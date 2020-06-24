Being the simplest cell therapy, Iovance should focus on executing its top priority strategy: improving CMC fidelity and efficiency, as well as demonstrate its efficacy in other indications.

It has been widely accepted that tumor cells are antigenic, due to the somatic mutations which alter their protein structure/expression profile and being recognized as “foreign” by the immune system. Further, it has long been known that TILs are common among various cancer types and their presence usually correlates to a better prognostic outcome. Given all the evidence, Dr. Steven Rosenberg and his colleagues in the National Cancer Institute (NCI) lab first proposed the TIL mediated cancer therapy back in 1986 followed by the first human TIL experiment in metastatic melanoma in 1987. The idea was simple. TILs were first extracted and purified from resected tumor samples, then proliferated under in-vitro environment to a certain threshold number. Next, the TILs were condensed and infused back to the patient’s body, with the help of pre-infusion lymphodepletion and post-infusion IL-2 dosing, hoping to lyse autologous tumor cells.

Although glittered by its initial success, where 86 metastatic melanoma patients were treated with lab-based TIL protocol between the year 1987 and 1992 and showed an overall ORR of 34%, its path of clinical development does not come in smooth. After years of refinement on the protocol, the technology was first licensed to Genesis Biopharma in 2011, which was then merged with Lion Biotechnologies in 2013 and later renamed to Iovance Biotherapeutics in 2017. As of today, Iovance has three major pipelines in melanoma, cervical cancer and head & neck cancer advancing to mid/late clinical stages. It plans to file a BLA for its leading asset, Lifileucel in metastatic melanoma (possibly LN-145 for cervical cancer as well) in 2020 after seeing consistent ORR around 35% in various cohorts for heavily pretreated melanoma patients.

We think the TIL platform from Iovance can be a promising solution for melanoma and possibly other solid tumor cancer types in the future. We see several unique advantages TIL therapy offers:

1. Clinical benefit of TIL uncorrelated with immune checkpoint drugs

It is observed that the clinical outcome of TIL treatment being unrelated to the tumor’s immune checkpoint status, including CTLA4 and PD-1. In cohort 2 of Iovance Phase 2 melanoma trial (C-144-01), the ORR shows a very similar range between PD-1 responders and PD-1 non-responders, or CTLA4 responders and non-responders (Fig. 1). Further, there is no obvious difference in its efficacy for BRAF mutations either.

In fact, similar observations were found back in multiple TIL trials in the past too. For example, Besser et al. found out that non-responders to CTLA-4 blocking antibody or IL-2 based therapy had the same ORR as other patients in an 80 patient, stage IV melanoma trial in 2013. Consequently, we think TIL provides a new dimension of melanoma treatment, especially for those who are refractory after PD-1/CTLA4 and BRAF/MEK inhibitors and are running out of therapeutic option.

Figure 1. The clinical outcome of cohort 2 patients from Phase 2 study of lifileucel. (Source)

Further, if TIL can verify its uncorrelated efficacy in other indications, it could add one dimension to the entire cancer treatment regime.

2. TIL therapy demonstrates long duration of response in metastatic melanoma

During last month’s ASCO 2020, Iovance announced that the median duration of response (DOR) of C-144-01 cohort 2 patients has not been reached at 18.7 months. Taken together with its overall ORR of 36%, it means ~20% of all enrolled patients have a durable response longer than 18 months. Given all the patients have failed or refractory on 2-3 prior lines of treatment, the result is very encouraging.

In fact, the first clinical trial for TIL therapy, which was carried out by Rosenberg’s team in 2010 showed similar duration of response, where 33 patients treated by non-myeloablative chemotherapy (NMA) as a lymphodepletion agent showed a median duration of response of 12 months. Of course, at that time the patients were not pretreated with PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies, but the TIL therapy protocol was not optimized either, leading to ~50% dropout rate.

For complete responders, TIL therapy has exhibited even more profound duration of efficacy. The two complete responders in C-144-01 cohort 2 maintained the response at 53 and 67 months. Early generation of TIL therapy also demonstrated unmaintained remission for all complete responders with a medium follow-up of 28 months.

3. TIL platform can be easily expended to different types of solid tumors

Iovance’s new generation (Gen 2) manufacturing process, which is the same process being used in its cohort 2 and 4 patients in C-144-01, has successfully demonstrated its viability in various tumor types other than melanoma (Fig. 2). This standardized protocol greatly reduces the CMC concerns in the future BLA filing for other indications.

Figure 2. Gen 2 manufacturing success rates, dose and viability of drug products across five solid tumor indications (Source)

In addition, the company has disclosed preliminary efficacy data on TIL therapy in heavily pretreated cervical cancer patients during ASCO 2019. The interim data indicated a 44% ORR and 11% CR with a median DOR not reached at median follow-up of 7.4 months. Based on these results, we believe TIL therapy could be a promising, late stage cervical cancer therapy.

We do want to point out that as the company started a proof-of-concept trial in NSCLC, investors started to raise their expectations on its market potential, since lung cancer represents the second most frequent cause of death worldwide and 85% of lung cancer is NSCLC. However, we think its current TIL strategy, when applied in combination with Opdivo, may not show superior response comparing to PD-1/chemo combo. NSCLC cells constitutively express FasL which triggers apoptosis of TILs. Further, the prognosis of lung cancer seems more sensitive to the presence of FOXP3+ TILs and regulatory T cells (Treg), which are negative regulators of TIL’s immune response. These are some of the reasons researchers yet feel convinced about the role of TILs in NSCLC.

In the same time, the current TIL therapy experiences several drawbacks which limits its therapeutic potential.

1. Invasive procedure requires large tumor samples

Iovance’s current TIL manufacturing protocol requires surgical resection of tumor lesions ~1.5cm in diameter. The invasive tissue collection procedure as well as the requirement of certain tumor size limit the total number of patients TIL can treat. To improve on this aspect, Iovance is actually developing a novel, core-needle biopsy process that requires much less tumor samples. The preliminary data indicates that this new procedure works well in various solid tumor types, but may take slightly longer (21-27 days) to achieve the target cell count.

2. Current TIL processing time of 22 days is still long

For C-144-01 cohort 2, 12% of the patients who got a tumor harvest did not receive the infusion due to declining health and no longer qualifying for the protocol. These 22 days (Fig. 3) of waiting could well be too long for end-stage melanoma patients. In comparison, the two commercialized Car-T therapies, which involve genetic modification through virus vectors, the well-known Kymriah and Yescarta, takes only 22 days and 17 days to manufacture. We think for a non-genetic-modifying cell therapy, 22 days of processing time is still long and has the potential to improve.

Figure 3. Iovance Gen 2 TIL manufacturing process. (Source)

Increasing the TIL manufacturing efficiency has two major benefits: 1. “young” TILs, which have less in-vitro culture time, have been proven to be significantly correlated with higher ORR of TIL therapy; 2. it opens a longer therapeutic window for end-stage patients whose conditions are rapidly deteriorating.

3. Lack of control of TIL subpopulation

TILs are a collection of heterogeneous groups of T cells, including but not limited to CD3+ CD4+ (helper) and CD3+ CD8+ (cytotoxic) T cells. The CD8+ cytotoxic T cells have long been known to positively impact the cancer prognosis, but other subgroups of lymphocytes start to emerge as important modulators as well. For example, one subset of CD4+ T cells present in the tumor environment is represented by CD4+ CD25+ regulatory T cells (Tregs). Tregs TILs are mainly present in advanced melanomas and multiple studies showed that the accumulation of Tregs may be associated with the progression of melanoma. Thus, it is important to remove Tregs from TILs in the TIL therapy.

Other limited studies may suggest that, among CD8+ cytotoxic TILs, PD1+, LAG3+, TIM3+ TILs are the ones have cytolytic activity while PD1-, LAG3- and TIM3- TILs fail to do so.

It is interesting to point out that, the original TIL process developed by Rosenberg and NCI did have a “selection” step, where the expanded TILs were selected by their reactivity towards autologous melanoma cells. Later, researchers found out that “younger” TILs without selection seems to work better. Further, selection of TIL for reactivity against autologous melanoma requires the presence of an autologous melanoma cell line, and the success rate for growing cell lines from patient material was less than 50%, greatly reducing the number of patients that can be treated. As a result, the selection step was abandoned in the later protocol.

We think an efficient, more advanced selection process could possibly improve TIL therapy in the future. We know for the fact that among 3*1010 TILs infused back to the patients, only a small portion is effective. An early and effective selection could achieve: 1. faster expansion for effective TILs since less competition on the environment and resource; 2. larger effective TIL count.

We also want to point out that, Iovance has, in different occasions, expressed their interests in making TIL genetically modified. We think that’s the role for TCR T-cell therapy. First, TILs are a mix of different cell types. If Iovance wants to advance TIL to a genetically modified cell therapy, it needs to choose one specific cell type. However, multiple cell types play coordinative roles after infusing back to the patient's body. Based on current knowledge, it is very hard to dedicate one specific cell type among TILs to modify with. Moreover, the additional step of genetic modification would lengthen the processing time further to an unacceptable range. Before Iovance could shorten their manufacturing time significantly, we think this strategy is out of the picture.

How much will this one-time TIL therapy cost?

Cell therapy has been known to have a high price tag, especially in oncology. The only two available products, namely Kymriah and Yescarta of Car-T therapy, have an entry cost of $373,000 or more, way above mono-clonal antibodies and small molecule inhibitors. Keep in mind that this listed price does not include the hefty hospitalization fees associated with treatment, which can drive the total cost up to $1 million in some instances.

The astonishing price did create controversies in the industry, yet no solid evidence has suggested that Cart-T’s cost outweighs its benefit. For patients with refractory or relapse (R/R) diffuse large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) or acute lymphocytic leukemia ("ALL"), Kymriah has a short-term ORR of 83% based on a single infusion. On the other hand, patients with R/R DLBCL or non-hodgkins lymphoma receiving Yescarta had an ORR of 72%. Further, a medium follow-up of 19 months revealed that around 50% ITT patients still respond to Kymriah, and 39% patients for Yescarta after two years.

Car-T therapy changed our cognition of blood cancers. In comparison, TILs’ ORR in melanoma is about half of that, steadily remains at the mid-30% range. However, current data suggests that its duration of response is quite good, maybe comparable to Car-T therapy. Further, the end stage, multi-refractory melanoma is as deadly and “incurable” as those blood cancers. If we assume the benefit for one more year of survival is similar between end-stage melanoma and those blood cancers, we think Lifileucel could have a list price about half of Kymriah/Yescartam, which is around $200,000.

According to a recent public interview, Michelle Simpson-Abelson, the principal scientist from Iovance Therapeutics, mentioned that Lifileucel will be indeed very expensive, but not as expensive as Car-T therapies like Yescarta. Taken into consideration of the invasive operation and complex manufacturing procedure, we estimate Lifileucel’s final price to be around $250,000.

Valuation: Melanoma

About 45% of entire melanoma patients bear somatic BRAF mutations. For this group of patients, BRAF/MEK inhibitors combo has consistently displayed a robust ORR in the high 60% range with PFS over 10 months, showing superiority over other treatment (Fig. 4). BRAF/MEK combo will probably remain as the 1L therapy for this subpopulation.

Figure 4. ORR for BRAF mutant melanoma patients under various BRAF/MEK combo therapy. (Source)

For wt BRAF patients, CTLA-4 / PD-1 antibodies combo also showed very good response (Fig. 5). We think it will remain as the standard of care.

Figure 5. ORR for melanoma patients under various PD-1 or PD-1 / CTLA-4 combo therapy. (Source)

On the other hand, Lifileucel currently shows a mid-30% ORR, which is a little shy of the above two treatments. We know this number is produced by heavily pretreated patients, but currently there is no solid evidence indicating that TILs will show superior efficacy against SOC in 1L, not to mention its invasive procedure and high price. Based on the fact that TIL’s efficacy is not correlated with other treatment, we think it will take a decent market share on late stage (stage IV, which is metastatic), multiple refractory melanoma treatment (2L~3L).

In order to estimate the peak sale of Lifileucel, we need to estimate the stage IV incidence rate in the future. However, there is no direct data source about it. Based on a recent study in 2018, we get the epidemiology of stage IV melanoma patients. After applying the age-population distribution as well as an average 4% rate of increase each year, we get the following statistics and estimates (Fig. 6). Note the stage IV melanoma patients here can be both treatment naïve or progression from early stages.

Figure 6. Estimation of Stage IV incidence rate of melanoma in US. (Data of first two columns)

From the same study, we get the average OS of stage IV is about 2 years. If we assume the melanoma epidemiology reaches a steady state by 2030, there will be about 14,000 new stage IV incidents as well as deaths each year by then. Consider we probably will have over 9,000 deaths this year, these numbers actually make sense.

So among these 28,000 stage IV melanoma patients, how many can Iovance treat? Is there any new treatment that could potentially compete with Lifileucel in the future? We understand that there are multiple TKIs like axitinib and pazopanib currently being studied in various melanoma trials, but we believe TKIs are not magic bullets and TIL’s benefit will likely to be uncorrelated with TKIs either. Other TCR-T cell therapies targeting neo-antigens have the potential, but it will be at least another 5-6 years before commercialization.

Based on these facts, we think in a base case scenario, the peak sale of Lifileucel could reach $1.25B, representing 5,000 treatment per year. Applying a conservative 2X multiple, Lifileucel could be valued at $2.5B now.

Valuation: Other pipelines

For cervical cancer, there are 13,800 new cases of invasive cervical cancer diagnosed and 4,290 deaths each year. The death number is half of melanoma, but the number of new cases is just 1/7 of melanoma. Due to the increasing popularity and effective prevention of cervical cancer from HPV vaccines, we think the annual new cases of cervical will drop in the future. However, the LN-145 is showing better response comparing to Lifileucel, exhibiting a 44% ORR and 11% CR in Phase 2 trial with medium DOR not reached at 7.4 months. We estimate that LN-145 for cervical cancer could reach a peak sale of $375M, representing 1,500 peak annual treatment and a $750M valuation.

The head and neck cancer accounts for about 4% of all cancers in the United States. According to a recent statistic, an estimated 65,630 people will develop head and neck cancer in US this year, and the current annual death is estimated to be 14,500. This is a big indication without too much competition. We haven’t seen too much clinical data from Iovance on this specific pipeline, but current evidence suggests that TIL is a prognostic indicator positively related to better survival, similar to melanoma. We apply a 60% success rate of seeing consistent efficacy of TIL on this indication. We think its probability adjusted valuation on base case scenario is around $900M.

As we mentioned above, at the current stage, we don’t want to offer too much valuation on NSCLC, but TIL therapy does have more potential in pancreatic and ovarian cancer.

Pipeline Value Worst Case Base Case Best Case Melanoma $1.2B $2.5B $3.5B Cervical $400M $750M $1.2B Head & Neck $0 $900M $3B Other $0 $1B $4B Total $1.6B $5.15B $11.7B Stock Price $10.92/share $35.17/share $79.90/share

We have our evaluation on the company in the above table. We think under the base case scenario, there is about a 20% discount base on its current $29/share stock price. It is not cheap now, we think a stock price below $25 is a better entry point. But IOVA does have a great upside potential, if it can consistently demonstrate TIL’s uncorrelated benefits to other immunotherapies under multiple solid tumor indications. The long-term risk for the stock could be a failure to demonstrate enough efficacy of TIL therapy in other indications. The mid-term risk will be any CMC issues raised by FDA delaying BLA approval.

Note that Iovance started construction of a 136,000 square foot commercial-scale production facility in Philadelphia for its TIL therapies in June 2019. The new facility is expected to be completed by year-end 2021 to support commercial supply in 2022, with capacity over a few thousands treatments in multiple cancers each year. Iovance also obtained a letter of intent from PIDC for a five-year option for additional space to support further increases in maximum capacity, if TILs fully unleash its potential in the future. Consequently, manufacturing capacity will not be an issue for the company.

In Feb. 2020, rumors about Iovance considering being taken over flushed the market, pushing its stock price up 27% in one day at $31. But nothing eventually happened. Based on its current stock price and the unfavorable macro-economic condition, we think it will be hard to find a buyer soon for Iovance. However, for long-term investors, this should not stop you from holding it towards the time TIL technology fully realized its potential in cancer treatment. At least, a positive readout from head & neck cancer could immediately add $600M market cap, or 15% lift to the stock price.

