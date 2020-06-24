At today’s price, Apple is priced for success, perhaps a little too much, in markets that it doesn’t know that well.

Thesis Summary

Apple Inc (AAPL) has an incredibly profitable business which has expanded massively in the last 20 years. However, smartphone growth is tapering off and for Apple to stay relevant it must innovate. The company certainly has some interesting projects going on. Today’s lofty valuation relies on these bets to pay off, big, and there is a degree of uncertainty there that I am not necessarily comfortable with.

Source: marketingland.com

What Apple is worth

A company like Apple needs no introduction and anyone who has had the foresight of investing in the company knows just how much value the company has delivered to both investors and consumers. But with over $1.53 trillion in market cap and the growth in smartphone devices tapering off; What can we expect from Apple moving forward? Are its best days behind it?

Apple has some amazing qualities. Its phones are in a league of their own, and this differentiation protects them from the competition. The balance sheet is as strong as you’d want it to be and the company’s debt is viewed as higher quality than that of many developed countries. But the question remains; where is the growth going to come from? Apple already faces the challenge of being a huge company. Furthermore, the IDC predicts the smartphone market will grow at a CAGR of 2%.

Given what we know about Apple, we have used our trendline analysis to forecast cash-flow and derive an expected return based on today’s price. Below we can see a simplified balance sheet, income statement, and some growth ratios for the forecasted period as well as a target price/return based on the discount you apply. The B/S and income statement shown here are for the next 10 (2021-2030) years, but the forecasted period and target price/return is reached through a full forecast ending in 2050.

Source: Author

This analysis is purely mathematical and assumes that Apple will continue to operate as is, without innovating, which is unlikely. Still, it is useful to understand Apple and how investors value it. Our forecast shows growth plateauing at 1.7% over the long-run. At today’s price, this implies a return of 1.1% As stated above, Apple looks more like a bond than a stock by this analysis.

Unless something drastically changes, Apple is way overpriced. Of course, there is a degree of safety and stability that comes with owning Apple, but with such a low return the stock looks more like a Treasury than equity.

Three reasons to buy Apple

Apple will have to do something special to justify its valuation, and there’s no reason to believe they can’t. Here are three things that could change the growth outlook of the company.

Semis

One important change to look out for is Apple making its semiconductors. The company recently announced they would ditch Intel (INTC) and begin designing their silicon microchips. It is important to note that Apple will only be designing the software, while it will be Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) manufacturing them.

This move doesn’t mean that Apple will be competing with the likes of NVIDIA (NVDA) or Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), but it does show Apple’s intentions to be self-sufficient and, most importantly, to expand on its unique software which in the future could power a lot more than their computers. In this regard, Apple could certainly pioneer some useful technologies in the AI space. Furthermore, this will also put Apple in a much better position to leverage its technologies and integrate itself further in the future, leading to even higher profitability.

The Samsung SE

Speaking of profitability, Apple also made a big move in the smartphone market by tackling the lower side of the demand curve, i.e. selling a cheaper phone. The iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone available, with the price coming in around $400. While many have argued that this could eat into Apple’s profit margins and cannibalize its sales, most people who own an iPhone, not my case, don’t see this as a substitute. The cheaper model doesn’t lower the brands’ “value” and in most cases, I don’t think it will reduce the money people are willing to spend on an iPhone. The people buying an iPhone for $1000 aren’t doing so begrudgingly because they can’t buy one for $400.

But most significant about the iPhone SE is the potential it has to capture huge markets such as India.

Source: counterpointresearch.com

The data above shows market Share in India shipments of smartphones. The reason you don’t see Apple there is because it is buried in “Others”, with about 1-2% share. The SE, which not coincidentally is being manufactured in India could change things for Apple in what I am sure is one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets in the world right now.

Apple Pay

Last, but not least, Apple Pay is perhaps one of the most interesting segments in Apple. According to research, about 5% of cashless transactions in the world are done using Apple Pay. The segment has been growing at double-digits and, if the trend continues, could soon take up over 10% of transactions.

Cashlessness has become unavoidable, and players in the fintech space are going to win big thanks to this. According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple Pay is growing faster than Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL).

The points mentioned above, give us reason to believe that Apple could continue to achieve higher growth and break the trend of the last few years.

Valuation

With all this in mind, we have adjusted growth rates to reflect what the market is probably expecting from Apple. The system is still based on trendline analysis but we have manually boosted revenue. Here are the results:

Source: Author’s work

As we can see, things look very different now. CAGR for the next decade is expected to come in at just above 9%, and then revenue growth stabilizes at 3.4% This would yield an expected return of around 7.7%. Much more in line with other tech companies that we have valued.

Takeaway

The thesis presented above isn’t necessarily in favor nor against Apple. We have presented two scenarios based on some assumptions. It is unlikely that Apple will stagnate with smartphones. But if Apple wants to grow into its valuation, its bets have to come through. If this doesn’t happen, valuation could come down significantly. Only time will tell and I will be watching it unfold on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.