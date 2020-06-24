Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZY, OTCPK:ELEZF) is a major Spanish electric and gas utility company. They boast a generous dividend yield and insulation from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, the business also carries several regulatory risks and a growing debt load that are cause for concern.

The Best Quarter In Years

The first quarter saw the profit increase more than 50% year over year. With EPS of $0.88 per share, more than double the amount reported in Q1 2019, $0.38.

This quarter saw an excellent performance from the liberalized (unregulated) electricity and gas segment of the business, with EBITDA up 51% vs. last year. The regulated business was more stable, with a modest 1% increase YoY. Combined with a lower level of CAPEX, we have a quarter with a superb level of profitability.

COVID-19 Resilience

Endesa is well-insulated against declining power and gas prices with 100% of 2020 and 80% of 2021 electric generation capacity hedged at favorable rates around €74 per megawatt-hour. The company’s gas segment is also hedged at around 95% for 2020 and 50% for 2021. As a result of a stellar first quarter, and general resilience, the company has maintained its guidance for the year, and doesn’t see a major impact from COVID-19. Endesa has already seen a drop in electricity and gas demand from the industry, partially offset by a rise in residential demand, and expects the worst to be behind us. Even so, full-year earnings are not expected to feel too heavy of an impact. The company’s smart network technology has helped ease the transition to a majority of its workforce working from home and enabling greater efficiency all around.

Dividend

Endesa currently offers a forward dividend yield of 6.79% after the final approval of a dividend for 2019 totalling €1.475, and a final payment of $0.775 for shareholders as of June 29, payable July 1. For American ADR shares (ELEZY), the annual payment is the equivalent of approximately $0.83 for the year; $1.66 for ELEZY (the less frequently traded ticker, with a yield of over 7.8%, if you can find shares at the current price of $21). This yield is above average for a utility as well as for the broader stock market and given the company’s confidence in weathering COVID-19, its payment seems safe. The company’s equivalent of a CFO, Luca Passa, confirmed that the company is “not considering any change in our current dividend policy” due to the strength of its balance sheet and access to capital markets.

This brings me to a concern with the company: issuing debt to cover the dividend. The company’s net debt has risen consistently since 2015, from $4.7 billion to $7.1 billion.

Fortunately, the company’s debt is at a low cost and its net debt/equity is 1.7, which is a reasonable amount of leverage. Their debt to equity is 86.64%, which is also not at a worrying level. Nonetheless, the rising debt level is something to take note of as significant capital expenditures can be expected over the next decade.

Taxation/Regulatory-Related Risks

Being a Spanish utility carries certain regulatory risks. Spain’s National Commission for Competition and Markets announced plans for a significant decrease in the remuneration of regulated electricity and gas operations. This comes along with extended premium remuneration rates for renewable energy. Additionally, Catalonia recently enacted a new budget and tax package which included new corporate taxes, expected to cost Endesa around €58 million. In short, the regulatory environment in Spain is fluctuating and certain parts of these new schemes could/will hit Endesa’s profitability, as well as the more straight-forward impact of tax raises.

For owners of the company’s shares, there is the additional concern of the withholding tax of 19 percent. This will take a significant chunk out of that generous dividend unless your country has a tax treaty with Spain that would change that rate.

Climate/Nuclear-Related Risk

An additional risk for Endesa which will likely be expensive for the company is the transition to renewable energy. The company is currently in the process of shutting down several coal plants and investing in renewables, but the big trouble comes with their nuclear output. Spain’s national economic and climate plan calls for Spain’s 7 nuclear power plants to be phased out by 2035 – four of them by 2030. Considering the company’s interest in 5 of the 7 nuclear plants, and the percentage of Endesa’s electricity production that they represent, replacing this capacity won’t be cheap.

As the above graphic shows, nearly 50% of Endesa’s 2019 generation came from nuclear sources. Though the first quarter output from renewables increased by 44%, the dominance of nuclear remains unchanged in their generation mix. Replacing this capacity will take a significant capital investment from the company, which will likely dampen profits in the near term. Long term, renewables are generally cheaper than operating nuclear plants, but that won’t do anything to soften the brunt of the near-term impact. Though Spain may allow these plants to remain past 2030 and renew their licenses at least until then, there is a present threat that leases on 3 plants that Endesa holds shares in will end operation within the next year.

Endesa’s 2019-2022 strategic plan intends to increase its net debt by 20% within two years and an increase in CAPEX to match. The company aims to grow renewable generation capacity by 38% by 2020, roughly doubling output. Hopefully, this will help to deal with the inevitable end to the company’s nuclear capacity.

It should be kept in mind that nuclear makes up a much smaller part of installed capacity than actual output because it can be run at full capacity near-continuously, while renewable technologies are more sporadic. It also should be considered that Endesa’s current CO2-free production is predominantly nuclear and that Spain’s government also wants nuclear gone by 2035, so they’ve got a while to go, despite claiming 88% CO2 emission-free production in Q1. One final note is that Endesa’s strategic plan also includes creating 31 thousand new electric car charging stations, helping to create more end-demand for electricity by making electric cars more functional.

Valuation

Endesa’s current trailing P/E ratio of 36.51 is well above the industry average of 21.41. Their price to book of 2.77 is also higher than average. Comparing them to close competitor Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF), Endesa looks expensive, especially when considering the companies face similar regulatory risks and Iberdrola is better positioned in terms of its greener energy mix. The largest reason for this high valuation is likely due to the company's more generous dividend, but I don't think that this is completely justified given that it is nearly twice as expensive as Iberdrola.

Conclusion

Endesa is an intriguing company, not least because of its generous dividend. However, the regulatory concern surrounding its regulated business’s remuneration, and the prospect of growing debt are causes for caution before investing. Furthermore, relative to other similar utilities, Endesa is most overvalued. At this point, I do not believe that Endesa is one of the better utility investment you can make, though this may change if we can get a better understanding of where the CNMC is going to affect the company’s profit and how they plan to manage debt levels as they continue to rise. The looming question of nuclear de-commissioning also looms large and hasn’t been sufficiently addressed by management for me to feel comfortable recommending the stock at this time, however, keep watching this one as the story develops over the next few years.

