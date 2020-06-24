Image source

While many companies have seen their business model sustain temporary or permanent damage from COVID-19, others have seen demand for their services rise during these unprecedented times. One industry that has done quite well during the crisis is shipping companies with leverage to the burgeoning home delivery market.

FedEx (FDX) has long been a huge player in many different types of logistics solutions, and that remains the case today. However, I think FedEx faces structural challenges, mostly from Amazon (AMZN), that will keep it from achieving its long-term growth goals. As a result, while the stock has fallen precipitously in the past two years, I see it only at fair value today, and nowhere near cheap. When other challenges are considered, I think investors should pass on FedEx given it is unattractive for new money.

No path to hit long-term goals

FedEx has, for some time, touted very impressive long-term financial goals. The company reckons it can grow revenue profitably, boost operating margins significantly over current levels, improve its cash generation, and grow EPS by 10% to 15% annually.

Source: Investor presentation

These are extremely lofty goals, and if FedEx were able to hit them, the stock would be quite valuable at current levels. However, I see some problems that not only make these goals look tough to hit, but downright unattainable.

First, let’s take a look at revenue generation, as that is key to just about any company’s EPS growth, and is the case with FedEx.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue has grown nicely in recent years, rising from $48 billion in 2015 to an estimate $69 billion for the just-ended fiscal year, which FedEx will report at the end of this month. That is impressive and is owed in part to its Ground business, which has grown at a CAGR of 12% since 2001.

However, as we can see, revenue this year is expected to be somewhat less than last year, and the story is essentially the same for fiscal 2021. With e-commerce volumes soaring due to COVID-19, and FedEx possessing enviable leverage to the at-home delivery market, you’d probably expect that revenue should see a meaningful rise this year. That isn’t the case, however, and I honestly don’t see any catalysts for significant revenue improvements in the coming years.

One big reason is Amazon continues to invest heavily in its own shipping solutions, including essentially copying the models of FedEx and UPS (UPS) in some ways. Amazon has its own aircraft fleet, its own vans that do last-mile deliveries with Amazon employees, and a huge supply chain network supporting these solutions. Amazon has enormous cash it can use from its core retail and cloud businesses to invest basically however much it wants into more efficient – and cheaper – delivery solutions not only for its own products, but for others as well.

This is a structural headwind for both FedEx and UPS because Amazon has shown time and again that when it wants to win in a segment, it will stop at nothing to do so. I think FedEx is going to have a very difficult time competing with Amazon over the long term for this reason.

In addition to that, FedEx simply doesn’t have the cash to compete when it comes to investing for the future. Below, we have earnings before taxes, or EBT, in millions of dollars, and EBT as a percentage of revenue for the past three years, the current year, and next year’s estimate.

Source: TIKR.com

The story here is that operating margins have been declining for years and there is simply no end in sight for these profitability issues. While we should see a rebound in fiscal 2021, one must keep in mind this rebound is from extremely low levels, and that profitability next year is expected to be down significantly from fiscal 2019 and prior years. Operating costs continue to rise, and while FedEx is doing what it can to cut inefficiencies and boost shipping prices, it just isn’t working. That’s not my opinion; that is a fact based upon years of data.

All of this translates into very disappointing EPS numbers, as we can see below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS is expected to be roughly congruent with fiscal 2015 this year, and not much better next year. The combination of stagnant revenue and margins is more than FedEx can overcome, and to be totally honest, while I’m not willing to say FedEx will never earn $15 per share again, I’m also not willing to rule it out.

Poor cash generation and lots of debt

Apart from the problems I mentioned related to earnings, FedEx has cash generation issues that have led to significant debt. Below, we have free cash flow in millions of dollars for fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2021, and it isn’t pretty.

Source: TIKR.com

FCF over time has been negative cumulatively, and given the enormous capex needs of FedEx, there is no reason that should change. The company spends every penny it generates from operating cash flows on capex and then some, resulting in the deficits you see above.

This has ramifications for keeping up with Amazon because FedEx is currently tapped out in terms of what it can spend on network improvements. Amazon has no such limitation, so as time goes on, it is my belief that FedEx will fall further and further behind.

This has more tangible, immediate implications as well, as it has caused the company’s debt load and cost to service that debt rise meaningfully over time.

Source: TIKR.com

Net debt has risen very steadily every year and it is because FedEx simply spends more cash than it generates. The deficit must come from somewhere, and that has been debt. Given all of the factors discussed above, I think we’ll continue to see FedEx add more and more debt over time as it tries to keep up with its competitors.

This is not only an unfavorable outcome for the balance sheet, but the cost to service debt rises over time as well, as we can see with interest expense in millions of dollars below.

Source: TIKR.com

This is a real cost for FedEx that comes out of earnings, and this year, it is expected to be something like $600 million. As FedEx continues to outspend its FCF generation and tries to stay competitive, this number will rise as well, likely making EPS growth even harder than it already was.

Finally, despite all of these cash generation issues, FedEx insists on buying back large amounts of stock and paying an ever-growing dividend to shareholders.

Source: TIKR.com

I get why FedEx wants to do these things; they boost EPS via a lower float and provide shareholders with income, respectively. However, given the structural challenges the company faces and the fact that it is already outspending FCF generation, these things seem like poor uses of cash it doesn’t have in the first place. FedEx’s insistence to return capital to shareholders will, in my view, only make its cash situation worse over time, which is something it simply cannot afford.

The bottom line

While FedEx has an impressive network of supply chain solutions, it is fighting a losing battle in a very competitive field. There is a place for FedEx long term, but the years of consistent EPS growth have come and gone, and I don’t see FedEx’s long-term goals as reasonable any longer.

Shares are valued at 14.4X next year’s EPS estimate of $9.66, which is right near where FedEx has been valued in recent years. Therefore, the stock is fully valued already, meaning that any potential upside from multiple expansion has already been seen.

With cash generation problems and a lack of growth catalysts, this fully-valued stock looks quite unattractive to me at this point. I think FedEx is a sell, and if you insist on owning a supply chain stock, you’re much better off with Amazon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.