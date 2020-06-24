The Premise And Reality Of Covered Call CEFs

Tactically, covered call strategies look appealing now. However, buy-and-hold investors should also consider longer-term drivers such as Fed action and the volatility risk premium.

We take a look at the covered call CEF sub-sector and compare its performance against both the covered call benchmark PBP, as well as the equity benchmark SPY.

The current market environment is a very unusual one in many respects. One of these unusual features is the combination of strong equity returns over the last three months and a high level of the VIX. Normally, strong equity returns are associated with fairly muted VIX levels. The current situation does make sense on one level, of course. We have seen a tremendous range of equity prices over the last 4 months of -34%, followed by +41% in the S&P 500. Great uncertainty remains about the path of new COVID-19 cases, macro activity, fiscal response, to say nothing about the upcoming elections later in the year. Tactically, however, the current market environment is a tempting one for covered call strategies.

In this article, we take a look at how covered call CEFs have performed recently and over the longer term against both the covered call and equity ETF benchmarks. We also consider future drivers of excess returns such as Fed action, the volatility risk premium, and the direction of stock prices.

Our main takeaway is that covered call CEFs that use the S&P 500 as their equity benchmark have tended to underperform the index on both the absolute and risk-adjusted basis. In allocating to covered call CEFs, longer-term investors should have a view on why this is likely to change.

CEF Benchmark Outperformance

One of the characteristics of our investment style is being investment structure agnostic. What this means in practice is that we think carefully about pairing underlying asset classes with the right investment vehicle. For this reason, one of the metrics that holds a lot of interest for us is how CEF performance compares to their ETF counterparts across various asset classes. The chart below shows the excess NAV performance of various CEF sectors against ETFs.

The chart shows two interesting things. First, most CEF sectors have underperformed their ETF counterparts. This makes sense in the credit-linked sectors where credit spreads are still at an elevated level. However, it makes less sense in equities where the S&P 500 is up about 8% on the year, and the Nasdaq is up 30%, though some defensive sectors like utilities are still down a couple of percent. Part of this has to do with deleveraging of some funds which created a lower beta on the upswing in markets. It also has a lot to do with the fact that active management is pretty tough in equities, particularly when paired with relatively high CEF fees.

The second interesting aspect of this chart is that the covered call sector appears to be a strong outperformer, beating its ETF benchmark by the most relative amount. The ETF benchmark we use for the covered call sector is the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP). It is not a perfect ETF for the entire sector - there is no single perfect proxy. Some CEFs in the sector target non-US stocks. Others overwrite a smaller portion of the portfolio, and yet others focus on single-name calls. That said, this is not too bad of a sector proxy, particularly if we focus on those CEFs that use the S&P 500 as their equity benchmark.

This relative outperformance looks like another feather in the cap of the covered call CEF sector, in addition to the unusual market picture we mentioned above. In the section below, we delve a bit deeper into this CEF vs ETF comparison.

Covered Call CEFs vs PBP

To explore why the covered call CEF sector has done so well against PBP, we need to go a bit deeper and understand CBOE BuyWrite Indexes. These indexes track the hypothetical performance of various trading strategies that hold the S&P 500 and sell calls on the index according to various rules. The table below shows these indexes.

BOE Index Investment Strategy BXM S&P 500 ATM BuyWrite Index BXMD S&P 500 30-Delta BuyWrite Index PUT S&P 500 ATM PutWrite Index BXY S&P 500 2% OTM BuyWrite Index BXMC S&P 500 Conditional BuyWrite Index BXMW S&P 500 Multi-Week BuyWrite Index

Let's take a look at the performance of these indexes in the chart below with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) added as a point of comparison. We exclude BXMW which only starts from 2013, so we can include a longer time period.

Source: CBOE, Systematic Income

The chart shows that overall performance is split into four groups:

SPY is the runaway winner at 8.6% per annum

BXMD and BXY are at 6.8% and 6.6% per annum

BXMC and PUT are at 5.9% and 5.8% per annum

BXM is at 4.5% per annum

That BXM is by far the worst-performing index is not a fluke - its underperformance is fairly consistent and particularly bad during periods when stocks rally strongly. This makes sense as BXM sells near-ATM calls, meaning it sells the most upside of all the covered call strategies.

So, which index does PBP follow? The answer is BXM. This is pretty puzzling. Even at the fund's inception date in late 2007, CBOE had other indices available, and it was clear by then that BXM looks like an underperformer. In fact, there was at least once academic paper published in 2006 that showed that BXM followed an underperforming strategy. The best that can be said of PBP is that it follows BXM fairly well - the slippage between it and the index is a faithful differential equal to its management fee.

Source: Systematic Income

So, why do we use PBP as the CEF sector benchmark, even though it is by far the worst-performing call overwriting strategy? Unfortunately, there don't appear to be ETFs linked to the better-performing strategies.

What strategies do covered call CEFs use to outperform PBP? The most obvious one is to overwrite less than 100% of its portfolio. Most CEFs overwrite around 50-60% of its portfolio with only a handful that overwrite 100%. The reason this works is simple - the less the fund overwrites, the more it resembles the underlying equity benchmark and the more likely it is to outperform strategies that overwrite 100%, at least given the historic track record we have. As the chart above shows, SPY has delivered by far superior returns over the last 15 years, so the call overwriting part of the portfolio has tended to be a drag on overall returns.

The second strategy that covered call CEFs use to outperform PBP is to sell out-of-the-money rather than nearest-to-ATM calls. This strategy has tended to deliver superior returns.

Covered Call CEF Performance In Context

In this section, we take a look at those covered call CEFs that mention the S&P 500 as their equity benchmark or one of their equity benchmarks and see how these funds stack up against the S&P 500. To avoid the perception of cherry-picking of the relevant time period, the table below includes 4 different time periods and both price and NAV returns.

Source: Systematic Income

The takeaway from this table is that the SPY beats all of these covered call CEFs across all 4 time periods, typically by a substantial margin. We include the Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) for completeness, though it doesn't follow a pure covered call strategy since it buys puts as well. ETJ outperforms SPY over the last year on both price and NAV basis, as well as the last 3-year on a price basis only. It underperforms across all other periods.

This kind of underperformance shouldn't come as a shock because it really is just fine - few investors buy covered call CEFs to outperform the S&P 500. Rather covered call CEFs aim to deliver better risk-adjusted returns with lower volatility and drawdowns. Let's take a look at these metrics.

The table has 5 types of "risk" metrics:

5Y PX VOL - the price return volatility of the last 5 years

- the price return volatility of the last 5 years 1Y PX DDOWN - price top-to-bottom drawdown over the past year

- price top-to-bottom drawdown over the past year 1Y NAV DDOWN - NAV top-to-bottom drawdown over the past year

- NAV top-to-bottom drawdown over the past year WORST 1Y NAV DDOWN - worst annual NAV top-to-bottom drawdown

- worst annual NAV top-to-bottom drawdown WORST 1Y NAV DDOWN - worst annual NAV top-to-bottom drawdown

On the basis of price return volatility, SPY has the lowest volatility, except for one CEF. This may seem odd, but this result is really an artifact of the fact that CEF discount dynamics add an additional layer of volatility which tends to be procyclical. In other words, when CEF NAVs fall, CEF discounts also tend to widen generating higher price than NAV volatility.

If we look at the 1Y NAV DDOWN metric which basically captures the top-to-bottom drop in the fund NAV, over the past year, indeed most funds outperform the SPY. If we exclude the Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund which also buys puts, the average NAV drawdown of the CEFs this year was -32.1% versus -33.7% for SPY. That's not nothing - but that's also not particularly impressive. On a price basis, the average CEF saw a -43.4% price drawdown in the past year versus -33.7% for the SPY. So, over the past year, the average CEF had a slightly smaller NAV drawdown and a much larger price drawdown.

If we look at the worst annual price drawdown which would have happened during the financial crisis and include only those funds that traded, then we get an average price drawdown of -52.3% for the CEFs and -51.5% for SPY. On the NAV basis, the CEFs perform quite a bit better at -43.6% versus -51.5% for SPY.

If we combine both the return and risk metrics, SPY comes out quite far ahead on a 5-year price Sharpe Ratio. Its Sharpe Ratio is 30% higher than the best CEF and more than twice as high than the average CEF. So, to summarize, it appears that SPY has delivered much stronger historic returns with smaller price drawdowns and slightly larger NAV drawdowns.

Let's take a look at what happened this year, specifically, at the price drawdowns of CEFs versus SPY. The start and end dates of the total return figures are 19 February and 23 March, respectively. Here, we see that SPY did underperform the CEFs in aggregate but not by a whole lot.

Source: Systematic Income

And let's take a look at total returns for the year. Here, we see that SPY is ahead of all but two funds, one of which buys puts and so would be expected to outperform in the near term.

Source: Systematic Income

Given the sharp moves in stock prices this year and the general belief that covered call funds should outperform on the downside, this may seem pretty odd. After all, if we look back to total return for 2008, we indeed see quite a strong outperformance of the CEFs versus SPY.

Source: Systematic Income

So, what happened this year? To understand why covered calls did not deliver excess outperformance this year unlike in 2008, we need to think about the mechanics of their strategies. When stock prices fall sharply, volatility tends to spike. This increases the premiums that covered call strategies collect since call prices rise in value, all else equal (ignoring for the moment the impact that lower absolute stock prices themselves have on call premiums). If stock prices remain on a downtrend or stay subdued for some time, while volatility remains elevated, then covered calls should outperform the underlying equity benchmark because they are selling expensive calls and are not losing out on the upside since stock prices stay below the call strikes. In 2008, stock prices were on a downtrend for the entire year, while volatility remained high - a perfect environment for covered calls.

This year was very different - stocks fell and volatility exploded, but both the Fed and Congress acted much more quickly this time around. Instead of pulling out "bazookas" in the words of Hank Paulson who was the Treasury Secretary during the financial crisis, they pulled out tactical nukes. They allowed the market to rally back sharply, not giving covered call funds much of a chance to monetize their sold calls.

Looking Ahead

In order to think about how future excess returns of covered calls will look like, we need to understand their main drivers.

The most obvious driver is stock prices. If stocks rally strongly, covered call funds are going to underperform the benchmark for the basic reason that they are in the business of selling away the upside.

On the other hand, stable or falling stock prices present a more favorable environment for stocks. If we pick the best performing CBOE index - BXMD - and compare its performance to the SPY, we see that in years of low-to-mid single-digit stock returns such as 2005, 2007, 2011, and 2015, BXMD outperformed SPY.

Sharply lower stocks should also allow BXMD to outperform though, as we saw in 2020 not always. Furthermore, delivering a return of -30% versus -36% for the index which we saw in 2008 is technically outperformance, but it certainly doesn't feel like that. What this means is that covered call investors are implicitly betting on the market being pretty flat since both sharp upside and downside results in disappointment, though of a different kind.

Source: Systematic Income

The second key driver of returns is the behavior of the Fed. If the Fed is going to come and save every market rout, then the market environment of depressed stock prices and high volatility is going to be less and less likely. We may already be seeing that sort of dynamic in the chart above as the Fed appears to have become ever more active in protecting markets. Prior to 2012, BXMD outperformed SPY in 6 out of 7 years. Since then, it underperformed in 8 out of 9 years. That's not quite as bad as the value vs growth dynamic, but it's not great.

The third main driver of excess performance is the volatility risk premium. This is the difference between implied and realized volatility. The higher the implied volatility relative to realized volatility, the more appealing it is to sell options. This premium appears to be on a downtrend, which likely also partly explains the underperformance of covered call strategies over the last few years. One tailwind for investors is the blowup of some inverse VIX funds which took out big downside pressure on implied volatility out of the markets. Time will tell whether this is enough to support covered call funds.

Source: Systematic Income

Takeaways

Our main takeaway in this article is that buy-and-hold investors in covered call funds should have a view on why their fund will be able to outperperform the underlying equity benchmark over the longer term. History shows that covered call CEFs that list the S&P 500 as their benchmark have all underperformed the index over the four time periods considered in the article without much to show for it in terms of improved risk-adjusted performance.

Longer-term investors should consider future actions of the Fed, the longer-term direction of stock prices, as well as the level of the volatility risk premium. The distribution yield of covered call CEFs is very appealing. However, it is important to quantify both the explicit (management fee) and the implicit (historical underperformance versus equity benchmark) costs of these funds. Investors should take both of these costs into account to weigh against the optically high yields as well as the convenience of monthly cash distributions.

Secondly, for more tactical investors who have a rangebound view of the market and want to take advantage of higher volatility, it makes a lot of sense to be in covered calls right now.

Finally, investors should avoid PBP, given that it follows what appears to be a consistently suboptimal investment strategy.

