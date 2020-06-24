CVS debt is high but so is cash flow and EBITDA.

COVID-19 shows a demand for more health care services is on the horizon.

The first quarter of 2020 shows CVS huge potential going forward.

CVS Health (CVS) is the largest health care provider in the US. On a revenue basis, it's about the same size as Apple (AAPL), $256 billion vs. $260 billion. With 9,900 retail locations, CVS blankets the US mainland.

After acquiring Aetna Insurance in 2018, CVS now offers medical service from insurance to prescription, to testing and in-home treatments. This stem to stern capability makes it unique in the health care market.

With its extensive network, CVS is expanding the high-margin services component of its business using the retail outlets as a customer-centric collection point. This should improve profits going forward.

With projected 2020 earnings of $7.07 to $7.14 at a price of $64, CVS is currently selling at a 9X price-earnings ratio.

That makes it a bargain.

Here are 4 reasons to buy CVS.

1. Q1 2020 shows CVS potential going forward

For Q1 2020, CVS revenue was up 8%, earnings by 18%, and operating cash flow (operating income) by more than 20%. Those are very impressive numbers.

In fact, with a PEG (Price to Earnings Growth ratio) of .50 ((PE (9)/Growth rate (18)), you could say CVS is very underpriced.

And those excellent results were accomplished in spite of 75% of stores cutting their hours.

2. COVID-19 shows a demand for more health care services is on the horizon

CVS did a good job testing for COVID-19 with over 90,000 tests administered so far. In addition, they are expanding testing services to 1,000 locations nationwide.

But COVID-19 is just one small part of CVS's ever-expanding health services menu.

1. Telemedicine.

2. Medicare Advantage programs.

3. Infusion therapy.

4. Diabetes management.

5. Oncology Care.

6. Chronic kidney disease care.

7. Retail prescription home delivery.

8. Shots - vaccines, pneumonia, shingles, etc.

9. Testing - COVID and others.

10. In-store clinics and HealthHubs.

11. More services to come.

Health insurers are always looking for ways to keep their costs down, and CVS services, in many cases, will be much lower cost than either doctor's offices or hospitals. That is probably why CVS's Medicare Advantage programs grew at 11% in the first quarter.

Add to that CVS Minute Clinics and HealthHub expansion and you have a growth business inside a retail business.

3. Continued growth via acquisitions

With 9,900 locations, CVS has the advantage of being able to buy competitors and then expand sales by expanding CVS's services and marketing concepts into the new locations.

Recently, CVS acquired Schnuck Markets Inc. retail and specialty pharmacy:

About SchnucksFounded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people's lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs 13,500 teammates.

Of course, some of the new locations will be moved to CVS locations saving more money.

4. Debt is high but so is cash flow and EBITDA

One of the common concerns voiced about CVS is its large debt load. Buying Aetna required borrowing $50 billion. In 2017, long-term debt was $21 billion, at the end of 2018, it was $71 billion and as of year-end 2019, it stood at $65 billion.

Offsetting this big debt load is operating cash flow of between $10 billion and $11 billion and EBITDA of $19 billion in 2019 giving CVS a debt to EBITDA ratio of about 3.4.

The long-term debt schedule from the 2019 10-K shows a manageable $13.3 billion due through the end of 2022.

And the 3% plus dividend is safe as they pay down the debt. Total dividend payouts amount to only about 20% of operating cash flow leaving plenty to cover scheduled debt payments.

Eva Boratto CFO:

Our long-term leverage target remains unchanged and we continue to prioritize paying down our debt and maintaining our dividend with no share repurchases planned until we meet our leverage target. We generated $3.3 billion of cash from operations and returned approximately $650 million to shareholders through cash dividends in Q1.

Conclusion

CVS is a company that may be a model for health care in the future. They can sell you an insurance policy (including Medicare Advantage) and then provide in-house services to those covered by the insurance policy.

Prescriptions, in-house clinics near your home, in-home services such as infusions, and all kinds of testing such as COVID-19. Further services covered by insurance will be added as CVS goes forward. Who knows, maybe they will add a hospital chain sometime in the future.

CVS is a buy under $65 with a target of $100 by the end of 2021.

To protect against a downside, place a stop loss at $58.

Risks, alarm bells, and red flags

One problem with any insurance-related business is government regulation. It can change in a moment and on a political whim.

In a volatile environment like we are facing now, cash is always a viable alternative.

In addition, there could be a recession coming or even a depression according to several economists. That may make profits elusive at best and provide losses at worst.

"Economic data in the near future will be not just bad, but unrecognizable," Credit Suisse economists led by James Sweeney wrote last week. "Anomalies will be ubiquitous and old statistical relationships within economic data or between market and macro data might not always hold... There is no blueprint for the current shock, and uncertainty about the extent of contagion and the economic consequences is overwhelming."

