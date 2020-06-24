Closed-End Funds: BlackRock's Diversified Option Funds

For today's coverage I wanted to look at four of their funds that have a diversified portfolio with an options strategy.

BlackRock has many funds worth investing in, they offer plenty of investment options. These can include traditional mutual funds, ETFs and closed-end funds. Today we will be looking at 4 of their funds that have an option strategy. These funds also have a diversified portfolio that can provide well-rounded exposure to various equities. These four funds are; BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ), BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc (CII), BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY) and BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE).

BDJ, CII and BOE are all held in our portfolios at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. BDJ and CII are held in our Income Generator Portfolio - BOE is held in our more aggressive Tactical Income- 100 Portfolio. BDJ and CII are both rated as a 'Buy' at current discount levels. BOE is also similarly rated as a 'Buy.' For BOE we would be looking for a discount of 10% to be buying. For BDJ and CII we look at anything below 8% to be purchasing. Currently, these two are very close, with CII at a 9.64% discount and BDJ coming in at a discount of 10.28%. Having both of these funds in one portfolio does have some overlap, but as we will see they can still provide different exposure as well.

What makes these funds well-rounded is their diversified portfolios. They invest across the spectrum of sectors. Thus, taking the thought process out of the investment process for an investor leaving the choices of being overweight and underweight certain areas to professionals. These funds also utilize an option strategy of writing covered calls in an attempt to enhance returns. A covered call strategy can also provide some small defensiveness to the fund. That is because when the market is flat or slightly down this strategy can still generate positive returns - even if their underlying portfolio is in a flat to slight downtrend. Ultimately, if we have a panic selloff as we witnessed in 2020 then this strategy can still generate returns; however, not enough to offset the declining underlying positions.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

BDJ has an investment objective of "providing current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation." They "seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance distributions paid to the Trust's shareholders."

This essentially leaves the fund's managers a broad policy to work with. They also write covered calls on single positions in the portfolio. This can be compared with some funds that write calls on indexes on varying amounts of the value of the portfolio. In this case, BDJ can have its positions called away if the option contract ends in-the-money. They can also buy the option back or roll it to a later dated option contract.

The fund does usually has a strong U.S. domestic tilt to its holdings as well. Although currently, the fund has 81.89% invested in the U.S., with the remains made up primarily of European countries. This composure should provide more general stability to the positions in the portfolio.

We last covered BDJ in early May. We highlighted the fact that the fund had struggled along with the rest of the market, even more so since their overweight in the financial sector. Since then, the financial sector has ticked quite a bit higher. Their financial exposure ticked slightly higher as well since we last covered the fund, with the sector at 26.14% of the portfolio, healthcare coming in at 20.05% and tech at 9.91%.

Just in May alone the ETF Financial Select Sector (XLF) and BDJ are up over 6% on a total NAV return basis. What had been holding this fund back significantly before, now became what propelled the fund forward for the month of May. Since that original coverage, the discount has actually expanded a bit coming from 8.90% to a wider 10.28%.

Even while the fund has exposure to financials, 98.07% of the portfolio is in large-cap companies. In addition to that, ~74% of the portfolio is also invested outside of financials. This provides diversified exposure to the relatively more stable large-cap companies that we typically see paying strong dividends. Thus, they are certainly sticking to their investment policy. I hold BDJ and could see an investor holding BDJ for some broad-based exposure to equities in general, perhaps an investor looking to gain a bit more exposure to financials without going overboard. The monthly distribution of $0.05 or 8.19% is quite attractive as well.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc (CII)

CII is quite similar but has a couple of key differences too. For one, its investment policy is even more open-ended; "the Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers." The fund will "also seek to achieve its investment objective by employing a strategy of writing call and put options." CII also utilizes single stock writing covered calls rather than index writing.

The same investment policy as BDJ but dropping the "common stocks that pay dividends." Ultimately though, the fund invests in plenty of dividend-paying companies. Several of these that even overlap with BDJ.

The fund also invests primarily in the U.S. as well, even with the noting of "foreign issuers" in their investment policy. The U.S. makes up 89.42% of their positions and the remaining is a majority of European companies. Though the Asian market pops up with Taiwan and China at 1.81% and 1.56%, respectively.

In viewing the fund's top ten holdings, you may also notice that the fund is heavily invested in the tech space. With the first 5 positions tech plays, 24.12% of the fund's portfolio is in tech. Then you have 15.90% in consumer discretionary and 15.77% in communications. The defensive sector of healthcare isn't too far behind either with 15% of the portfolio. Overall, these do lead to a portfolio that needs a relatively strong economy to keep running healthy. However, the tech space was quite the beneficiary of the latest pandemic. If riots and protests across the U.S. continue to tick up as well, then I don't see why they wouldn't benefit from that either. More and more people are relying on tech to work and live.

On a YTD basis comparing BDJ and CII's total NAV returns it is quite clear too with CII outperforming BDJ handily.

CII would be appropriate for an investor also looking for a diversified portfolio but maybe needs a bit more tech exposure. I believe CII is a solid choice for just about any portfolio at this point. The 7.28% distribution rate, paid monthly at $0.0875 is also welcomed. They actually raised this for CII just late last year starting in December, even now the NAV distribution rate isn't a red flag either at 6.60%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (BGY)

With BGY we start to get into the global tilted funds. BGY has an investment objective to "provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation." They intend to meet this objective by "under normal circumstances, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities issued by non-U.S. companies." They will also "invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, but intends to invest primarily in securities of large-capitalization companies." They also use a covered call strategy "with respect to approximately 30 to 45% of its total assets, although this percentage may vary from time to time with market conditions."

Essentially, this is just similar to BDJ above with the added focus of investing in foreign issuers. In fact, the U.S. makes up only 4.32% of the portfolio. Instead, the number one position goes to the U.K. at 28.35%, Switzerland at 15.74% and Canada at 9.41%. This isn't typical, even for internationally focused funds like BGY. Though the 87.48% made up of large-cap positions is quite expected like a lot of other diversified equity funds. The top ten is also filled with companies that most U.S. investors can recognize as they are giant multi-national companies that more than likely derive a significant portion of their revenue from the U.S.

So while at first, it might seem a bit shocking having a lack of U.S. positions, the U.S. still drives plenty of results for these businesses.

The fund is healthcare heavy with 28.50% of the portfolio in the sector, this is followed by consumer staples at 24.30% and 16.85% of industrials. This is top-heavy with defensive sectors due to the healthcare and consumer staples. Although the industrials increase the reliance of the economy performing well to remain healthy.

With that being said, the fund has still remained under pressure due to the broader selloff regardless of its defensive sectors. This ultimately comes down to its exposure to international names that have remained weaker than their U.S. counterparts. With the above graph though we can see the fund's total return NAV has been outperforming its total return share price on a YTD basis. This has helped lead to the fund's discount expanding to a wide 12.28%.

The fund pays out a monthly rate of $0.0338, good for an 8% distribution rate. This has been cut several times in its history. The fund actually has one of the worst times to be incepted - coming on the market on 5/25/2007. Its chart reflects this very poor launch time.

This fund's history does look terrible at that chart alone if one didn't look closer. In addition to that, the international focus has led to the fund's poor performance as well. A chart we have shown several times, but it is worth showing again.

This is the chart that gets brought up every time we discuss international investments. That is because it has been a decade now where U.S. securities have been outperforming their global peers. As we can clearly see too, that isn't always the case and is reason enough to usually have some diversified exposure to global equities.

That is exactly where I think an investor could benefit from owning BGY if they are lacking international exposure.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

Finally, we have BOE. We had recently just covered BOE in a quick analysis about a week or so ago. With that in mind, we can give a quick update and compare the fund to BGY above.

BOE also has an investment objective to "provide current income and current gains, with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation." They will "under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities and at least 40% of its assets outside of the U.S." The fund also "intends to invest primarily in securities of large-capitalization companies." BOE also targets the "30 to 45% of its total assets" for writing covered calls and puts.

This fund is quite similar to BGY, except that it does allow for more of its portfolio to lean in U.S. equities. The U.S. makes up 50.66% of the fund's portfolio, then the U.K. at 16.41% and Switzerland at 8.27%.

What is interesting in this case, the fund's total NAV return is lagging BGY's even though the fund is invested heavier in the U.S. I certainly did expect this to be the other way around. The portfolios are even quite similar as far as sector composition; healthcare at 28.35%, consumer staples at 26.27% and industrials at 13.94%. Healthcare had a slight tick higher since our last coverage in their Fact Sheet and consumer staples just so slightly lowered exposure. However, taking a look at the fund's top ten holdings and we will see many differences with only a few overlaps.

I don't see anything specific that could be pointed out between BGY and BOE to explain the different performance. It just comes down to the funds' portfolios holding different positions.

On a 10-year basis though, BOE was able to have a total NAV return annualized of 4.87%, compared with BGY's 3.93%. On a 5-year total, NAV return basis annualized BOE comes in at 1.13%, BGY at 0.71%. 3-year looks like BOE is at -0.48% and BGY once again comes in with outperformance in that time frame of 1.18%. With those numbers, we are continuing to see the funds go back and forth on a historical performance basis. Again, there really isn't anything specific that can be alluded to for an explanation - besides just the simple difference in positions in the portfolio and probably a variation in the option strategy.

The fund's discount has also widened slightly from 12.07% to an even more attractive 12.77%. BOE also had an unfortunate timing of launching, not as bad as BGY, but still not the greatest launching in 2005. It was actually one day shy of launching exactly 2 years earlier than BGY on 5/26/2005.

BOE is another fund that an investor can consider if looking for more international exposure. The discount combined with the fund's current 8.14% yield paid monthly at $0.063 is worth a consideration.

Conclusion

Some might remember our coverage on the Eaton Vance option-based funds as well. Another solid fund sponsor worth exploring. There we highlighted that their option funds were exemplary for their generation of return of capital or ROC. This ROC can be used to defer tax obligations. Some readers had even mentioned the fact that they invest in these funds to defer taxes - and will ultimately pass these investments onto their heirs with a stepped-up basis. This move does a 'reset' for the child or grandchild to which they can begin the process all over again of deferring tax obligations and taking the income. This is certainly a huge benefit. One should talk to their tax advisor for any specific advice on tax planning though.

With that being said, BlackRock's option funds do also still generate ROC - but it isn't nearly the same extent as we see in the Eaton Vance funds. At least not for the prior tax year of 2019. This isn't to say that it will be the same in the future, it really depends on the performance of the fund and what components make up their total return. I won't claim to know the tax accounting that these funds are able to do or how it exactly works. That is better left to the professionals, but we are able to derive some of the basic info from them like how the past characteristics are broken down and how the ROC is generated, in general.

(Source - BlackRock CEF Tax Summary)

BlackRock has many funds that are worth looking at when looking for a CEF to add to one's portfolio. The four highlighted above are certainly included in that statement. Each one providing a slightly different exposure. Thus, a different reason worth owning or a different reason why one might fit in an individual's portfolio.

They do overweight some sectors that can make them lean one way or another in terms of performance in different environments. However, with that being said, I would say overall these are quite diversified across many sectors. Which I believe allows them to fit in a broad range of portfolios that might be lacking equities overall. All four funds also provide an attractive monthly distribution, which is great for an income-focused investor!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDJ, CII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 1st, 2020.