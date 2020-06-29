For And Against Growth REITs

We discuss how to use them well and our alternative.

Co-produced with R. Paul Drake for High Yield Landlord

Many articles on Seeking Alpha advocate buying REITs. They differ quite remarkably in what they recommend. Yet some authors recommend that you only buy REITs of their favored type.

We believe that investors may legitimately have different circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance, and that this may lead them to buy REITs with different properties. We seek here to provide some perspective on the universe of REITs and discuss which may work best for various investors.

Figure 1 shows a classification of REITs into four categories. We will consider these categories in a sequence of articles. Here we discuss Growth REITs.

Figure 1. Classifying REITs. Source: author.

We think about (equity) REITs using a sequence of concepts. Leaving out adjustments that are usually small, they are connected as follows. REITs generate Net Operating Income (“NOI”) from the difference between revenue and operating expenses.

Subtracting interest expenses and overhead from NOI gives Funds From Operations (“FFO”). This is perhaps the most commonly discussed metric for REITs because there's an industry standard for its calculation. The uses of FFO include dividend payouts, maintenance capex, and other net funds needed for financing and investing activities.

What Growth REITs Are and Do

Growth REITs seek to manage their finances so that they pay comparatively small dividends and grow relatively quickly. The simple model of how this works is that compounding produces outsize gains in the long run.

We will draw examples from five REITs that have generally been considered to be blue-chip Growth REITs. These are industrial REIT Prologis (PLD), triple-net-lease REIT Realty Income (O), apartment REIT Avalon Bay (AVB), shopping-center REIT Federal Realty Trust (FRT), and mall REIT Simon Property Group (SPG).

Save for O, these REITs pull 50% to 60% of revenue through to FFO. They pay out less than two-thirds of that as dividends, cover maintenance capex, and have up to 10% of revenue available to fund growth.

O, like other triple nets, pulls more of revenue to FFO and pays out a larger fraction as dividends, as their operating and maintenance costs are smaller. They end up with a comparable percentage of revenue available to fund growth.

This growth funding alone can increase NOI by 1% or more each year, enhanced by issuing debt while maintaining fixed leverage. All these REITs may at times fund even more growth by issuing equity.

Growth REITs do produce greater total returns than REITs paying higher dividends. The numbers we just looked at show that this makes sense.

But in our view some advocates of Growth REITs go overboard. They advocate investing only in REITs that pay very low dividends, by which they mean 4%, or sometimes less. They argue that the only way to win in REIT investing is to go the slow and steady route.

We will see below that making such low-yield investments would have been impossible historically.

Beyond that, we submit that winning or not depends on the game one is playing. Not all investors can be or should be playing the same game. We also discuss below why we believe that our approach is a way to obtain even better returns than one finds in Growth REITs.

Simple Theory of Growth REITs

To show how Growth REITs work in theory, we use numbers connected to mega cap REIT Prologis (PLD), whose market cap now exceeds $60B. Their five-year average yield is 3.0%. Their 10-year average total return is 15%.

Figure 2 shows how this plays out over 20 years, with or without reinvested dividends. The curves show the classic concave upward shape that results from compounding.

By 20 years of growth with dividend reinvestment, the investment will have grown by a factor of 16 and the dividends will have reached 49% yield on cost. As these are nominal numbers ignoring inflation, the real value will not be this large. Beyond that, the compounding effect really takes off in the third decade for such a model.

Figure 2. Theoretical picture of growth of an initial $100 in a Growth REIT. Source: author calculations.

All that said, the investor may not be happy with having to wait six years for the yield on cost to reach 6%. In addition, if they need to spend the dividends rather than reinvesting them, it takes longer to reach even that much yield. We will return to this comparison in the article focused on Income REITs.

Actual Yield History for Some Growth REITs

Figure 3 shows dividend yields for the past five years for our five REITs. We see that during 2016 these REITs all had dividend yields of 4% or less. PLD, AVB, and FRT stayed there until going on sale in March.

Figure 3. Recent dividend yields for five blue chip REITs. Source: Ycharts.

By 2018 SPG and O were above 5%, as the initial wave of retail bankruptcies rattled investors. Throughout 2019, O came back down, but SPG saw its price drop and its dividend yield increase as a result.

Is SPG still a blue chip? We are not here today to debate SPG and opinions clearly differ. What its history shows is that even among acclaimed blue-chip REITs, things can go wrong.

So the very recent picture seems to indicate that some REITs meet the standards for success via “Slow and Steady” approaches. This is a nice story but let’s look further.

Figure 4. Long-term dividend yields for five blue chip REITs. Source: Ycharts

Figure 4 shows the dividend yield story for the same five REITs going back 25 years. We see now that 2016 was the only year during which these five all satisfied the standard of having a yield below 4%.

If you go back to roughly 2012 or 2007, all but growth-REIT-darling O met the 4% standard. And before about 2006, there were no years in which any of these five outstanding REITs met it.

The general point here is that metrics like yield change from decade to decade. Macroeconomic factors such as interest rates and inflation rates change. REIT-specific factors such as leverage change.

The cautionary note is that if one tries to sign up for a 30-year growth story, with the biggest effects of compounding coming in the third decade, this might not work as well as the simple theory of Figure 2 shows.

Total Return Also Departs From Theory

Figure 5 shows the total return of our five blue-chip REITs. While they all show a concave upward price trajectory through 2007, this is much less evident in recent years.

Figure 5. Total return for five blue-chip REITs since 1995, from an initial investment of $10k. Source: Ycharts.

Only PLD and O are showing signs of compounding growth over the past decade. If they keep that up, they will indeed generate the long-term compounding of wealth sought by investors who have time to wait.

In contrast, AVB, SPG, and FRT have had less relative total return during the five years ending March 1, 2020. This is in spite of growing their dividends steadily over that time, with FRT, AVB, and SPG growing them at < 5%, > 5%, and > 10% annual rates, respectively.

It's true that the apartment, shopping center, and regional mall sectors have had long-term total returns that are less than those of the industrial and net lease sectors. But the total return of those three during the past five years is below their long-term sector averages.

Does this mean that the Growth REIT story has run out for these three REITs? Our best estimate is that it has not, but we can’t know.

Suppose the total return for your Growth REITs over the next 20 years turns out to be 11% rather than the 15% used for Figure 2. Then the portfolio value and dividends after 20 years would be only half as large.

We do not argue against the idea of buying Growth REITs to benefit from the total return over 20 or 30 years. But we would emphasize that the outcomes are significantly uncertain.

It's difficult at best to forecast which sectors will produce the largest total returns going forward. Investors with any sense will spread their investments across several sectors.

Buying Undervalued REITs

We are more interested in the years following the Great Financial Crisis seen in Figure 4. All five of these blue-chip REITs were substantially undervalued by early 2009.

All but FRT tripled or more in about three years, producing a >40% compounding rate of return. FRT took five years to triple. SPG quintupled in less than four years.

Our focus at High Yield Landlord is on buying undervalued REITs. We would have been buyers then just as we are buyers of undervalued REITs today.

One can always find such REITs. The sector as a whole is not an efficient market. But years like the present one are rare indeed.

Our view is that investments in undervalued REITs will typically pay off in less than 10 years. In most but not all cases, this will come with significant dividends while we wait. This can generate larger total returns than Growth REIT investments.

Conclusions

We agree that Growth REITs are a reasonable component of a portfolio. They make sense for investors far from retirement. They also make sense for early retirees, as one way to seek gains that beat inflation over timescales of 20 years and more.

But there are risks. There are sequence-of-return risks, which matter if one needs to be selling stocks to support spending in retirement.

There are also company-specific risks. Taking losses when dividends are cut can have a very large negative effect. One of us explored this previously here.

We have been quite happy this year as there has been an unusual opportunity to buy REITs that are only rarely undervalued, not unlike 2008 in some sectors. We anticipate spectacular returns.

What Are We Buying?

