After crashing to the low teens alongside other social media stocks that rely on digital advertising revenues, investors have regained their confidence in Pinterest (PINS), the niche social media company that allows users to "pin" topics of interest onto their virtual pinboards. Initially popular with investors post-IPO, rising sharply to a share price above ~$40 in the first few months of trading, Pinterest flatlined as investors turned their attention to lower U.S. user growth and ballooning losses. After this year's roller coaster ride, however, renewed optimism in digital advertising (industry observers believe advertising had largely recovered by May) has taken Pinterest back up to its original ~$24 IPO price.

Data by YCharts

As such, Pinterest's stock is at a turning point: does it keep rallying back to its old all-time highs, or does it decline and flatline as it did in 2019? In my view, it's the latter. With the expected recovery in digital advertising now taken for granted, investors should turn their attention to the lingering problems with Pinterest's fundamentals:

User saturation. Pinterest already has a large user base in the U.S., and growth has been limited for many quarters.

Intensifying competition for our digital time. While it's true that we're spending more time at home and online, there's also a much larger plethora of options to choose from when it comes to wasting time online. Existing social media companies like Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP) have surged in usage lately, while newer entrants like TikTok are capitalizing on the moment to draw in users as well.

Huge losses. It's unclear whether Pinterest has a path to profitability.

It's unclear whether Pinterest has a path to profitability. Valuation. At present share prices near $23, Pinterest has a $13.72 billion market cap. After netting out the $1.74 billion of cash on its balance sheet, its enterprise value is $11.98 billion. Against Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion for the current year, this represents a heady 9.7x EV/FY20 revenue multiple.

While Pinterest's faster revenue growth rate puts it at a premium to Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook (FB), I'd argue that the fact that Pinterest's slowing U.S. user growth rate (now even below Twitter's) will cripple its future growth rates.

Data by YCharts

I've recently highlighted Twitter as a strong social media rebound play thanks to its continuously accelerating user growth rates; but I'd recommend steering clear of Pinterest for the exact same reason.

Anemic domestic user growth

For any social media company, the first metric we should turn to is user growth. Many social media companies have actually seen accelerating user growth throughout the coronavirus as more people are at home glued to their devices, but the same cannot be said of Pinterest.

Figure 1. Pinterest MAU trends Source: Pinterest Q1 earnings deck

While overall user growth remained flat at +26% y/y (versus Twitter, which saw overall user growth accelerate from +21% y/y to +24% y/y), Pinterest's key U.S. demographic saw growth slow down to just 6% y/y. That's two points slower than the 8% y/y growth that Pinterest notched in Q4.

The reason U.S. user growth matters so much is because virtually all of Pinterest's revenue comes from the U.S. Domestic users provide roughly ~20x more revenue per user than their international counterparts:

Figure 2. Pinterest ARPU trends Source: Pinterest Q1 earnings deck

Contrast this to Twitter, which saw U.S. user growth accelerate to +18% y/y. We unfortunately don't have data on time spent/user engagement, but it's more than likely that Pinterest's share of U.S. social media time, especially with the skyrocketing popularity of new services like TikTok, has declined.

CEO Ben Silbermann also offered some mixed feedback on how April trended for Pinterest on the Q1 earnings call:

As we look forward into April, there are probably two aspects. First, we would expect overall for there to be a slowing of that growth just as people spend less time online. At the same time, the things that we typically look at, which are the indicators of sustained user engagement, things like people creating brand-new boards, doing searches across multiple use cases, those early indicators look really strong. So we do expect to retain some of that engagement, but not at the same rate. It’s obviously an unprecedented situation. So we don’t know exactly how that will mete out. But we’ve been really excited about the growth that we’re seeing across the Board, and we want to make sure that we’re continuing to serve those Pinners going forward."

CFO Todd Morgenfeld also noted that April revenue declined -6% y/y, versus +35% y/y for the whole of Q1.

No clear path to profitability

Here's the other dominant issue with Pinterest: in the current jittery market environment, investors want to see a path to profitability and signs of stability. The only thing Pinterest has going for it on this front is its cash-rich balance sheet with ~$1.74 billion in cash and no debt - but at the same time, Pinterest's loss profile keeps growing.

The chart below presents a shocking picture of Pinterest's expenses: on a year-over-year basis, Pinterest wasn't able to reduce any of its key cost categories as a percentage of revenues, while general and administrative costs (which is basically a "throwaway" expense that doesn't produce any more growth like sales and marketing does) actually rose two points as a percentage of revenues.

Figure 3. Pinterest expense trends Source: Pinterest Q1 earnings deck

Consequently, Pinterest's adjusted EBITDA losses swelled to -$53 million in the most recent quarter:

Figure 3. Pinterest adj. EBITDA trends Source: Pinterest Q1 earnings deck

And though Pinterest did not provide specific guidance for Q2 or beyond, the company included a harrowing note alongside its outlook statement: "Our cost of revenue has generally grown with users rather than revenue, which in this environment puts some pressure on gross margins." So rather than achieving operating leverage with its greater scale, it seems that Pinterest is sliding backward.

Key takeaways

There is one bright side to Pinterest that we should acknowledge: from the outset, Pinterest has always been more oriented as a shopper-friendly ad. This makes sense, as the pin format naturally leads to click-throughs and purchases. All social media companies, especially Facebook (FB), have been leaning more heavily on their shopping/marketplace features to protect against declining ad revenues of late, and Pinterest is well-oriented to do this.

All this means little, however, if Pinterest can't continue to keep growing its vital domestic user base, which has now fallen to the single-digit growth rates. Continue to avoid this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.