Grantham's Bubble Might Be Real, But REITs Look Relatively Cheap

Jeremy Grantham recently said

“this is, in fact, becoming the fourth, real McCoy, bubble of my investment career”

Grantham is one of the most reputable sources, having identified multiple previous bubbles, so it is tempting to blindly believe him that we are in a bubble right now. However, In logic, there is a fallacy called “Argumentum Ad Verecundiam” in which one asserts the truth of a claim based on the credentials of the person who said it. We must be cautious not to do that here.

Thus, Grantham suggesting we are in a bubble does not definitively mean we are in a bubble, but it does mean we should take a look. We will examine both damning factors and exculpatory evidence to get a better sense for whether there is a bubble and conclude with our take on how to invest in this environment.

Valuation

Valuation is ambitious. The chart below shows the trailing PE ratio of the S&P500.

Source: Multpl.com

Note that it is currently at one of the higher points of the over a century of market history shown above. It is about in line with Black Tuesday and significantly higher than in 2007. The only point in history that had a higher PE was 2000 amidst the tech bubble.

If anything, this chart is conservative regarding present valuation because trailing earnings do not take into account the reduced earnings of the recession. The forward multiple is likely significantly higher as earnings are declining for many of the constituents of the S&P.

Let us look at some economic data beginning with the well known and moving to a bit more obscure. Unemployment is historically high, beating even that of the great financial crisis.

Source: FRED

In looking at unemployment and various other factors the FOMC predicts -6.55% real GDP growth in 2020 followed by a partial recovery in 2021.

Source: FRED

Earnings tend to be an amplified version of GDP. If GDP is down 6.5%, earnings are likely going to be down substantially more than that. Thus, the forward PE multiple is likely much higher than Black Tuesday.

Beyond earnings multiples, another measure of the stock market’s valuation is its size relative to that of the economy and this measure looks even more concerning. Stock market capitalization, as a portion of GDP has grown to 1.52X in 2017, which is actually higher than in 2000 which was arguably the greatest bubble of the modern investment era.

Source: FRED

While FRED data on this only goes through 2017, we can estimate that the ratio is even higher today based on the fact that the stock market has been up significantly more than GDP since 2017. If the numerator goes up by a higher percentage than the denominator the ratio has increased.

Market capitalization to GDP is not a perfect metric in that there is no natural number to which it should gravitate. One could argue that bank stocks should gravitate toward book value, but there is no similar analog for this metric. It will float based on what percentage of businesses are in the public market. When a company IPOs the market capitalization of the overall market increases, but GDP is theoretically unchanged. The IPO did not affect valuation of the market, but it may have made this ratio go up. Thus, it is a flawed metric, but still useful to look at.

These factors all seem to suggest that we could be in a bubble, but there are other factors at play here.

Exculpatory evidence

While PE ratios are clearly elevated, perhaps they should be elevated.

From a financial theory perspective, PE ratios should be inversely correlated with interest rates. The lower the interest rate, the higher the equilibrant PE. As you all know, interest rates are very low and substantially lower than they were a year ago.

Source: SNL Financial

The basic idea is that equities should trade at some spread over treasuries such that one is getting some return for the risk they are taking. Therefore, the lower treasury yields go, the higher PE multiples can go while still maintaining a risk premium.

If bonds and other alternatives to equities are also expensive and low yield, are equities really overvalued? It's hard to say.

In addition to the “there is no alternative” or TINA argument, it has been noted that there is a tremendous amount of money on the sidelines. In fact, there is more money NOT invested than ever before.

With nearly $5 trillion waiting to pour into the market, one would anticipate fund flows to be net into the market rather than net out of the market which suggests markets could potentially rise despite valuation being already so elevated.

So are we in a bubble?

I don’t know that we can ever really know that we are in a bubble until after it has burst. If one thinks back to the .com bubble of 2000, it seems blindingly obvious that it was a bubble. There were all kinds of internet companies with no earnings and sometimes even no revenues that were given sky high valuations.

Hindsight is 20/20

At the time, these companies seemed to have promise. They were up-and-coming business models that were going to disrupt business in its existing form. Future earnings could have been huge.

Does this sound familiar?

Today there are countless negative earnings or minimal earnings businesses with sky high valuations:

Company (ticker) Market Capitalization PE Multiple Lyft (LYFT) 10.68B Negative earnings Uber Technologies (UBER) $56.01B Negative Earnings Grubhub (GRUB) $5.89B Negative Earnings Beyond Meat (BYND) $9.85B 653X forward earnings Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB) $1.51B Negative Earnings Tilray (TLRY) $1.01B Negative Earnings Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) $6.43B Negative Earnings Fitbit (FIT) $1.70B Negative Earnings Bitcoin (BTC) $176.28B No earnings Slack Technologies (WORK) $18.68B Negative Earnings Snapchat (SNAP) $32.75B Negative Earnings Nikola Corp (NKLA) $23.78B Negative Earnings Spotify (SPOT) $43.01B Negative Earnings Twilio (TWLO) $29.45B Negative Earnings Shopify (SHOP) $105.16B 1613X Forward earnings

Just like in 2000, many of these companies look to disrupt business as it exists today. Some of these may indeed be huge winners. Recall that Amazon was part of the .com bubble and, at the time, it too was low or negative earnings. So while the bubble went bust, there were parts of it that endured.

If a bubble exists today, I believe it is in this group of names and other similar stocks. It is not in the Johnson and Johnsons of the investment universe. If JNJ is overvalued it is only by a few percentage points. Some of this basket of high fliers will likely succeed, but I suspect the group as a whole is flying a bit too close to the sun. Icarus’ wings melted and bubbles eventually burst.

I cannot say with certainty that we are in a bubble, but I would lean toward this being a bubble in the “disruptors”.

How to play it

I am of the belief that being uninvested is often more dangerous than being invested. Markets go up over time so for each bit of time one spends uninvested they are falling behind on average. Only by timing it with extreme precision can going uninvested work.

My timing is not that good.

To me the cleanest and most reliable path to accumulating long-term investment success is to stay invested and at times like this when the future outlook is cloudy and valuations are prohibitive I tend to stick to quality and value.

Zero commission brokerage at all the major firms (Schwab, TDAmeritrade E-trade, Robinhood, etcetera) has led to money flowing into the market. This money has overwhelmingly flowed into exciting, disruptive type stocks. The steady performers have been left in the dust, but it is the steady performers that will survive through a bubble burst (if that happens).

REITs are steady performers. They are unexciting and tend to just collect rent on a pre-set pattern. Occasionally they get rent rollups when fundamentals are particularly strong, but nothing too fancy. In the late 1990s REITs underperformed the S&P and NASDAQ as money poured into the markets. REITs simply don’t capture the attention of the public and tend to get ignored during these times of huge inflows. REITs did not participate in the 2000 bubble, but when it burst they outperformed in a huge way. From 12/31/1999 through present, REITs returned 714% compared to the S&P at 213%.

Source: SNL Financial

Just as in the late 90s, REITs have underperformed in the last few years. Money has flowed into the markets and REITs are not exciting enough to capture these flows.

If one believes we are in fact in a bubble, REITs are set up similarly to 1999. I don’t think the outperformance in the next 2 decades will be quite as extreme as the REIT outperformance of the past 2 decades, but it is a favorable setup.

A REIT ETF like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) would do an okay job of capturing this potential, but as always we would lean toward picking individual well positioned value REITs.

