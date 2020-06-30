Income Lab Ideas: Dividend Changes Review And Discussion Through The Pandemic

However, there were also may funds that were actually able to raise their distribution throughout this period as well.

Several funds belonged to the very hard hit sector of the energy space, which isn't too much of a surprise.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Dividend cuts for closed-end funds were something that we certainly anticipated throughout this latest sell-off. Not only is that playing a role in CEFs, but will in ETFs and individual stocks just the same. This might be more prevalent for CEFs though, as they are unable to retain earnings as a corporation can. ETFs only pass-through income, so those are generally all over the board anyway.

The CEFs larger than usual payouts are thanks to them paying out almost all of the earnings that they can pull in. This is by design though, as laws require those structured as a regulated investment company to payout such a large portion to maintain compliance. The penalty for not meeting the required payouts is an excise tax on the fund. So, that means when the fund doesn't have those earnings coming in, they may be forced to cut their distributions. Leverage plays a key factor in allowing these funds such high dividends as well.

(Source)

In today's electronics age, income investors can sit at home and watch the cash come into their bank accounts. While CEFs are a perfect fit for this strategy, their dividends certainly don't stay static. This is especially true in the volatile environment that 2020 has given us so far.

In today's piece, I wanted to cover what changes we have seen so far in the CEF world. I was able to compile a 'master list' of distribution cuts. We will be looking at snippets of this list, the full list I will post as a separate blog. The data was taken from CEFConnect. It was pulled from February 19th, 2020 (coinciding with the peak in the overall market,) through June 19th, 2020. The June 19th date is just an arbitrary date; although, it does just happen to coincide with being exactly 4 months later.

Through the beginning of April, Stanford Chemist and I had started a series titled "Bear Market Thoughts." In one of those pieces, we looked at the discussion of distribution cuts. This will be a review of what we have actually seen happen now - instead of the discussion of what is likely to happen. To be honest, I'm quite surprised at the resiliency of most CEFs thus far.

Skewing the distribution changes averages upwards is a very significant list of raisers! They primarily involve the municipal fund space. Of course, those positives are vastly distorted lower due to the energy space devastations.

First Of All, Some Disclosures

Before jumping into the data, there are some disclosures that I need to mention first. The most important is that all data was sourced from CEFConnect. I tried my absolute best to take care of the outliers from the data. Those would include some distribution changes that were in the 100's of percentage gainers. While that would certainly be a favorable outcome, these were due to reverse stock splits in the majority of cases.

Additionally, there were just some errors on CEFConnect anyway. They source their data from Morningstar. If for whatever reason Morningstar's data is incorrect, then this translates into CEFConnect displaying faulty data as well. I certainly tried my best to get rid of those that were the most egregious. This meant looking at those on the outer ends of the bell curve that just didn't seem to make sense. I am only human though, looking at 489 lines of CEFs is not practical line by line. However, taking out the most extreme cases of being incorrect should still provide us with a general idea of the trend.

Which that trend actually has been more positive than I would have originally thought. We still have a long 2020 to go through, with a potentially longer pandemic that is proving to be rather persistent. All that to say, we aren't out of the woods yet.

Adjustments And Observations

(Source)

I will break down the adjustments we had to make for a better representation of changes. I also find these observations particularly interesting. This is due to giving us CEF investors a broader overview of what is going on in the CEF space. Additionally, we can catch things that some might not have known. That is by casting this super-wide net of essentially what is just a large screen of every CEF.

Several funds around earlier this year are no longer with us. I would consider these the 'gone' category. The funds that fit this label are;

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF)

Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)

Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM)

These names listed were removed due to mergers.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) was removed because it changed names and tickers, to First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (OTC:FSLF). FSLF is included in the aggregated data.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)

Were liquidated, or in the case of EGIF, will be liquidated and CEFConnect didn't provide the data. Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (DSE) is looking to liquidate, although they have fully suspended distributions as well.

Those I considered as the 'gone' category. In another category, we have those with 'no distributions.' It is hard to believe, but they do exist. So, how do they get around the requirements of paying out? Well, they just don't make any gains or, at least, don't realize them. In this category, we have several of the precious metal funds;

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust (SPPP)

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

StoneCastle Financial (BANX)

Also fitting this category and worthy of removal - are those that only pay annually.

Taiwan Fund (TWN)

Foxby Corp. (OTCPK:FXBY)

And, a fund that pays annually but hasn't in several years - RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG).

Including those funds wouldn't really make a lot of sense so I didn't calculate their data in the formulas.

We also have several new funds that just showed up and don't have distributions to compare to before;

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)

Then we have those that were needed to be split-adjusted, this was the primary culprit on what would have skewed the data massively.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN)

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV)

Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ)

More than were adjusted include;

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP)

Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG)

In fact, these should have been removed as they have suspended distributions altogether - but I left them as just split-adjusted, factoring in their February cuts.

There were three funds that I was able to dig up that were adjusted for their frequency. These include;

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI)

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN)

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (KMF)

These went from monthly to quarterly. In one rare instance, Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) went from quarterly to monthly but took a cut in doing so, as it wasn't equivalent.

Then there were another few funds that hit the outer edges of the bell curve thanks to special distributions. I factored these specials out as it led to either large increases or large decreases. Those funds are;

TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc.(EIC)

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF)

With that out of the way, let's look at the data!

The Broad Data

Now, the interesting part! When looking at all the funds that are left, we have an average decline of only -6.43% in distributions. That is factoring in all the funds that remained at a flat level though too.

Overall, we have 130 funds that have cut, a majority of funds staying flat at 280 and 66 funds that have raised their dividends in this time frame. When factoring out those that remained flat. We arrive at an average of those that did change their distributions, of cuts coming in at -15.68%. Any decline is certainly not very welcomed, but I definitely anticipated worse. I just want to reiterate again, we have a long way to go before we are back to normal. The very real possibility of more cuts to come is real.

The Boosters Data

(Source)

Of the boosters, the average boost came in at 9.94%. These were overwhelmingly funds in the municipal and preferred investment asset classes. With that being said, the top booster was New Germany (GF), strangely enough. The fund pays semi-annual, so this could have played a role. I believe a boost is a boost though, and this fund did provide that with a 67.24% raise.

The tables include; the name of the funds and tickers. In the column labeled "February 19th" and "June 19th," those are referencing when the data for the distributions were pulled. The following month and year in those columns are when the fund's announced those distributions. The following columns after those labeled as "Distributions," then correspond with what the distribution announcements were. The final column is where we are pulling most of the important data, the percentage of change in the distributions.

Name Ticker February 19th Distribution June 19th Distribution Distribution Change New Germany GF Jan-20 0.2036 Jun-20 0.3405 67.24% First Trust Senior FR Inc II FCT Feb-20 0.0825 Jun-20 0.105 27.27% GDL Fund GDL Dec-19 0.1 Jun-20 0.12 20.00% BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty BSE Feb-20 0.0405 Jul-20 0.0485 19.75% BlackRock MuniYield PA Quality MPA Feb-20 0.046 Jul-20 0.055 19.57% BlackRock MuniYield AZ MZA Feb-20 0.043 Jul-20 0.051 18.60% BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration MUI Mar-20 0.0445 Jul-20 0.0525 17.98% BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty MUC Feb-20 0.0435 Jul-20 0.051 17.24% AllianceBernstein National Mun Inc AFB Feb-20 0.04581 Jun-20 0.05326 16.26% BlackRock MuniHoldings NY Qty MHN Feb-20 0.0445 Jul-20 0.0515 15.73%

(Source - CEFConnect, author compiled)

Further piquing my interest was number 2 and 3 raisers. We have First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT), as the name suggests, a senior loan fund. That fund boosted a whopping 27.3%.

(Source - CEFConnect)

As of its latest Semi-Annual Report, the fund hadn't been covering from NII. Raising here seems to make little sense, as a fixed-income portfolio generally relies significantly on NII. As I mentioned though, a raise is a raise and perhaps the management of the fund knows something more than what we can derive from that previous report.

Then, we have the GDL Fund (GDL).

(Source - CEFConnect)

This fund went from a quarterly $0.10, to its current $0.12. That is good for a 20% boost! As primarily an equity fund, it is surprising we were able to get such a large boost from them. Though it could be a ploy to reduce the fund's massive 20%+ discount. Which honestly, this fund typically carries a significant discount with its 5-year average at 16.71% and only trending wider looking at the charts.

After those top three boosters, the remainder of the list is muni funds and this is consistent with all of the boosters. We do have some preferred funds sprinkled in as well.

The Flaherty and Crumrine funds, for example. All of which hold varying amounts of bonds and preferred stock.

Name Ticker February 19th Distribution June 19th Distribution Distribution Change Flah&Crum Preferred Securities FFC Apr-20 0.112 Jul-20 0.118 5.36% Flah & Crum Dynamic Pref & Income Fund DFP Apr-20 0.143 Jul-20 0.1505 5.24% Flah&Crum Total Return Fund FLC Apr-20 0.115 Jul-20 0.121 5.22%

(Source - CEFConnect, author compiled)

The reason we are seeing the boosters of this variety is due to the Fed dropping interest rates to zero or near zero. The reason this has a positive effect on CEFs is due to lower leverage costs. These savings can then be passed on to investors such as us! A subject we have explored much deeper in the past. With the positives, do come a downside, like anything else.

The Cutters Data

(Source)

Of course, that is all the rosy data. Now we can turn our attention to the less exuberant - but just as necessary - discussion of the cutters. When looking at the 130 funds that have cut, we see an average slash of 28.47%. Which, in all honesty, isn't bad when we consider the ten biggest cutters at the bottom of the list are all 67%+ cuts.

Name Ticker February 19th Distribution June 19th Distribution Distribution Change Central Securities Corporation CET Dec-19 0.68 Jun-20 0.2 -70.59% ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity EMO Feb-20 0.23 May-20 0.065 -71.74% Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp MIE Mar-20 0.06 Jun-20 0.015 -75.00% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust GGO Dec-19 0.2 Jun-20 0.05 -75.00% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc NDP Nov-19 3.5 Feb-20 0.8 -77.14% NB MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. NML Mar-20 0.055 Jun-20 0.0117 -78.73% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy TTP Nov-19 1.14 May-20 0.16 -85.96% Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opps Fund GMZ Nov-19 1.47 May-20 0.205 -86.05% Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund GER Nov-19 1.44 May-20 0.155 -89.24% Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure FMO Feb-20 0.3231 May-20 0.0325 -89.94% Center Coast Brookfrield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund CEN Mar-20 0.1042 Jun-20 0.0075 -92.80%

(Source - CEFConnect, author compiled)

NDP on this list completely suspended its distribution for now. I feel like leaving it on the list though isn't unwarranted. That is because since there is a chance it, plus the other two tortoise funds, will have to pay something out before year-end. They did include that they anticipate distributable cash flow in the announcement of the temporary suspension. That is why I felt it appropriate to leave them listed.

I completely removed DSE from the list as they are looking to liquidate. Although technically, they would be at the bottom of the list with a 100% cut since it has been suspended like the Tortoise funds.

You also might notice Central Securities Corporation (CET) on this list. They also pay semi-annually like GF does - which can lead to an impact of the data. However, it is the perfect example of even including some discrepancies. Since these two funds help balance each others' impacts out. Ultimately, we still get an overall idea of the general direction with the hard numbers.

Overall we can see that the vast majority of the cutters are precisely where we expect. That is, in the energy space. The sector that has performed the worst on a YTD basis. Of course, this being due to the COVID-19 sell-off, and then the brief Saudi-Russia oil war. Those events really hit this sector when they already struggle in a scenario of economic uncertainty.

That being the case, it isn't a surprise at all that the funds that needed the most "adjustments" in this screener were from that sector. The list is consistent with energy funds that implemented reverse splits, mergers and liquidations. This all equated to the mauling of distribution.

Conclusion

While no dividend or distribution cuts are welcomed, we certainly haven't hit the worst of what I was expecting initially. We aren't in the clear yet, as much of the global economy is far from "back to normal." However, the significant rebound was certainly encouraging for funds to be able to maintain their current payouts for now.

This broad overview also allowed us to dig into funds that we might not otherwise follow regularly. The screen allowed us to consolidate a list of funds that are no longer around, funds that don't pay distributions regularly and some new funds. Further, it allowed us to find funds that have gone through reverse splits or adjusted the frequency of their distributions through this volatile period.

Most importantly, it gave us a barometer of just where we stand currently in the overall world of CEFs, as far as what distribution cuts we have experienced so far. I was pleasantly surprised by just how many funds were actually able to raise in this current environment as well!

Stanford Chemist posts distribution changes every week in his "Weekly Closed-end Fund Roundup" series. Checking out that weekly update will give investors those important distribution changes.

Also, check out the entire list on this blog post!

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

At the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service. To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!



Disclosure: I am/we are long BMEZ, KMF, KYN, MGU, OCCI, SZC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 21st, 2020.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.