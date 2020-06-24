Introduction

To no surprise, TWC Enterprises (OTC:CLKXF) stock is trading at levels not seen since 2016. TWC Enterprises is the largest golf course owner and operator in Canada. They own and operate 37 clubs across Ontario and Quebec and 8 in Florida. Due to the shutdowns that were experienced across North America starting in March, they have seen the spring golf season virtually disappear in 2020. Recently, Florida reopened golf courses in late April, and golf courses were reopened in Ontario and Quebec in mid-May with new rules around social distancing. With this reopening of the economy and the pent-up demand for individuals to get out of the house, TWC Enterprises could be an undiscovered reopening play that could deliver significant returns.

Golf Industry Recovery

Looking at the conference call transcripts from Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) and Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), there are definitely some bullish commentary that golf is going to see huge demand even with social distancing measures. The two companies were able to provide insight on the recovery of golf in Asian countries such as Korea and Japan which were hit first in the pandemic and also some anecdotal evidence on the North American recovery.

"And while Korea did take a hit, it was not to the extent initially forecasted as the country pretty quickly mobilized to contain the virus and limit its economic impacts. The golf market in Korea has been resilient over the past several months, with rounds of play projected to be up 10% through April and our team delivering strong first quarter results as golf retail climbs back to normal levels." Acushnet Holdings Corp. CEO David Maher on Q1 2020 Results "Markets in the U.S. are starting to reopen as well, especially as relevant for our golf business. By mid-May, the National Golf Foundation believes 80% of U.S. golf courses will be opened in the U.S. and I have a feeling it may actually be quite a bit better than this. Anecdotal reports are that there is high utilization of the golf courses that are open and this is supported by third-party research shows a pent-up demand to play." - Callaway Golf Company's CEO Chip Brewer on Q1 2020 Results

We anticipate that this will be the same in Canada as we have seen anecdotal evidence of the strong demand for golf since reopening.

Other Bullish Trends for the Golf Industry

Team-based games such as football, basketball, hockey and baseball and their respective recreational leagues have restrictive measures as part of the reopening plan in Ontario or Quebec. Physical distancing is nearly impossible to follow for contact sports such as football, basketball, and hockey. This leaves golf more appealing for those looking for a leisure activity.

Consolidation and less competition - With local government cash-strapped dealing with the pandemic, there are two ways they can address this issue: raises taxes or cut services. These properties could be sold either to another operator or to a developer to build residences. This would mean less competition in the golf industry if the later occurs.

Undervalued Stock?

As of the last quarterly report ended March 31, 2020, the company currently has a book value of CAD15.18. At the end of trading on June 19th, the company was trading on the TSX at $10.20, a 32% discount to book value.

Digging deeper into their balance sheet, they reported on March 31st a $40.4M investment in a publicly traded company, Automotive Properties REIT. This amounts to $1.53 a share. This valuation was as of March 31st; subsequently, the shares of Automotive Properties REIT have increased by 21% from CAD7.38 to $9.00. Given the current environment we are in with commercial real estate - even if we assumed that this was worthless at the book value would still be at $13.65. This gives us a healthy cushion compared to the trading price.

In addition, the company also owns a joint venture to develop land they purchased as part of a golf course acquisition in Aurora, Ontario. This project is to develop 158 single detached homes and a 114-unit multi-residence. Given that Toronto is a 40-minute drive to Aurora, this could unlock more value for shareholders. Given the trend that there is a surge of city dwellers leaving to live in the suburb, this trend should help TWC capitalize on their development. Currently, the investment is valued on the books at $0.88 a share. We suspect that this valuation is conservative, given that management would have estimated the market value in March, when financial markets were in turmoil.

Operating Analysis

Of course - we can't truly say the stock is undervalued until we look at the underlying business. Given that $2.41 ($1.53 + $0.88), a share is valued for the automotive REIT and Aurora Development, this leaves the golf courses and golf operations valued at $7.79 ($10.20 - $2.41). Due to the seasonal nature of golf, we will look back at the 2019 year and adjust for any COVID-19 impacts to get a worst-case scenario of operations going forward.

Looking at the graph above, at the very least, the golf courses are profitable. Without the ability to generate significant margins on food sales to help out on their bottom line, EPS will be in the single digits. An argument could be made that the company should see savings from less wages - however, we did not factor that into our analysis without specific headcount information.

Based on Statista, the average value of a golf course sold in 2017 was around USD $3.1M. While Statista has annual ranges from USD $2.7M to $7.33M, we used $3.1M to be conservative and since it was the latest year available. Converted to CAD, that is approximately CAD4.2M. This values their portfolio of 45 golf courses at $189M or $7.14 a share.

While this is a profitable company, the majority of the share price is based on the value of the golf courses and investments that the company holds. Currently, the market is valuing the operations of the company and the remaining 1,186 acres of surplus land at $17.2M or $0.65 a share.

Management had reported a book value of $15.18 back in March, while the stock is currently trading at $10.20. Using a conservative sum of the parts analysis, we believe the stock is undervalued, given the conservatives estimates we used to value the operations, fair value of the golf courses, value of the publicly traded REIT and their residential development.

Risk

As with any investment thesis - there are risks to our thesis. Some risks are as follows:

The rebound in golf is not sustained either due to demand faltering or a second wave forcing shutdowns again.

The value of real estate goes down with the general market, which impacts the fair value of the golf courses, the value of the Automotive Properties REIT and the residential development projects.

The golf industry is highly competitive. There are 800 courses in Ontario, 300 in Quebec, and 1,250 in Florida. Price promotion is the main method that golf courses get to entice golfers. This could impact revenues if they need to run promotions.

As we are in a recession, discretionary spending on leisure may come down impacting revenues.

The company is thinly traded, and thus, liquidity is a risk. This investment is mainly for long-term investors as the bid/ask spreads can be large. There may difficulty getting out of the investment at a fair price.

The majority of the golf courses are in Canada, and thus, there is currency risk for American investors.

Conclusion

With the company shares trading at $10.20, we believe the market is undervaluing the company. At a discount of at least 32%, based on the reported book value at the end of March 31, there is upside to this stock. Given that the company's investment in the REIT has increased in price, and the real estate market has stabilized, we believe that the company is a bargain at these prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLKXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.