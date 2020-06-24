A Simple Retirement Portfolio - 5 Funds, Lower Risk, Market-Beating Performance

Here is one such way, and the resultant retirement portfolio.

There are ways to construct balanced retirement portfolios that outperform these more traditional ones, and still maintain a diversified asset base.

Traditional balanced portfolios and funds have underperformed during these past few years, as bonds are simply yielding very little.

Retirement portfolios and funds should focus on a balanced assortment of holdings and asset classes, to boost diversification and reduce risk.

Balanced funds, those investing in both equities and bonds, are particularly strong investment opportunities for retirees, due to their stronger yields, and as they experience fewer losses during downturns. Vanguard's suite of target retirement funds are balanced funds specifically constructed to meet the needs of retirees of any age, and are some of the easiest, cheapest, and all-around strongest ways for investors to save for, and during their retirements.

Although Vanguard offers strong retirement funds, I believe that retirees can construct even stronger retirement portfolios on their own. I actually constructed one such portfolio in a previous article, and it has performed exceedingly well since, outperforming most relevant indexes.

Owing to the, admittedly short-lived, success of my previous portfolio, and due to reader interest, I decided to analyze a few more strategies that retirees can use to improve their portfolios, boosting yields and returns while lowering risks and volatility.

One way for investors to create stronger retirement portfolios is to use alternative asset allocation methodologies, and not simply adding, say, a 40% allocation of bonds because that is traditional. Risk Parity is one such alternative asset allocation methodology meant to boost shareholder returns while minimizing portfolio risk and volatility. Although traditional risk parity strategies are quite complicated, portfolios even more so, my implementation is simple, and focuses on two key asset allocation decisions.

Retirees should focus on higher-quality lower-risk stocks, to minimize capital losses during downturns.

Retirees should focus on higher-yield higher-risk bonds, to maximize yields and income.

By focusing on these securities, retirees should be able to construct portfolios more attuned to their specific investment needs, boost their yields and returns, and all without taking undue risks.

With the above in mind, I decided to create two simple risk parity retirement portfolio, focusing on funds with a track record of market-beating performance and comparatively low levels of risk. I've covered most of these funds in the past, and most have outperformed since. Portfolios and results are as follows:

As can be seen above, both portfolios consistently outperform their most comparable index, the Vanguard Target Retirement 2035 Fund (VTTHX). Both funds have also outperformed the S&P 500 during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, with somewhat weaker longer-term performance, due to their focus on fixed-income funds and securities. Both funds also offer comparatively strong 4.4% dividend yields.

In my opinion, both portfolios will continue to outperform comparable retirement funds and portfolios in the coming years, and make for strong investment opportunities for retirees.

What follows is a longer, in-depth explanation of the strategy, funds, and portfolios.

Risk Parity Investment Strategy - Explanation and Thesis

Risk parity is an asset allocation methodology which aims to improve upon certain aspects of more traditional methodologies. As such, to understand risk parity we need to understand these more traditional methodologies, so let's start there.

Academic research, mostly centered on modern portfolio theory, shows that diversified portfolios outperform more concentrated portfolios on most risk-adjusted metrics, as diversification massively reduces portfolio risk and volatility. Diversified portfolios and funds really shine during downturns, as bonds and other fixed-income securities tend to perform reasonably well during these. Compare the performance of the S&P 500 with that of the Vanguard Target Retirement 2020 Fund (VTWNX), which invests in a diversified portfolio of index ETFs, during the year and ongoing coronavirus outbreak:

As can be seen above, VTWNX suffered significantly fewer losses during the worst of the downturn, and has outperformed during the year, even as equity prices recover. VTWNX has outperformed due to its bond holdings, which have performed quite well YTD:

Although balanced portfolios perform quite well during downturns and on most risk-adjusted metrics, long-term returns tend to be quite low, as bonds are simply not the most profitable asset class. Compare the long-term performance of VTWNX with that of the S&P 500:

As can be seen above, VTWNX has significantly undeperformed relative to the S&P 500 since inception, mostly due to the fact that bonds simply underperform equities in the long-term:

Risk parity portfolios try to remedy the above by boosting the expected returns of the portfolio's bonds, usually through the use of leverage, and always until the expected volatility from all different classes is equal.

Although the math and evidence behind the above method is quite complicated, there is definitely some logic to the process. Instead of adding a couple of low yield bonds to a portfolio and see reduced returns, add a massive leveraged positions through debt or the use of options. The latter should lead to lower portfolio risk and volatility, due to diversification, but comparable returns, as leverage boosts these.

In theory, the method makes sense, and should lead to portfolios with comparatively strong returns, but lower risk and volatility. At least that is what the numbers say.

In practice, debt is costly, options are complicated, leveraged portfolios are difficult to construct and almost always underperform, and excessive use of leverage almost always leads to excess shareholder losses.

Due to the above, I decided against the exclusive use of leverage to construct the portfolio. Instead, I'll select equity funds with comparatively low levels of portfolio risk and volatility, and fixed income funds focusing on higher-yield higher-risk bonds. Same end result, simpler and stronger process.

With the above in mind, let's take a quick look at the funds selected.

Retirement Portfolio - Fund Selection and Analysis

Fixed-Income Funds:

The BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK), a leveraged CEF focusing on investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities, and treasuries. Yields 5.12% and has outperformed its index since inception, and since I first wrote about the fund about two months ago.

The VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL), an index ETF investing in "Fallen Angels," which are downgraded corporate bonds, a niche security with market-beating returns. Yield 5.21%, and has outperformed its index since inception, and since I first wrote about the fund, about two months ago. The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is a similar, slightly stronger, alternative, but FALN is newer and has less performance information available, so I settled on ANGL.

Equity Funds:

The ideal U.S. equity fund would be the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN), which invests in treasuries and S&P 500 , LEAPS (call options) due to its outstanding market-beating shareholder returns since inception. Since treasuries are yielding very little, I decided against SWAN, and settled on the iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF ( USMV ), which invests in a lower-volatility portfolio of U.S. equities. The fund is significantly less volatile and risky than the S&P 500, but has very slightly underperformed since inception.

For global equities, I chose the iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility Global ETF (ACWV), which invests in a lower-volatility portfolio of global equities. The fund is significantly less volatile and risky than most global equity indexes, has performed in-line with these since inception, but has underperformed since I first covered it.

For REITs, I chose the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI), a leveraged CEF focusing on quality U.S. REITs. RQI yields 8.62%, almost always outperforms its index, but has underperformed during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, due to a widening 10% discount to NAV. I would have preferred the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI), a similar fund but without leverage, but RFI is currently trading with an 8% premium to NAV.

Having selected the funds, I then calculated appropriate asset allocations using the aforementioned risk parity approach, which equalizes the risk / standard deviation of each section of the portfolio. I basically fiddled with the percentages of each fund until the risks were the same. Not the most scientific method, but most of the work was done when I selected the funds. I also attempted to give equal weights to both portfolio sections, and to ensure that foreign equities compromised 20% of the equity section of the portfolio, which Vanguard has estimated minimizes portfolio risk and volatility, both of which I was mostly able to accomplish.

Results are as follows:

As a small aside, savvy readers might notice that the standard deviations above don't add up. This is due to the fact that the risk of the portfolio is lower than that of the funds themselves, due to the benefits of diversification.

Having selected the funds and weights, I then calculated the returns for the portfolio for most relevant time periods. The most appropriate benchmark for the portfolio is, in my opinion, the Vanguard Target Retirement 2035 Fund (VTTHX), as this retirement funds invests in both equity and fixed income index funds, has roughly comparable asset weights, and has a comparable level of portfolio risk and volatility. I also included results substituting USMV for SWAN, for informational purposes. Results are as follows:

As can be seen above, both risk parity portfolios outperform VTTHX on all relevant time periods, suffering fewer losses during downturns, and experiencing greater shareholder returns during bull markets and in the long-term, while also having greater yields. Strong results all around.

In my opinion, the above results are a clear indication of the strengths of the risk parity approach when constructing retirement portfolios. The focus on higher-yield fixed income funds boosts yields and returns, the focus on lower volatility equities reduces losses during downturns, and the combination seems to lead to greater risk-adjusted returns. The method and portfolios seem to work.

Both risk parity portfolios also compare favorably to the S&P 500, although the situation is a bit more complicated.

During downturns, when equity returns are either very low or negative, the portfolios outperform the S&P 500, as their fixed income holdings perform comparatively well. See the returns for time periods between six months and a year.

During normal market conditions, when equity returns are between 7% - 10%, the portfolios slightly underperform the S&P 500, as the fund's fixed income holdings can't match the performance of equity markets, but they do come close. See the returns for time periods between three and five years.

During recoveries and bull markets, when equity returns were +12%, the portfolios moderately underperform the S&P 500, as equities just massively outperform fixed income during these periods. See the returns for the past month, and for the past eight years, which start just in the bottom of a market downturn.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, the risk parity portfolios are a strong investment opportunity for retirees, most of which should be willing to forego a little bit of capital appreciation to benefit from greater yields and significantly lower losses during downturns. For retirees, capital preservation and income is paramount, and the portfolios outperform on both these metrics.

As a small aside, I shared these funds and portfolios with some long-term readers about a month ago, and they tell me they have performed quite well.

Conclusion

Investors looking for lower-risk higher-reward retirement portfolios should consider constructing retirement portfolios focusing on lower-risk equities and higher-yield bonds, as this combination of assets has lead led to stronger risk-adjusted returns in the past and will, I believe, continue to do so in the future.

I've included two sample portfolios which have performed quite well, and could serve as the basis for a retirement portfolio for interested readers and investors. Retirees could also consider building their own retirement portfolio by using other funds, and simply broadly following the risk parity methodology, something that I believe would also lead to reasonably strong performance.

