Just one third of all DAX members managed to outperform the index and caused a valuation divergence.

1. The composition of the German DAX30 - not representative for the German economy

The German DAX30 is the biggest index for German stocks and one of the most important performance indexes of Europe.

DAX30 composition (as of 06/22/20)

(Source: Wikipedia)

The German DAX30 just represents a small fraction of the German economy as many companies from the so-called "Mittelstand" are not listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange and are not represented in the DAX. Many hidden champions from Germany are family-owned and not listed or they are part of the smaller indexes. A leading industry for German hidden champions is mechanical engineering which is not part of the DAX30. Hidden champions are companies of innovation and family-owned companies tend to outperform others because of their long-term orientation. However, the DAX30 members are neither mechanical engineering nor family-owned companies. Furthermore, one of four DAX companies are cyclical (automobile (7.9%) and chemicals (16.1%)). There could be two reasons for the poor performance of the DAX.

DAX and DJIA performance June 2015-2020

DAX heute aktuell | Index, Stand und Kurs | finanzen.net

Compared to the Dow Jones Industrial Average which is a price index, German investors underperformed by 31.9% or 5.7% p.a. since 2015.

Data by YCharts

2. The 2010s - A decade of disasters

The banking and insurance companies (12.7% of the DAX) suffered from low interest rates since the GFC and from numerous affairs, especially the Deutsche Bank. In the wake of the Fukushima disaster in 2011, the German government decided to shut down all remaining nuclear power plants till 2022. The utilities RWE and E.ON (4.4%) had to renew their strategy, wrote off billions of euros and were forced to invest in renewable energy although the nuclear business was very profitable. The 2010s were a lost decade for German utilities as well as for many other DAX30 companies:

Data by YCharts

Surprisingly, Volkswagen did very well compared to Daimler and BMW despite the emissions scandal in 2015 which hurt the German automobile industry and their stocks very hard. The insurance company Allianz managed to survive and grow in a low interest rate environment and increased dividend payments as well as MunichRE which never lowered their payments to stockholders since 1973.

Bayer is another example for wealth destruction. After climbing to new highs in 2015 and surpassing the $150 per share, the stock tumbled after showing interest for Monsanto and buying the company in 2018 for $66 billion although Bayer had to assume that Monsanto's glyphosate Roundup will face lawsuits in the USA.

Data by YCharts

The stock lost more than 60% from its highs in 2015. All in all, the Monsanto takeover was not a good idea and not only destroyed value but also reduced the performance of the DAX30.

The latest disaster is Lufthansa, the biggest airline in Europe. Despite market share gains and low oil prices, the airline did not manage to be profitable for a longer period and showed no resilience during the Corona Crisis.

Data by YCharts

The German state offers the company a bailout for nearly 25% of the voting rights. A bankruptcy is not likely as the airline is important for Germany's tourism and logistics network. However, while Lufthansa airplanes will take off soon again, the stock will stay on the ground in the near future. The stock left the index and is replaced by Deutsche Wohnen (OTCPK:DWHHF), a real estate company.

3. Former and new members of the DAX30 - Another reason for the weak index performance

Since 2010, nine companies left the index and were replaced by another company. The table below shows the sector of these businesses and the stock performance prior to the exit (stock price data: finanzen.net).

Stock Ticker Sector Exit date 3-y- stock performance prior to the exit Salzgitter OTC:SZGPF steel (cyclical) 06/21/10 -62.7% (replaced by HeidelbergCement: +50% since 2009) MAN N/A automobile/mechanical engineering (cyclical) 09/24/12 +26.7% (exit because of decreasing free float) Metro N/A retail 09/24/12 N/A (market cap too low), replaced by Lanxess Lanxess OTCPK:LNXSF chemicals (cyclical) 09/21/15 -31.8% K+S OTCQX:KPLUY mining (potash and salt) (cyclical) 03/21/16 -41.0% (replaced by ProSiebenSat. 1 Media) ProSiebenSat.1 Media OTCPK:PBSFF media 03/19/18 -39.7% Commerzbank OTCPK:CRZBF banking 09/24/18 - 1.1% (market cap surpassed by Wirecard) thyssenkrupp OTCPK:TYEKF steel (cyclical) 09/23/19 -40.0% (market cap surpassed by MTU Aero Engines) Lufthansa OTCQX:DLAKF aviation 06/22/20 -45.9%

Most former DAX30 companies were cyclical or declining businesses which is the reason for the weak performance on average prior to the exit.

Interestingly, after joining the DAX30, many former "stars" did not manage to outperform any longer (ProSiebenSat. 1 Media, MTU Aero Engines and Wirecard).

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

As it can be observed in the table and charts above, many "big" companies failed to increase shareholder value over time and the selection process of Deutsche Börse for the DAX30 family reduces the index performance (including winners, removing losers). Wirecard recently shows us that becoming a DAX member is not even a protection for shareholders against accounting fraud. As long as small family-owned businesses and innovative hidden champions are excluded from the stock market, the DAX30 index is not an appropriate index for long-term investors.

4. Resilient businesses - A bright spot

Some DAX30 companies managed to outperform the index over the last decade (data: seekingalpha.com):

Stock/index 10-y-performance DAX30 (performance) +105.5% Adidas +404.8% MTU Aero Engines +397.8% Infineon +260.3% Merck +233.0% SAP +196.6% Linde plc +156.3% Deutsche Post +125.4% Beiersdorf +109.4%

8 companies outperformed the DAX30 without including the dividends. With the dividends MunichRE and Allianz also surpassed the performance index. The outperforming companies have solid and robust businesses, achieved annual growth and were not involved in big scandals, political decisions or takeovers. These companies have solid balance sheets and should also survive the current Corona Crisis.

5. Valuation divergence

Data by YCharts

The chart shows the P/B ratios for 10 stocks, 5 stocks which suffered over the last decade (BASF, BMW, Covestro, Daimler and Deutsche Bank) and 5 stocks that outperformed the index (adidas, Beiersdorf, Deutsche Post, MTU and SAP). The P/B ratio is currently better for comparing these stocks as long as the Corona Crisis will hurt earnings in 2020 and also in 2021.

The chart shows that the stocks that outperformed over the last decade are significantly more expensive (average P/B ratio of 4.4) than the cyclical stocks which were additionally involved in scandals (average P/B ratio of 0.76).

Company Share price in € (as of 06/19/20) DPS Yield in % adidas 236.6 0.00 0.00 Beiersdorf 100.7 0.70 0.70 Deutsche Post 31.1 1.25 3.89 MTU Aero Engines 160.0 3.40 2.13 SAP 122.6 1.58 1.29 Deutsche Bank 8.23 0.00 0.00 BASF 51.1 3.30 6.46 BMW * 43.8 2.50 5.70 Covestro 33.8 1.20 3.55 Daimler 36.5 0.90 2.47

*Preferred (sources: finanzen.net; https://www.covestro.com/de/investors/stock-performance/dividends)

The average yield for the stocks that outperformed is 1.6% while cyclical stocks offer 3.64% on average which is significantly higher.

6. Conclusion

The German DAX30 (performance) index just gained 105.5% over the last decade while the DJIA (price) index gained 147.8%. The poor performance is a combination of cyclical businesses, index entries based on market cap and several bad political and board decisions which led to shareholder value destruction. Furthermore, German innovative leaders and hidden champions are often family-owned and do not want to offer shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Hence, well-run and growing market leaders are often excluded from the DAX30. Only robust businesses outperformed the index which resulted in higher valuations, based on the P/B ratio and dividend yield.

Investing in German stocks will be very difficult and likely painful in the near future but there is no guarantee for investors that the stocks that used to outperform the DAX30 will do that again in the next decade. Depending on the outcome of the Corona Crisis, the group of cyclical stocks offer value to long-term-orientated investors but the Wirecard accounting fraud should show investors that they cannot lull themselves into a false sense of security. Diversification and avoiding overconfidence are the keys to successful investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.