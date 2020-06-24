Young And Old, Confident And Fearful, 2020 And The Mid-1990s

The young Robinhood investors may not be as 'out-of-touch' with reality as the meme is suggesting.

The put:call ratio is showing elevated optimism relative to the last decade, but not relative to the 1990s.

Our working hypothesis at ANG Traders is that there are only two constants in the market: fear (of losing, and fear of missing out), and the flow of funds. In this piece, we spotlight the contradictory sentiment positions within the market; near-panic fear of older investors on one side, contrasted with youthful exuberance on the other, and the similarity to the mid-1990s.

Fear is present in the market, but it is unevenly distributed; there is a divergence between the AAII survey, and both the put:call ratios and the Robinhood data.

AAII

Fear among the AAII (American Association of Individual Investors) is far above average and close to extreme levels (table below).

Source: aaii.com

If we include the neutrals, then the survey is saying that 75% of respondents cannot even imagine the stock market being higher in six months' time. The bull-minus-bear differential is at -23%; this correlates with low points in the SPX (green ovals and red vertical lines on the chart below). This level of fear is what one finds close to market bottoms, not market tops.

Source: ANG Traders, stockcharts.com

Similar levels of fear were present in the mid-1990s just before the massive tech rally sent the SPX 230% higher over the next five years (chart below).

The AAII members tend to be older, more conservative individual investors. This demographic has always tended to be overly cautious for a number of reasons (which is why their sentiment is a good contrarian indicator), but the memory of the GFC is a significant factor for them today; a form of PTSD continues to linger in many of these individual investors.

Put:Call Ratio

The 10-day average of the total put:call ratio gives us an idea of the amount of hedging (higher put:call ratio implies higher hedging activity) and is a good measure of the amount of confidence or fear being felt by market participants.

In the span of two months, the ratio went from a 10-year record high in fear, to a 6-year record high in bullish confidence. The former marked the SPX low (red arrows), and the latter likely has marked a minor high in the SPX (green vertical lines).

Over the past couple of weeks, the market has moved off its high and the put:call ratio has started to increase (more puts used for hedging), but remains low relative to the last decade since the GFC, and indicates a high bullish sentiment relative to the past 10-years. This is diametrically opposed to the fear being expressed by the AAII investors (chart below).

While this low put:call ratio suggests overly-bullish confidence (low hedging), this level may in fact not be all that low or bullishly confident when compared to the mid-to-late 1990s; from the mid-90s through to the end of the tech bubble, the put:call ratio dropped 50% from the same level were are at currently, 0.84, down to a truly exuberant 0.41 (chart below).

The conflicting sentiment signals coming from the AAII and the put:call ratio are reminiscent of the start of the 90s tech bubble. In the mid-1990s, the AAII sentiment was fearful, and the put:call ratio was considered a sign of "irrational exuberance" by non-other than the Fed Chairman, Alan Greenspan.

The "Robins" (Robinhood Trading App Users)

As fearful as the AAII investors are, the Robinhood investors have been exuberantly bullish. Throughout the recovery rally, the robins have been 'buying the dips', while the more mature and experienced investors sat on their money and worried (chart below).

Source: ANG Traders, robintrack.com

In addition to buying the dips, the robins surprisingly also maintained their hedging throughout the rally. In March, the robins increased their hedging by buying the short small cap ETF SBB, and then maintained that hedge level even as they increased their long positioning; maybe they are not totally naive and fearless, after all. Maybe they are more right than the media realize (chart below).

Source: ANG Traders, robintrack.com

It is our thesis that we are entering a similar market environment to that of the mid-90s. We clearly remember the level of fear that was exhibited by the more "seasoned" investors at the time, in contrast to the 'irrational exuberance' of the young novice investors.

It is true that many things are different today compared to back then, but the human element remains the same; today we have a young cohort of investors putting their money on disruptive technologies, such as AI and green technologies, with the same exuberance that the 90's cohort invested in the internet.

Don't be surprised if the put:call ratio trends lower over the next few years, just like it did following Greenspan's 1996 'irrational exuberance' comment. And don't be surprised when a new technology bubble starts to inflate to levels that the majority view as 'irrational exuberance'. We will be surprised if it doesn't happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.