Source: Abercrombie & Fitch

The pandemic has punished retailers that rely on physical locations to generate sales. The retail environment was not strong to begin with, but the pandemic has made things a lot worse. In its most-recent earnings report, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported revenue of $485 million, down 34% Y/Y. The performance was still better than some of the off-price retailers like Ross Stores (ROST) that experienced a decline of over 50%.

To help stem the spread of the coronavirus, in mid-March Abercrombie & Fitch temporarily closed company-operated stores in North America and Europe. The company began to reopen stores in late April, and has experienced sales productivity of 60% to 80% in certain regions. In early June nearly 60% of company-operated stores were open.

Revenue fell across brands; revenue for Hollister and Abercrombie fell 36% and 30%, respectively. In the past Abercrombie & Fitch grew revenue on the strength of the Hollister brand. Hollister has more exposure to international markets vis-a-vis Abercrombie. Hollister is about 56% of total revenue and could be impacted by any trade tensions with China or the vagaries of the European economy. To the extent sales of fashion-related items lag sectors of the retail landscape, then Hollister could face headwinds after the economy reopens.

Margins Sagged

Gross margin was 54.4%, down from 60.1% in the year earlier period. The company took a $15 million hit to inventory, which caused a 300 basis point decline in gross margin. Promotions needed to help move product amid the pandemic also hurt margins. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $264 million, down 41% Y/Y. Store, distribution, and marketing costs were a combined $430 million, down 8% Y/Y. Such costs fell much less than gross profit. As a result, EBITDA was -$125 million, a decline of $142 million compared to the year earlier period. I expect management to cut into expenses, yet the company may not break even until the latter part of 2020. As EBITDA remains in the doldrums, the company's credit metrics could come under scrutiny.

Waning Cash Flow

Several retailers raised debt to shore up liquidity while stores were closed. Free cash flow ("FCF") for Abercrombie & Fitch was -$138 million, down from -$115 million in the year earlier period. Inventory was $427 million, down from $434 million at the end of February. The company must sell down inventory to free up capital to invest in new merchandise. If Abercrombie & Fitch has to engage in discounting to move product, then margins and cash flow could remain under pressure.

The company had $704 million in cash, compared to $671 million in February. Abercrombie & Fitch borrowed $210 million on its asset-based senior secured credit facility to buoy liquidity. The company's debt load is at 1.4x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. This appears manageable, but it could become a cause for concern if (1) EBITDA and cash flow continue to slide and (2) Abercrombie & Fitch has to raise more debt to fund itself. I believe the quality of the company's balance sheet will drive the narrative going forward. How much will stale inventory drag down cash flow? How badly will credit metrics deteriorate before the ratings put the company on ratings watch? The answers to these questions will likely determine where the stock goes from here.

Conclusion

ANF is down over 30% Y/Y. The knock on effects of the pandemic could cause revenue and margins to continue to shrink. Sell ANF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.