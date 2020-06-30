For And Against Income REITs

We discuss how to use them well and our alternative.

They do remarkably well compared to Growth REITs on timescales of 10 to 20 years.

They let one draw income from a portfolio while keeping it ahead of inflation.

This article is the second in a four-part sequence examining some categories of REITs. The series includes a focus on generating retirement income.

Articles on Seeking Alpha differ quite remarkably in which REITs they recommend. One finds plenty of advocates for REITs paying low dividends with the aim of growing strongly. One also finds plenty of advocates for specific REITs paying north of 10% yield.

We designate REITs with intermediate yields as Income REITs (see Figure 1). They are something of an orphan class, although some of them do have followings. Most Income REITs aspire to become Growth REITs. Some will, some won’t.

We think that Income REITs have a sensible place in many portfolios. As we said in our first article in this series, on Growth REITs:

“We believe that investors may legitimately have different circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance, and that this may lead them to buy REITs with different properties. We seek here to provide some perspective on the universe of REITs, and discuss which may work best for various investors.

Figure 1. Classifying REITs. Source: author.

Any REIT sector may include both Income REITs and Growth REITs. Even so, there are some sector level trends. Figure 2 shows returns, yields, and standard deviations by sector from 1994 to 2019.

As we recently discussed in Seeking REIT Yields, yields have dropped by about a percent since the Great Financial Crisis. So the past decade has produced yields below the long-term averages shown.

The classic Income REIT sector is the shopping-center sector. During the 2020 bear market this sector has been substantially underpriced. We will return to this topic near the end of the article.

With a long-term total return just over 10% and a dividend yield of 6%, this is not, on average, a sector to buy for the purpose of maximizing portfolio growth. Even so, the sector includes Federal Realty Trust (FRT), which has been a bona-fide, blue-chip Growth REIT.

Figure 2. Long-term statistics of 11 REIT sectors. Source: NAREIT and author calculations.

Another sector with the overall statistics of an Income REIT is healthcare. Its long-term average dividend yield also exceeds the average price return.

Why Buy Income REITs? For Income!

Consider a 70-year-old retiree who needs income and does not have a surfeit of money. Suppose that person considers two REITs. One pays a 2.5% yield and has a long-term total return of 15%. The other pays a 5% yield and has a long-term total return of 10%.

Figure 3. Annual income from the two REITs described in the text. Source: author calculations.

They might prepare a plot like Figure 3. In the early years, the take from the Income REIT is nearly twice that from the Growth REIT. Over the first decade, it pays nearly 50% more total income.

So the retiree buys the Income REIT. But now the Growth REIT fanatic is getting red in the face and sputtering that they are leaving money on the table.

The retiree knows that you can eat dividends but you can’t eat theoretical price appreciation. And that real price appreciation often differs from theoretical, sometimes for many years. We take up this issue further below.

In the world of simple models, during the first decade buying the Income REIT rather than the Growth REIT costs 30% of theoretical lost appreciation to obtain nearly 50% more income. For many retirees, that can be a worthwhile tradeoff.

In addition to such simple considerations, Income REITs also reduce Sequence-of-Returns Risk in retiree portfolios. Sequence-of-Returns Risk is the potential for a series of bad years to deplete the portfolio to the point that major lifestyle changes are needed to avoid total depletion.

We recently reported results from some Monte Carlo simulations of a portfolio used to support spending in retirement. We found that, under some circumstances, REITs offering 6% yields will outperform those having 3% yields. This remained true even if we eliminated dividends in severe down years.

Stocks offering 0% yields did noticeably worse. The advantage brought by moderate yields is to limit the downside during moderately bad years.

Shopping-Center Examples

Let’s consider four REITs that are shopping-center REITs with long histories. These include Regency Centers (REG), Kimco Realty Corp (KIM), Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), and Federal Realty Trust.

This plot gives us some interesting perspective on the long-term story for this class of REITs. They have all spent a lot of years returning 15% or more, which you can see on the plot when their curves are parallel to or steeper than the solid black line.

The full total return of this sector is held back by three time periods. There were some flat years in the late 1990s, which was the penultimate “retail apocalypse.” WRI suffered disproportionately then.

The Great Recession took them all down in price and led all but FRT to cut their dividends. And the recent few years of the current “retail apocalypse” have seen flat performance again.

Figure 4. Long-term total returns from four shopping-center REITs. The dashed and solid lines show, respectively, 10% and 15% rates of return from 1995. FRT has a longer history, and a somewhat higher total return than one would infer here. Source: YCharts.

The other REITs in this sector nearly all look very similar on such a plot. FRT is the one that managed to grow faster early in this century and then to lose much less across the Great Recession.

It was handling the Great Recession well that let FRT leap to the top of this pack. It is notable that, just as with individual investors, how well one handles the bad times has an outsize impact on long-term performance.

Figure 5 shows the dividends from these same REITs. We see that, save for FRT and REG in some recent years, these REITs have all generally paid more than 5%.

Figure 5. Long-term dividend yields for four shopping-center REITs. Source: YCharts.

Screening For Income REITs

Figure 6 plots the market cap against the dividend yield on June 8 of all listed public equity REITs that fit within the plot boundaries. The general trend is that REITs with higher market cap have lower dividend yields.

Figure 6. Market cap versus dividend yield. Source: author plot of NAREIT data.

Many of the points on this plot have moved to the left in April and May. In particular, quite a few shopping-center REITs that were over 10% yield have dropped back under it.

There's a large selection of REITs having yields between 4% and 10%. We screened this group to find REITs with a market cap above $500M and a Debt Ratio below 59%, with results shown in Figure 7. Lower market cap or higher debt ratio than those values usually correspond to a riskier investment perhaps best avoided by an income investor.

We should emphasize that Figure 7 shows a screening and is not a buy list. It's a good group of candidates for investors seeking to explore potential Income REITs.

REIT prices in some sectors are still somewhat depressed. We would expect quite a few of the REITs paying between 4% and 5% dividend yields today to drop below 4% whenever the market for their sector fully recovers.

It's also worth noting that few of the REITs that passed our screening have yields above 7%. Nearly all of these are in the shopping center or diversified sectors. The prices of stocks in these sectors fell disproportionately during March. At this writing they have not fully recovered.

One next step for us in looking at any of these REITs would be to examine their debt, liquidity, and FFO payout ratio. Another would be to look at their distribution of properties and approach to managing them. A third would be to consider their approach to growing their earnings over time.

Figure 7. REITs screened by dividend yield, market cap, and debt ratio as indicated. Source of information: High Yield Landlord compilation of data from NAREIT, SNL, and TIKR.

Against Income REITs

We are aware of two primary arguments against investing in the Income REIT class. One of them is that one can expect lower total return. We discussed above why one might expect that theoretically.

This argument is often supported by pointing to examples. Some good examples exist, including Avalon Bay (AVB) and Public Storage of America (PSA). Other examples Realty Income (O) and Federal Realty Trust (FRT) show up in Figure 7, but likely will see their yields drop further soon.

Even so, as one of us recently showed, yield has not been a good predictor of forward total returns in the past. Pointing only to the winners is a form of survivorship bias. Investing well is harder than just picking a yield.

Beyond that, we discussed above that theoretical total return might not be the most important aspect for a retiree concerned with income now.

A second argument is that any yield above some number (such as 4% or 6%) is dangerously high. This argument is not without merit. Across the broad stock market, yields above 6% historically have produced lower actual returns.

We have not seen a good study of this question for REITs, and would welcome one. Our sense is that reasonably-leveraged REITs very rarely cut their dividends except sometimes during recessions and more often in worse crises.

If we look at 2020, three REITs with a yield (on March 1) less than or near 4% reduced their dividends: diversified REIT American Assets Trust (AAT), Lamar Advertising (LAMR), and diversified REIT Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (ALEX). Three REITs paying near 5% also cut: Timber REIT Wyerhauser (WY), advertising REIT Outfront Media Inc (OUT), and shopping center REIT Urban Edge (UE). Only the last two had particularly high Debt Ratios.

What has mattered in 2020 was mainly which REITs saw their revenue threatened by government shutdowns of their tenants. In contrast, in 2008 a major factor was debt maturity structure. What factor will matter next time? One can’t know. But one can diversify.

Preferred Stocks

Preferred stocks are not our topic today, so we won’t say much. They have strengths and weaknesses.

We do want to note that we believe that preferred stocks are a sensible component of retiree income from REITs. Several are included in our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Buying Undervalued REITs

During March and April it was possible to buy many of the shopping-center REITs at trailing yields above 10%. We did.

We also bought REITs in other sectors that had become undervalued. This did two things. First, it locked in yields on cost well above their long-term averages. Second, it provided an excellent opportunity for appreciation when the REIT market recovers post COVID-19.

In the case of REITs that suspended dividends, we fully expect to have excellent yield on cost once dividends are restored. If you share our positive view of the long-term economy, we hope you joined us.

Beyond that, in the present down market it remains true that some veritable Growth REITs are paying Income REIT yields at present.

As we said in our article on Growth REITs:

“Our focus at High Yield Landlord is on buying undervalued REITs. We would have been buyers in 2008 just as we are buyers of undervalued REITs today.”

One can always find such REITs. The sector as a whole is not an efficient market. But years like the present one are rare indeed.

Our view is that investments in undervalued REITs will typically pay off in less than 10 years. In most but not all cases, this will come with significant dividends while we wait. This can generate larger total returns than Growth REIT investments.

Conclusions

We believe that Income REITs are a reasonable component of a portfolio. This is especially true for retirees.

We believe investors can do well after selecting REITs paying 4% to 8% yields. They must have solid and well-structured debt and liquidity, attractive and diversified properties, and management that is well aligned with shareholders.

These REITs will often have a lower market capitalization and higher Debt Ratio that those paying lower yields. If chosen well, we consider such REITs to be reasonably safe investments. Quite likely there are some future blue-chip REITs that today are in this group.

We also believe that investors can do much better over time by joining us in buying undervalued REITs. This does require that the investors have time to wait for the theses to play out, but even retirees are usually looking at a lot of years in which to reap gains.

What Are We Buying?

