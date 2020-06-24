Healthcare Dashboard For June

This article series has been releasing every month since 2015 a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare (most popular ETFs in this sector: XLV, IYH, IBB, XBI, VHT, XPH). It has been reshuffled this month with a new methodology to calculate more comprehensive Value and Quality Scores.

If you are used to this dashboard series or if you are short of time, you can skip the first paragraphs (metrics definition and table) and go to the charts. However, reading everything once is necessary if you want to use the metrics for stock picking purposes.

Base Metrics

We calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each industry: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). Our calculation universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better and negative is bad. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non available when "something" is close to zero or negative. For example, companies with no or negative earnings can be taken into account. We use medians rather than averages as aggregate metrics for two reasons. First, medians are more robust to outliers and small sets. Second and most importantly, medians are more useful for stock picking. A median splits a set in two subsets of equal sizes: a good half and a bad half. An average is less relevant as a reference because it may be biased by a few extreme values. In the case of capital-weighted averages, it is also biased by the largest companies. Our metrics are clearly designed with a stock-picking mindset, not for ETF investing.

Value and Quality Scores

We calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for Pharma & Biotech in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in a universe of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

We define the Value Score (VS) as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score, QS, is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh). The formulas are below.

VS =100*((EY-EYh)/EYh+(SY-SYh)/SYh+(FY-FYh)/FYh)/3

QS =100*((ROE-ROEh)/ROEh+(GM-GMh)/GMh)/2

The scores are in percentage points (hence the factor 100). VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline. A positive score points to undervaluation, a negative one to overvaluation (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above, plus two momentum metrics: RetM is the median monthly return and RetY is the median annual return. For example, RetY in a group is the median return of this group's stocks in 1 year. It is useful to sort industries by momentum without the skew of large companies in capital-weighted indexes. It may also be useful to spot the 1-year performance of a stock among its peers (good half or bad half).

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY HC Equipment -43.26 12.87 0.0228 0.1808 0.0231 17.45 65.18 0.0399 0.3293 0.0397 14.51 61.78 4.48% -0.39% HC Providers -2.15 -17.24 0.0537 1.3414 0.0752 13.91 19.46 0.0553 1.6648 0.0649 16.24 24.37 2.94% 3.10% Pharma & Biotech -22.67 24.01 0.0378 0.2151 0.0253 26.26 83.14 0.0425 0.2917 0.0365 18.29 79.59 4.57% 26.49% Life Science Tools -33.07 -2.50 0.0245 0.1882 0.0267 15.78 52.31 0.0349 0.3385 0.0356 15.43 56.40 1.30% 4.23%

Score charts

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by industries. Higher is better and negative is bad.

The next chart plots momentum data.

Interpretation

Healthcare providers are close to their historical valuation relative to average metrics since 2009. However, quality is below the baseline. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology group looks overvalued by about 20% relative to the baseline, which may be justified by a good quality score (no claim is made that 1 positive point of Quality Score offsets 1 negative point of Value Score). It is also the best-performing group in annual return. Healthcare equipment and life science tools/services are significantly overvalued, with a quality over the baseline for the former.

We use the table above to calculate Value and Quality Scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that a large pharma/biotech company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0378 (or TTM price/earnings below 26.46) is in the better half of the industry regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.

