Although the S&P 500 has roared back to something close to its former self over the past 3 months, many sectors are still feeling the brunt of the imposed mandatory lockdowns. Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG), the publicly traded REIT, has come nowhere near its pre-lockdowns valuations despite showing some encouraging signs in recent sessions.

In investing, we get paid to predict the future, and the more accurate we are on our predictions, the more elevated our returns invariably turn out to be. In the current environment where we have significant rent-relief requests from sitting tenants in the REIT space, it is extremely difficult to know how long these stalemates will go on for. A more pressing problem is that, since REITs need to be consistently pushing the boat out with respect to new projects, the difficulty now is raising cash as well as getting tenants to commit to long-term leases. At present, until the uncertainty subsides somewhat, it is a renter's market. So, we continue to expect plenty of upheaval in the short term with respect to how the REIT manages its financial affairs.

Being chartists, however, we believe that all known fundamentals, including the Buffett factor, significant asset sales at present as well as the present cash burn have all been already been digested by the share price. In fact, recent share price action on the technical charts has us definitely leaning towards a bullish stance. Let's explain why.

First, a quick point as to why fundamental-orientated investors should focus more on share price action and less on reasons why this REIT may rise or fall in price. For example, considering this REIT's first quarter results this year (which ended in March) and subsequent press releases, the "fundamentals" did not look favourable for SRG in no way shape or form. Net operating income of just under $16 million was a sequential decline as well as a significant $9.5 million decrease in NOI over the same quarter of 12 months prior. Since the report came out in May, we also had the April collections numbers which came in at 47% of contractual amounts. Suffice it to say, optimism was not that high with respect to SRG at this point in May. However, shares did not drop below the March lows, as we can see below. In fact, the share price presently at well over $12 a share is now light years ahead of those March and May lows on the back of more encouraging news in recent weeks.

The thing is that, many times before shares begin a sustained move, nobody knows why the move is taking place. All we have to concern ourselves with is that shares bounced off strong support multiple times already this year and also now have been making higher highs. This essentially means the fundamentals are currently bullish in SRG. The reason why shares have been rallying aggressively comes in a distant second to the price-action on the technical chart.

Another issue of note is the volume pattern in SRG since March. As we can see, buying volume has been significant in recent months, which is demonstrated by the rising OBV (On Balance Volume) indicator. Considering that price has come back down to test resistance and that there is no divergence on the OBV indicator, we would surmise that price should soon enough resume its upward trajectory.

The bullishness of the daily chart is also reflected on the weekly chart. As we can see below, we now have a crossover of the MACD indicator, and the weekly histogram has also moved up into positive territory. The usefulness of the MACD indicator (especially on monthly and weekly charts) is that it's a combination of momentum and trend. The best signals are given when the crossover takes place at a significant distance from the zero line (which is what we have at present). For example, even though SRG is now trading above $12 a share, we could easily see a sharp snap-back rally back up pre-pandemic levels. In fact, there is no long-term resistance to really speak of which would not enable this to happen.

Therefore, to sum up, Seritage Growth Properties, from a technical standpoint, holds plenty of potential in our eyes. The bullishness of the daily chart is backed up by what we see on the weekly chart. We will make a decision here shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SRG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.