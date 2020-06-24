Creating A New Valuation Metric: UVM

In this article, I am going to be detailing a valuation metric I created that encompasses much more than the traditional PE ratio or PEG ratio. I believe my metric tells a more complete picture of the true valuation of a company because it incorporates past data, present data, and future expectations expressed through valuation, fundamentals and technicals. My valuation metric is called UVM (Unified Valuation Metric), since it has fundamentals, future expectations and technicals all under one roof. The image below shows the formula and its components, which I will provide details on each component and an example showing how the metric works. Once I have provided the background details for the formula and provided an example, I am going to put it to work by searching for the best value from the top 10 holdings of each of the sector SPDR ETFs.

Price/CFS

The first part of my formula is the most simple because it closely resembles the PEG ratio. Instead of using the PE ratio and then dividing by the expected growth, I used price divided by cash flow from operations/share. The reason I used cash flows from operations instead of EPS, is that I believe it shows a better picture of what is actually going on. For example, as I was building the metric and looking through various holdings of each sector ETF, Schlumberger (SLB) caught my eye because data on many financial websites show a huge negative EPS and then no PE ratio. The reason is an impairment charge the company took in its most recent quarter and that is skewing the data. When looking at cash flow from operations, data on Gurufocus shows cash flows from operations were positive as well as higher than last year. This is just one example, showing the benefits of using cash flow from operations instead of EPS.

Expected Growth

For the expected growth portion of the formula, this is the most subjective because it depends on an estimation of future growth. Someone may be more bullish or bearish on the prospects of a company, so there really is no right answer for what growth rate to use. For the purposes of this article, to keep everything simple, I used long-term expected growth estimates from Zacks. There were a couple companies that I reviewed where they did not have a long-term growth estimate, in which case I used the long-term growth estimate from FinViz for those few companies.

Revenue Growth year/year

For the second part of my formula, I included revenue growth along with total liabilities growth, which I will go over in the next section. The reason for including revenue growth is that I believe top line revenue growth is an important metric to consider when looking at valuations. The reason I tied revenue growth to total liabilities growth was to be able to see if a company was expanding its balance sheet, if that expansion aided revenue growth. Especially during this crisis, the UVM will reward companies that are still able to grow revenues and grow revenues faster than total liabilities are growing.

Total Liabilities year/year

Now more than ever, the amount of debt and obligations a company has is important because of the impact COVID-19 has had on corporate balance sheets. My formula rewards companies that are lowering liabilities or have revenue growth that is above total liabilities growth. With many companies taking on debt to make it through the crisis, debt is not accounted for in the traditional PE ratio or PEG ratio. In my formula example section below, the inclusion of debt into the mix shows itself to be a valuable tool at helping to get a full picture of what is happening, especially when comparing two similar companies.

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

The final aspect of my formula is to include a technical indicator, to aid in determining if the current price is a good value. By including a technical indicator that is widely available like the RSI, it can help add a layer of short-term data to help identify current value. If you have two companies that are similarly valued, one has an RSI of 60 and the other an RSI of 30, all else being equal, the company with an RSI of 30 would provide the best value.

Formula Example

I will be providing an example of the formula in action by comparing two similar companies, Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA). The first table below shows the results of the formula and it shows that Visa is currently the better value over Mastercard based on my UVM. I also included the PE ratio and PEG ratio, with both based on GAAP figures and sourced from the valuation section for each company here on Seeking Alpha. As you can see, based on traditional metrics, Visa has a lower PE ratio, but when factoring whatever growth Seeking Alpha plugs in for Visa and Mastercard, it shows Mastercard as the better value.

Turning to my formula, using operating cash flow per share instead of earnings per share, shows both companies closely valued based on price/cash flow per share. Then when factoring growth expectations, Visa and Mastercard are essentially tied. Therefore, not much can be deciphered from this data. By going a step further and including revenue growth, liabilities growth and the RSI, the picture showing Visa as more attractively valued becomes clear. The data in the second table shows the complete set of data leading to my UVM for Visa and Mastercard. Visa grew revenues more than Mastercard and the big difference was total liabilities for Mastercard increased 37%, while only increasing 7% for Visa. Digging a little deeper into the balance sheet, the reason behind the growth in total liabilities for Mastercard was an increase in long-term debt from just under $6 billion in Q1 2019 to just over $12 billion in Q1 2020. Higher liabilities growth, lower revenue growth and a slightly higher RSI for Mastercard led to a clear victory for Visa providing the best value based on my UVM.

MA V PE Ratio 37.89 34.59 PEG Ratio 1.23 2.34 PCF 34.30 33.54 PCFG 2.67 2.66 UVM 3.17 2.22

*Table financial data in millions

MA V Price $296.5 $192.2 Shares 1010 2228 CFFO $8730 $12768 PCF Ratio 34.30 33.54 Expected Growth 12.83 12.62 PCFG Ratio 2.67 2.66 Rev. 1 yr ago $3889 $5494 Rev. Current $4009 $5854 % Chng 3.09% 6.55% Total Liab. MRQ $25255 $38235 Total Liab. 1 yr ago $18330 $35590 % Chng 37.78% 7.43% Rev Chng- Liab. Chng -34.69% -0.88% PCFGRL 3.60 2.68 RSI 56.99 53.77 UVM 3.17 2.22

Best value Sector SPDR ETFs

Now that I have covered my formula and provided an example, it is time to put it into practice. I collected data for the top 10 holdings of each of the sector SPDR ETFs and applied my formula to identify the best value within each sector. While companies are in the same sector, companies can be in different industries and there are differences in business models, etc, and looking at the UVM for the top 10 holdings is taking a more broad approach to each sector. For the best results, if wanting to be even more detailed, it is best to compare companies head to head, as I did above with Visa and Mastercard or by an industry grouping like large cap defense contractors, etc. I collected financial data from Gurufocus.com, expected growth data from Zacks and RSI data from FinViz.

Link to all my data I collected: Here

*Note data was collected and formula calculated for each stock on Sunday, June 21st. Above data spreadsheet has live stock price data, so lowest UVM selection for a sector might not match table below since pricing has changed between calculation and publication of this article.

The table below shows the company with the lowest (best) UVM score within each sector. Also for comparison, I included data on whether the company the UVM determined to be the best value also had the lowest traditional PE ratio or PEG ratio in their respective sector. Three companies matched the low PE in the sector and three matched the low PEG in the sector. Intel (INTC) and Newmont (NEM) had both the lowest PE and PEG ratios within their sectors and had the lowest UVM within their sectors. This list can be a good starting point to look for value that might be missed by traditional value screens.

Sector Symbol Company Low PE In Sector? Low PEG in Sector? Communications (CHTR) Charter Communications No No Consumer Discretionary (DG) Dollar General No No Consumer Staples (PM) Philip Morris Yes No Energy (EOG) EOG Resources No No Financials (BAC) Bank of America No No HealthCare (UNH) UnitedHealth Group No Yes Industrials (RTX) Raytheon Technologies No No Materials NEM Newmont Yes Yes Real Estate (SBAC) SBA Communications No No Technology INTC Intel Yes Yes Utilities (SRE) Sempra Energy No No

Formula Quirks

As with any formula, there are always quirks that give interesting results. For example, if a company has negative operating cash flow or negative growth expectations, that will lead to the UVM being negative. There are special cases though to a negative UVM, like in the case of Charter Communications, where they have positive cash flows and positive expected growth, but still a negative UVM. The reason for this is that the company has a low price/cash flow, but a high expected growth rate. As I noted above in the expected growth section, there really is no right answer for what growth rate to use since it is a best guess for future growth. Another quirk I found was with companies like Corteva (CTVA) and DuPont (DD), which showed massive declines in debt. This was due to the merger of Dow Chemical (DOW) and DuPont and the subsequent breaking up into three companies. Because of that, to get an accurate view of the debt picture, I had to use debt from Q2 2019 instead of Q1 2019.

BONUS: Large Cap Tech UVM

Just for an added bonus, the table below shows the UVM for popular large cap technology and communication services companies since they are now all mixed between those two sectors after the sector reclassification last year. Based on my UVM, it shows Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is the best value. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is the worst value since it has a negative UVM due to having negative operating cash flows.

UVM (GOOGL) Alphabet 0.75 (FB) Facebook 0.85 (AMZN) Amazon 0.99 (MSFT) Microsoft 1.36 (AAPL) Apple 1.59 (NFLX) Netflix -3.30

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I will be tracking the performance over the next year of the group of 11 companies that my UVM metric identified as the best value within each sector. I believe my metric provides a more encompassing view of the true value of a company because it includes cash flows, expected growth, revenue growth, change in total liabilities and the RSI technical metric.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.