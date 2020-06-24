Impact on Intel could be relatively small in 2020 and 2021 depending on how Apple rolls out its PCs.

The long-rumored switch of Apple (AAPL) PC business from Intel (INTC) to Apple’s internal ARM-based design was announced at Apple’s developers conference. While there were few details on the hardware, it is likely that Apple is using TSMC (TSM) 5nm process to produce these chips. As a result, these chips are likely to be much more power-efficient than comparable Intel alternatives which are being manufactured using Intel’s 10nm process. Because of TSMC’s process advantage, it will be impossible for Intel to offer anything comparable in terms of power efficiency to win back Apple.

This article addresses what this development could mean to Intel in terms of revenue and profitability impact for 2020, 2021, and beyond.

Firstly, it is important to note that neither Intel nor Apple disclose the exact size of this business and the estimates in this article are based on third party market research numbers and author’s analysis of publicly available data. According to market research sources, including Gartner and Canalysis, Apple's unit share of the global PC business is estimated to be about 7%. However, Apple sells mostly premium products and Intel’s revenue from Apple is likely disproportionately higher. Considering the types of products Apple sells, it is likely that Apple accounts for 10% of Intel’s client revenues. With Intel running around $30B in client revenues, it is likely that x86 sales to Apple contributes about $3B of Intel’s top line. This is less than 5% of Intel’s overall revenues of $70B+.

Note that even this $3B revenue is not going to disappear immediately. Considering Apple is not launching the new ARM-based Macs until later in the year, the impact is not likely to be felt until Q3, or more likely Q4 of 2020. Apple has also indicated that the transition will be done over time and guided for a 2-year phase-out of Intel silicon. This suggests that the impact on Intel may be small in 2020 and may not be fully felt until 2022 with 2021 being the transition year.

It is difficult to tell what the exact impact will be until Apple announces a specific product transition plan. However, if we assume a linear ARM ramp across the entire PC product line, then the revenue impact is likely to be around $200M in 2020 (mostly in Q4), $1.4B in 2021, $2.8B in 2022, and $3B in subsequent years.

Given the high-margin profile of these products and considerable fixed overhead at Intel, this will likely translate into a reduction of net income of $100M in Q4, $0.7B in 2021, $1.4B in 2022, and $1.5B in subsequent years.

While these numbers are large, they pale in comparison to the $20B+ net income that Intel delivers on a yearly basis. This is especially true in 2020 and 2021. Consequently, both 2020 and 2021 impacts will likely be ignored by the current bull market. The impact in the back years is more substantial but note that most analysts are unlikely to look past 2020 and 2021 when it comes to stock recommendations.

The real risk for Intel continues to be Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). If AMD can meaningfully take client and server share from Intel, then Intel’s fortunes can plummet rapidly – much more rapidly than the loss of Apple's business. All things considered; Intel will be facing some of the toughest times in its history for the next several quarters. 2021 is shaping to be a terrible year for Intel.

Big Caveat: This analysis assumes a linear ramp starting with a tiny part of the Apple product line in 2020. If this assumption is not true, and if Apple ramps ARM client volumes aggressively, the impact on Intel during 2020 and 2021 could be much more severe.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD,TSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.