Not enough margin of safety; investors would do well to sidestep this opportunity.

Foster's balance sheet does offer some flexibility, but arguably not enough.

Tubular and Energy segment goes from Foster's strongest division to a very unimpressive business -- quickly.

Investment Thesis

L.B. Foster (FSTR) is an asset-light and in most years it is a profitable company. And it's cheaply valued at just 5x trailing free cash flow.

However, Foster's Tubular and Energy division had up until now been a very strong business unit in Foster's diversified operations. But given the widespread weakness in crude oil, this cyclical segment is now looking at some very dark days ahead.

On balance, I contend that there's still not enough margin of safety here.

My Background With The Company

Foster is a company that I had previously been a shareholder of a couple of times, with some satisfactory results. The upside was there, but the holding period dampened my IRR.

Today, on a renewed appraisal I see a company with fairly unimpressive prospects.

Accordingly, even though the stock is cheaply valued on trailing metrics, I question its near-term prospects. Can Foster come out of this downturn stronger? When could shareholders expect to benefit from any upside potential here?

Test and Inspection Division Used To Be The Crown Jewel

Foster has three main segments. Rail Products is its biggest segment, while Construction and Tubular had up until recently been equal revenues streams.

Up until recently, although Foster's Test and Inspection segment was not too big it was a significant driver of the bullish thesis.

In fact, as you can see below, it contributed to the bottom line here at a rate meaningfully above its other two segments.

Note above how for Q1 2019, Foster's Test and Inspection segment's profits reached 12.5% compared with just 6.0% for the company as a whole.

Further, given this division's exposure to crude oil, and the widely known weakness in this sector, it will be a long time until this segment is back to full swing and generating profit margins anywhere near this level.

Tubular Will Continue To Weigh Down Foster

Consequently, starting Q2 2020 and throughout the remainder of 2020, Foster deems it necessary to incur non-cash charges ranging from $5.5 million to $7.0 million to this segment.

On the one hand, these charges will be viewed by investors as a one-off in nature. On the other hand, the fact that management is having to take these charges reflects management's lack of confidence in the value of the underlying potential of this division.

Balance Sheet Is Not Particularly Strong

Next, historically, Foster argued that they felt that the business was able to support 1x leverage. As of the end of March 2019, Foster's balance sheet carried 1.5x of leverage:

This is not a thesis breaker, but it's not an ideal position either. The more leveraged the company is, the longer it will be until Foster will be able to deploy excess free cash flow towards its shareholders.

Valuation -- Lacking Sufficient Margin of Safety

Part of the bullish thesis here has to include the fact that management has significant skin in the game.

Source: Proxy form

Reading through the proxy statement, you can see that management is not paid an exuberant salary. Accordingly, their ownership of company stock directly motivates them to improve the company's prospects but it also aligns to maximize shareholder value.

For now, Foster's market cap puts the stock trading at just 5x its trailing free cash flow. But looking ahead, I fail to see any light at the end of the tunnel until Foster is able to return to making this sort of free cash flow.

Furthermore, we know from the commentary on Foster's earnings call that disruption in its supply chain, customer acceptance of products and services, as well as a general weakness in demand, are going to be a strong headwind to overcome over the very near term.

The Bottom Line

Small-cap cyclical companies can be very rewarding investment opportunities if investors are able to have any sort of visibility into when the company is able to turn around their fortunes.

However, for investors attempting to buy this cigar butt on the hope of locking in quick profits, they are likely to be put in the position of holding this stock for a very long-time hoping to see a positive return. Because cheap can always get cheaper.

