On the charts, over the last decade, the ETF has been following an ascending expanding triangle pattern and has respected the boundary on both sides.

I am optimistic about the prospects of the defense segment as spending here remains high but the aerospace segment may continue to be subdued with the order book being key.

War is the most profitable business on earth. - Kenneth Eade

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) offers investors exposure to large, mid and small-cap U.S. stocks that manufacture commercial & military aircraft, and other defense equipment. The ETF looks to track the investment results of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (DJSASDT) via the representing sampling method.

An established name in U.S. Aerospace & Defence

ITA is one of the more established names in this space, having been around since 2006. Despite having a similar lifespan to close peer - PPA, the assets under management of ITA have grown at a much stronger pace, crossing $3 billion, implying strong investor interest in the ETF (as opposed to $716m for PPA). For an ETF that tracks its index using a passive investing stance, the expense ratio of 0.42% is not cheap, but it is in line with some of its other peers in this space.

Best-in-class dividend credentials

I like the consistent dividend profile of this ETF relative to its peers. The current dividend yield at 1.69% is higher than all the other key peers in this space. Even if you want to disregard the recency bias, you can see that over 4 years, the yield has been higher than its peers, lending it more credibility. Leaving aside the price effect of the ETF, one can see its dividend credentials being reiterated via consistently strong 3-year and 5-year dividend CAGR growth of 31% and 20%. Compare this with all the other peers who fall well short, both in terms of consistency, and quantum of growth, over the comparable period.

Concentration risk leaves little room for error

The U.S. defense and aerospace sector by nature is a rather concentrated space, so it would be unfair to expect a great deal of holdings diversification. Yet still, one of the drawbacks of ITA is that it does have a high degree of concentration to certain names, relative to its peers that are diversified. The total number of holdings are spread over just 39 names, lower than the peer average, but more worryingly, the top 10 holdings make up for almost three-fourths of the total holdings. So, in effect, you're banking on a rather small pool of assets to bring home your returns which means the margin of error is very low here.

Key stock holdings

Exploring the top 10 holdings even further, one can see that this is mainly dominated by three companies- Lockheed Martin (LMT), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), and Boeing (BA)- that account for almost 45% of the total portfolio. Within these three, I am relatively more optimistic about the prospects of the first two names- LMT and RTX, than I am of the third-BA.

LMT has seen a recent change of guard at the top level with James Taiclet taking over a few days back. He comes with a solid and reliable pedigree, having previously been CEO at American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) for 16 years, during which the stock's market cap grew from $2bn to close to $100bn. I think he will be a good fit at LMT, and carry on the good work of his predecessor Marillyn Hewson, during whose time, the stock gained more than 300%. RTX has done well to improve its balance sheet, resort to some value unlocking by listing key segments, and position itself more favorably in the market. The order backlog too at $71 billion is quite healthy.

LMT and RTX are both traditionally strong and expensive stocks that have corrected to levels offering investors a chance to grab them at attractive valuations. Besides both these companies will continue to benefit from the thrust given to defense spending in the U.S. which continues to be a mainstay of our economy. Since Trump has come on board, defense spending has increased by over $100 billion, or 20% more than Obama's defense budget. It is estimated that for FY2021, the administration is looking to increase spending on nuclear programs by 17%. Besides, I've been encouraged by the Pentagon's recent initiatives to support defense players by providing contracts worth half a billion dollars and also pushing for initiatives under section 3610 of the CARES Act. Increased geopolitical risks with certain countries such as China, Russia, and North Korea is another factor supporting the increased spending.

On BA I am less optimistic. If you follow me on Twitter, you'll note that last week I put out a tweet highlighting key themes surrounding the broad underperformance of the BA stock. While the company is trying to rebuild its reputation damage from the 737 Max fiasco, recent reports have emerged of BA asking suppliers to tone down on production. This is of course a corollary of the broad slowdown in global air travel due to the pandemic.

In the week ending 21st June, domestic flights in the U.S. were down 65% YoY. While there has been a slight sequential improvement in June and the domestic route is faring somewhat better than other routes, it's nothing to write home about. In addition to that, over the last few months, several American Airlines have filed for bankruptcies or shut down (Compass, Miami Air, RavnAir, Trans States). All these factors will likely weigh down the BA stock, although don't rule out small bounces if sequential air travel stats improve over the coming weeks. Besides as bleak as things may look for this sector currently, it has seen worse times before, as mentioned on a retweet on the Lead-Lag timeline.

A long history of good risk-adjusted returns vs. peers

Risk statistics 10 years ITA Category average Alpha 4.87 3.86 Mean Annual Return 1.19 0.76 R-squared 64.19 77.78 Standard Deviation 18.09 19.53 Sharpe ratio 0.76 0.43 Treynor ratio 12.32 6.66

Over the last 10 years, ITA has delivered good risk-adjusted returns relative to its peer group. Returns over the last 10 years on average have been more than 1% while the category average is only 0.76%. The ETF has also delivered 4.8x returns vs. the benchmark compared to peers who have delivered 3.8x. Whilst around 77% of the returns from the peers can be explained by the movement of the benchmark, on ITA, this is less pronounced at 64%, indicating more ETF specific qualities. The volatility at 18% is not low by general ETF standards, but it is still lower than the category average at almost 20%. Relative to risk-free treasuries, the performance has been sub-optimal, as we know volatility is high, with a Sharpe ratio at less than 1, but it is still relatively better than the category average which is less than 0.5. What's most impressive though is the excess risk-adjusted return relative to just systematic risk where ITA's outperformance on the Treynor ratio is almost twice that of the category average.

Technical Analysis

Except for weakness over the last few months, over the last decade, ITA has been a great wealth-generating source for investors, outperforming the S&P 500.

Diving deeper into the chart, one can see that ITA has been trending upwards for over 11 years, in the form of an ascending expanding candle. In fact, except for this year, when risk assets across the board were sent plummeting, this ETF has not really shown any large periods of weakness. The whole of 2019, it was displaying some encouraging periods of accumulation near the upper boundary of the triangle, with the intention to breakout, but that did not come to pass, and since then, there has been some strong selling towards the lower end of the triangle. This also coincided with the sub $125 zone which had previously served as a point of accumulation. ITA has since bounced from there and is currently in a period of indecision between the $180-$200 levels. Leaving 2020 aside, there's good evidence via the charts that this is an ETF that has traditionally received positive investor interest. If ITA can consolidate at the current levels, it would represent a good zone for potential investors to build positions, allowing them to play for a potential retest of the upper boundary of the triangle. Of course, there is always the risk of weakness returning, but at least your risk-reward for a long position is a bit more favorable now than it was in 2019.

Conclusion

If investors are looking for some exposure to the Aerospace and Defense space, they may consider looking at ITA, an ETF that has demonstrated a lot of good qualities over the years. Whilst I am optimistic about the prospects of the defense segment, I think the aerospace segment may continue to be subdued, although you could also argue that we may have already seen the worst here. On the charts, the price has respected the boundaries of the ascending expanding triangle and is currently at a level where the risk-reward for a retest of the upper boundary of the triangle looks decent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.