minority shareholders at a knock-down price.

That said, it appears management may be willing to make deals to acquire other office buildings in the near future as well. With prices finally coming down and Empire State having a flexible balance sheet, now would be the time to make opportunistic deals.

Finally, I should mention that activist investor Jonathan Litt is short Empire State stock. He specifically called out Empire State for being "poised to bear the full brunt of the storm," as it relates to New York City office building vacancies thanks to coronavirus and the resulting work-from-home movement.

I'll note that looking through Litt's track record, his successes have come from doing well on specific deals with special circumstances. As far as I can tell, he has less of a track record on macroeconomic calls. I'm skeptical of this call in particular, as it is focused on macro concerns around offices and New York City, but really doesn't have much bad to say about Empire State in particular.

In fact, as it is, this is simply an odd short idea. Ideally, if you wanted to short offices, you would pick a REIT that is:

highly levered

needs to issue equity and certainly can't buy back stock

that is likely to cut its dividend

that has properties in B and C-tier markets

that is only offices and has no other attractive revenue streams

Of course, Empire State doesn't line up with any of the properties of a theoretically-attractive office short.

It's particularly dubious to short New York; if a group of assets is going to struggle, the fringe properties plunge first. Plenty of companies would enjoy having offices in New York if prices dipped at all. Whereas, if an office in say, Oklahoma City or Cleveland empties out, there's a good chance you'll struggle to find a replacement tenant even with cheaper rent.

My Takeaway

I'm not sure when exactly things will turn around for ESRT stock. People are going to be worried about work-from-home killing office demand for at least a few quarters. Empire State probably needs to sign a few more new leases to reassure the market (they have a couple of open floors in their flagship building, so this is possible at any time). Meanwhile, Observatory tourism revenue won't really get flowing again until international flights are back to something resembling normal.

But the stock is now at $7, and is down by two-thirds since its highs a few years ago. That's simply nuts for a company with so low leverage and which has more than a billion dollars in the bank. They'll take advantage of the pricing by continuing to buy up more stock at current levels. Plus shares yield 6% at this price, which is a fine starting level.

This is an Ian's Insider Corner report published in May for our service's subscribers, and which I've subsequently updated to reflect current events. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.