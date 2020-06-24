ZNGA is a buy because it increased its monthly revenue by $36 million without it incurring more debt.

The stock of Zynga has shot up +20.1% since our May 10 buy recommendation. We are again endorsing this serial acquirer company as a buy.

We no longer have any position on Zynga (ZNGA), but we are still endorsing Zynga, the serial acquirer, as a buy. Zynga’s stock has risen +20.1% since our May 10 buy recommendation. Our fearless forecast is ZNGA can breach $11 within the next twelve months. We are highly confident that Zynga’s recent $1.8 billion acquisition of Peak Games will boost the company’s topline growth. Thanks to the acquisition of Peak Games, we expect ZNGA’s forward 5-year revenue CAGR to average out at 35%.

A stronger sales growth is a very potent incentive for bulls and hedge fund gamblers/speculators to push ZNGA higher.

Peak Games can boost Zynga’s annual revenue by $400 to $500 million. The projected average FY 2020 revenue for ZNGA is $1.73 billion. The acquisition of Peak Games can help Zynga wrap up 2020 with annual sales of $1.9 to $2 billion.

Hit mobile games are high-margin products. The two hit titles of Peak Games should also help ZNGA’s FY 2020 EPS reach $0.36. Glu Mobile (GLUU) has a forward GAAP P/E multiple of 71.62. ZNGA therefore deserves at least a forward GAAP P/E valuation of 31. Multiply $0.36 by 31 and ZNGA has a plausible future price of $11.16.

Why You Should Be Fearless

There is zero risk that government regulators in Turkey will reject Zynga’s takeover of Peak Games. Video games is not a national security issue and is never subject to anti-trust laws. Zynga paid $900 million in cash and $900 million in stock to instantly get two forever franchise mobiles games. Peak Games's two hit mobile games make $36 million in monthly net sales. Net sales means the 30% cut of app store owners were already deducted.

ZNGA is a buy because it now owns Peak Games’ Toon Blast and Toy Blast mobile games. These puzzle-genre mobile games’ strong revenue streams will propel ZNGA to our price target of $11. Peak Games enlarged Zynga’s already big paddle in video games.

Zynga’s last quarterly revenue was $404 million. Its median monthly revenue is therefore $134.66 million. ZNGA is a buy because it only paid $1.8 billion for two hit freemium mobile games that are on track to do $450 to $500 million in annual sales.

Toy Blast and Toon Blast also adds 12 million daily active users to Zynga’s 21 million daily active users. It’s been the bane of Zynga that its daily active user count has lingered below 30 million since 2014.

The acquisition of Peak Games is also accretive to the advertising efforts of Zynga. ZNGA is a buy because its $274 million/year advertising business instantly gained 12 million potential daily active ad viewers. The long-term success of any commercial advertising platform is dependent on how many ad viewers it can offer to ad placement buyers.

The addition of 12 million daily active players of Toon Blast and Toy Blast can probably boost Zynga’s annual advertising revenue to $380 million.

Zynga’s Other Acquired Games Remain Very Strong

Being a serial acquirer of other people’s hit games is a commendable business tactic for Zynga. It had more than $1.2 billion in cash in Q1 2020. Rather than waste most of that cash on developing its own mobile games, Zynga correctly decided to use $900 million acquire Toon Blast and Toy Blast. Making video games is a very risky and time-consuming venture. It is always best to just buy other companies with hit games.

Zynga bought 80% of Small Giant Games for $560 million (in cash and stock). We predicted last January 2019 that this acquisition would be a game changer for Zynga. 17 months later, Small Giant Games’s hit title Empires & Puzzles continues to post impressive monthly net sales. As per the record of Sensor Tower, Empires & Puzzles’s May net global sales from Android was $25 million. This is $2 million higher than this game’s April net sales of $23 million.

The $250 million purchase of Gram Games was also a game changer. The Merge Dragons! mobile game of Gram is still going strong. As per Sensor Tower, Merge Dragons’s May 2020 net sales was $16 million. The derivative title, Merge Magic!, had monthly net sales of $7 million.

Conclusion

Thanks to its outstanding serial acquisition of other companies, Zynga is well-positioned to benefit from the pandemic-boosted video games industry. No thanks to COVID-19, Zynga might even finish 2020 with $2 billion in annual revenue.

Mark Pincus’s sacrifice of downgrading his voting rights last May 2018 was not in vain. It allowed CEO Gibeau to spend on juicy acquisitions. Zynga is now in a stronger position in the highly-competitive $77.2 billion mobile games industry.

Lastly, the $1.8 billion acquisition of Peak Games did not burden Zynga with more debt. The profits from acquiring Toon Blast and Toy Blast will help Zynga pare down its long-term debt of $576 million. We are confident that the $900 million new Zynga shares that will be issued to Peak Games’ founder/owners will be spread out over a long period. We don’t believe it will lead to rapid share dilution.

