Deutsche Bank (DB) is expected to report its earnings on July 29 but has already announced a few weeks back that material loan losses will be posted. Estimates, which in theory are already priced in Deutsche Bank’s stock perception involve $890mn in credit losses (converted from £ to $). This is the highest level of provisioning since the financial crisis. What may not be properly captured is Deutsche Bank’s true risk outlook, an essential assessment for a bank that could turn around its business and set opportunities for bullish investors.

The bank operates mostly in CIB, PCB and asset management, and trades on the NYSE under the ticker DB. While there are evident risks associated with buying DB now given the COVID-19 uncertainty and the bank’s operational/managerial issues at the onset of the pandemic crisis, I believe it also comes with opportunities. The company is a historically dominant franchise and its ‘bold’ restructuring plan including management reshuffle might turn positive in the upcoming years.

Deutsche Bank’s risks appear relatively manageable

In contrast with some European banks that exhibit sector-specific risks and that are more exposed to cyclical difficulties, DB’s €459bn loan book is well spread. Less than 10% of the book goes towards riskier segments like Real Estate and Leverage debt. The exposure to retail and corporate is mitigated by the firm’s underwriting standards as per the LTV median of 60% (Creditor presentation). Beyond these inherent factors, the fact that Germany has enacted one of the largest stimulus programs in Europe should support the company’s risk standards (around half of gross loans are German-based).

From a capital perspective, DB reported a sound 12.8% CET1 ratio at Q1-2020, in line with management guidance for 2020. This leaves some room for flexibility given expected restructuring charges, provisioning and potential regulatory impact. Of note, DB is also benefiting from Germany’s state-backed loan guarantee, as highlighted by my Seeking Alpha colleague in his previous article. This should cushion the economic hit from the pandemic but won’t go into details for the purpose of this article.

In my opinion, credit losses will continue to pressure the firm’s stock price in Q2 due to the impact on operating profit and RWAs. At the same time, this is partly priced into DB’s weak stock performance (was trading >$30 5 years ago) and could offer investors that can manage volatility a large long-term upside. Investment banking growth is expected to resume, and the bank is actively reducing its cost base which should allow the company to bounce back, especially as expected credit losses get accounted for.

… But profitability over the short term will constrain the bank’s stock price this year

The lower for longer interest rate environment and overall weak profitability for German banks in recent years is a worry, that’s no surprise. Adding to these constraints the sharp economic contraction for Germany, I think investors should be cautious stepping into Q2. The impact of COVID-19 hasn’t been completely evident in Q1 and should start to play out in the upcoming quarters. More specifically, this should hinder the company’s cost targets and even lead DB to report a potential net loss at year-end. The close link with the government and the ability to solidify relationships during the pandemic might be an offsetting factor but I only see that bear its fruits next year.

DB’s liquidity reserves which are strong in essence have declined by 8% according to the Q1 release, this reflects drawdowns on committed facilities and shows that the company’s liquidity metrics have already started weakening. Thanks to the access to the TLTRO program, I don’t expect DB to face solvency issues but think the moderate risk perception will continue to be a drag in 2020.

Interestingly, provision for credit losses averaged €506bln as of Mar 31, 2020 – that’s 3.6x the portion witnessed a year earlier. Looking at DB’s annual report, it is declared that the methodology for estimated credit losses “does not provide a reliable indicator for future credit losses in the context of the Covid-19 crisis, as it takes too short a view of the development of those variables.” Given the downward economic revisions made by most economists in April 2020, it is highly probable that DB did not provision with enough amplitude.

Final thoughts

Since the beginning of the year, DB’s stock price has risen 12%, albeit from a low level of around $8 but I am not sure this is legitimately supported especially if we compare with US and European standings. Bearing in mind the manageable risks sitting on the firm’s B/S, I understand why some investors are bullish but remain cautious ahead of Q2, to be released next month. I think there will be considerable volatility down the road and the coronavirus pandemic has not yet been fully captured. Despite the bank’s systemic status and considerable government ties which bring optimism, I am waiting to see more coherency from management's restructuring plans. I also acknowledge DB’s appealing P/B of 0.25 but keep in mind DB is still posting a negative ROE.

