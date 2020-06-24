Difference is a teacher - Hannah Gadsby

I am a strong believer in the benefits of looking at things from different angles. So, after writing three bullish articles on Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT), I felt it was time to face them with the bearish views that deserve attention and discussion (spoiler: I do keep my bullish view). Here is the result, based on Yext's 1q21 numbers (remember, the company's fiscal year starts on Feb 1).

First of all, this is what the Bears say:

"Management sells company stock relentlessly": I have covered this point in quite some detail in this article - since I believe it is irrelevant, I will not discuss it any further here. Thus, the remaining bearish arguments are:

"Yext is not profitable; in fact, its losses are increasing." "Yext's services are non-essential and will be the first to be cut by many clients (or not bought by new clients) should the economy go further south." "Yext does not have a moat."

On a more current note, bears may point to the relatively slow quarterly growth of 24% YoY in 1q21, the expected 17.5% YoY growth for 2q21 per the midpoint of the quarterly outlook, and the withdrawn guidance for full fiscal 2021.

I will discuss each of these bearish arguments and contrast them to what I believe are the bullish views that are relevant in their context.

I will start with what I believe is the strongest bearish argument.

Bears Say: Yext does not have a moat

This is hard to argue on a first glance: Yext developed a data structure, the Knowledge Graph, that is used to store company-specific data in a format optimised for use by 170+ services, such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Siri (NASDAQ:AAPL), Yelp (NYSE:YELP) etc. In essence, companies could use the Knowledge Graph to administer various data in one location and provide consistent information about itself and its brands. Now, arguably, this is not something others couldn't do as well. But, apparently, there was not much interest by others to copy this offering in the same width and consequence. (Plus: Yext had the bonus of being the neutral guy in the middle between all the competing internet giants and other players.) This is a soft (or rather shallow) moat, but I think it was good enough.

However, things changed last year when Yext introduced Yext Answers. In short, Answers is a specific search bar to be included in a company's homepage that uses Natural Language Processing (or NLP) to understand actual questions by site visitors - as opposed to mere search terms - and to provide specific answers based on information provided by the company - as opposed to a collection of links. In particular, Yext expects that Answers will help its customers to

convert [their customers] on the website, so they don't bounce back to the Internet.

(All quotes, unless otherwise stated, are taken from the 1q21 Earnings Call (or the Call)).

Without any doubt, this is a strong proposition. But I would agree to anyone stating that NLP, as such, does not have a moat. Just type "Google Natural Language" into the search bar of your favourite search engine and you will know what I mean.

Now, some bulls may say that if worse comes to the worst, just some part of Yext's business will go to competitors.

But, even I, as a bull, have to admit that it is not that simple: Yext essentially declared Answers as the new core offering and the basis for its "Land and Expand" strategy:

So it's our strategy going forward to land lightly with Answers and then expand from there and that's what you see from many of our very successful SaaS peers is a light land and then expanding with platform and other features

So, no doubt, if competitors would pick up business here, this would make for strong headwinds to Yext.

Bull Says: You just have to come a little bit closer to see the moat

NLP is only one piece of the Answers technology. It's an important one, since it is necessary to understand the question - but understanding the question is useless without having the necessary information to prepare the answer.

Here, the Knowledge Graph comes into play again. It is this very same data structure that is also used for storing the basic company information discussed above that holds the data used for the Answers product. So, essentially, every company that is working with Yext already will have an easy start, because they know the Knowledge Graph (as a structure) and have a lot of relevant information stored in there already (e.g. everything related to a customer asking "Where can I find a branch office in downtown Houston?"):

[A] company like JPMorgan already have a bunch of data in the knowledge graph A bunch of facts there and then quickly as we see what people are asking you can continue to build out your knowledge graph to be able to provide them questions.

This will work the other way around, too. Yext may approach customers with Answers and show them what else the data can be used for. Now, again, I do agree that this is a somewhat weaker proposition than for existing clients on the first glance, because other companies - especially the large and usual suspects - might come up with the same concept. But, again, I believe that Yext's position as a neutral middleman provides protection against the big competitors, and its head start in the market will help against others.

And there is one more thing: On May 27, Yext announced that it has become a Premier Partner of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). This is great news in many ways: Obviously, Adobe is "someone" in the internet publishing business. And, Adobe is not making "everyone" a Premier Partner. The advantages of this partnership - which in my view clearly strengthens Yext's position in the market, i.e. its soft moat - were summarised during the Call:

When we announced Answers at the same time Adobe was exiting with their site search product. It just presented such an amazing complimentary relationship because Adobe with their experienced manager, they are the best at creating content with their -- for their customers on their website. (…) We now have the entire Adobe sales team that will get compensated for referring Yext Answers to their customers.

Bears Say: Yext's losses are growing

That is true:

Total GAAP operating expenses were $93.4 million compared to $71.5 million in the year ago quarter. Compared to the year ago, the primary drivers of this increase were again the overall growth and headcount as well as higher real estate costs.

In fact, operating expense grew by 30.6% YoY, which is faster than revenue growth of some 24%.

Bull Says: This is called investment

While some of the expense burden is related to the parallel office use in New York (which adds no value per se), there is a lot of expense that actually flows into business development. Very simply put: Companies need to put some money on the table before they will see the related revenue. And this will distort revenue/expense ratios in the short term.

Bear in mind (no pun intended): Yext believes that Answers will double its total addressable market (or TAM) from USD 10bn to USD 20bn. Of course, such an expansion requires some work, even after developing the actual technology. Part of that is free trials of Answers - which incur costs, but no revenue short term. And more general investments are needed, too, for example:

in Q2 it is our intention to launch Answers and the romance languages Italian, French and Spanish and then get there hopefully in Teutonic languages like German as well. But we have on our roadmap French, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese and Mandarin.

This language development will keep triggering costs in periods where they do not generate any revenue (growth). Any investor not liking this relationship should not invest in "growth companies" in the first place.

In any case, cash is not a concern for Yext - and I am not talking about the Fed here, but the company's balance sheet:

Cash and cash equivalents were $249 million as of April 30. We believe our balance sheet is strong and position as well to weather any current economic environment. As you know, in March of 2020, we replace our prior revolving credit facility with a new $50 million credit facility believing this action has fortified our balance sheet as well.

This is a substantial buffer, especially when compared to the spending plans for which management gave some detail during the Call:

Net cash flow from operations for Q1 was a negative $700,000 as compared to a positive $800,000 a year ago period. This reflects the spending controls put in place during the quarter to counter a more challenging revenue environment in Q1. CapEx was $21.3 million compared to $800,000 in the year ago quarter. We continue to make progress with our building projects in New York, Washington DC, Tokyo and Paris and we expect the remaining CapEx related to these projects to be about $49 million and the remaining costs to occur within fiscal year 2021. (…) Once these projects are completed, we do not have any further major facility expansions plan for the future, excluding the facilities build-out, we expect CapEx to return to the normalized mid-single digit millions.

Bulls should note, however, that Yext's cash sensitive approach to running the business comes at the price of substantial dilution from various types of employee share plans (which explains the insider selling).

Bears Say: Yext's services are non-essential

I find this argument the hardest to understand. I guess it boils down to: "Why care about easier administration of the Website and some Tech-Freak features, if you don't know whether you can open your business tomorrow?"

Bull Says: Well, what could be more important these days than information (and cost savings)?

In a previous article, I argued that the COVID-19 pandemic is actually a driver for Yext's business simply because customers DO need information, and they, too, want to know whether a given business is currently open and running, and during which hours.

This thesis was easy to come up with, and reality has proven it right. In fact, management pointed out during the Call that even companies from those industries that were hit the hardest - and where Yext did indeed suffer some cancellations and deferment of payments or new contracts - that even companies in these industries asked for updates to their data (emphasis added):

(Yext's) organization was inundated with requests even from these troubled industries on either modification of hours of in-store operations what have you. So there's still a need there and we stand to serve those verticals too as they start to regain their strength.

I could have used many other quotes document the impressive increase of the use of Yext's service from the Call, but this quote is relevant in one more key aspect: Yext kept supporting even those customers that did not meet their typical renewal windows and fell into a grace period - I very much like the attitude of treating your customers fair. It pays back in most cases.

And speaking of fair treatment: While it is part of Yext's commercialisation strategy to offer companies free trials of the Answers product, it did give away totally for free Answers based search bars to certain state and similar entities. As a result, the Yext logo is visible, for example, for everyone asking a COVID-19 related question on the WHO homepage (see yellow spot):

(Source: Screenshot from WHO homepage on June 20, 2020; yellow colouring added by Author)

These free services certainly created some goodwill with the offices using it. But they also generated impressed customers that may be valuable references going forward:

They had their hubs up and running the same with the US Department of State from the day that we sent the Undersecretary of state an email to the time that they actually went live was 17 days. And he told me directly that was probably a record performance for any technology they've ever deployed in the State Department.

But I still have to make the strongest case for Yext's offering: Cost Savings. This case is strikingly obvious. If your customer comes to your homepage, asks a question (e.g. "How can I open an account" at your bank), finds the right link and can continue from there all on your website, you will save the 3 or 5 bucks that the call centre agent would otherwise cause.

I am coming back here to the first quote I gave:

convert [their customers] on the website, so they don't bounce back to the Internet.

Answers is meant to answer questions, not to display a telephone number (and that of a competitor of yours, in the worst case).

What could be more essential?

Bears Say: The outlook for 2q21 is bleak (we told you!)

Well, I agree, 17% YoY revenue growth is not great. And I would have liked to see a Full Fiscal Year 2021 outlook, too.

Bull Says: What do you expect?

But hey, who can give an outlook for the next 7-8 months? I am running a small business myself, it's hard to tell the future there, and it's not easier, I assume, if you run a world-wide operation and have to deal with developments in countries with fundamentally different states and different approaches of dealing (or even accepting the existence of) COVID-19. Remember, most companies on a fiscal = calendar year basis didn't even issue 2q20 guidance.

And how can Yext's 2q21 not be affected by the developments through the last three months? Revenue growth is predominantly coming from new customers - so, growth in May/June/July would have to come to some extent from new contracts probably signed in March/April. We had lockdowns back then, which is why I am not overly concerned with this temporary slowdown - I am actually expecting to see many companies show similar patterns in the calendar 2q20 numbers.

This relaxed view on Yext goes back to a large part to the arguments I discussed for the previous Bear/Bull face-off.

Conclusion (bull speaking)

Yext offers great prospects to its investors - but it is true that the company's success is by no means guaranteed. The biggest threat is technologically and financially strong competitors entering the same market - Natural Language Processing is not a patented thing with Yext.

However, I believe that the rewards outweigh the risks substantially, and thus, I rate Yext a strong buy. The service is essential and carries large cost-saving potential. Yext shows operational excellence, and the company managed to join forces with Adobe as a very strong sales partner.

