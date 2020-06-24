GNC (GNC) has long been the most recognizable and ubiquitous nutrition and supplement retailer in the U.S. and spread internationally. However, long-term retail and cultural trends, financial mis-steps, and finally the COVID-19 led to cash-flow and insolvency concerns. Short-term loan payments (springing notes) were pushed off a few times with a looming June 30th payment date that would have to be met or various covenants would be breached. After the June 15th extension, options were running out, and after the close yesterday, June 23rd, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The stock price, already down 2/3s since the Coronavirus pandemic, has collapsed another 30% today. Current investors are in a bind-take their losses to prevent being wiped out in bankruptcy, and new investors should avoid this company and not have false hope it will bounce "to the moon" or "pull a Hertz" as the car rental company and other recent bankruptcy filers have done.

A Slow Motion Train Wreck Sped Up Recently

GNC has not been a healthy company for the past few years. Stores remained open with little foot traffic, and many were in high-priced leases in malls and other retail environments cultural trends were moving away from. Additionally, branded, non-proprietary supplements are easily ordered online, and with free shipping, the weight of many powders and bars aren't an issue. Instead of paying down debt, recapitalizing into a strong online presence and buying out leases/lowering footprint, the company bought back stock. Cash flow was already an issue coming in to 2020.

This was exacerbated by the Coronavirus Pandemic when most retail stores and malls were forced to close. What was a tenuous situation became a complete disaster. Low cash flow from operations completely dried up, rents were not paid, and large amounts of inventory sat on store shelves that could not be accessed-a limited "ship from store" effort was put in place, but sales plummeted.

Here Comes the Boom

By May, bankruptcy was a real risk and the company even warned it could happen in news releases and their quarterly report. From a high of $60 a share in 2013, the share price dropped below $1, a good indication the risk was real. The pressing matter were a number of loans and credit facilities that had "springing maturities" that could be accelerated under certain conditions. These were primarily GNC's Tranche B-2 term loan, FILO term loan and revolving credit facility. The company reached out to these lenders, and while the maturities were accelerated from August 15th to June 15th, there was at least a dialogue.

On June 12th, these extensions were pushed back to June 30th, and in the press release the company mentioned they were working with lenders and Harbin Pharmaceuticals, the top shareholder in the company. However this wasn't enough to save the company. Bankruptcy was filed yesterday, and the already low-priced shares dropped another 30% this morning.

This Won't End Well For New Shareholders

Recently JC Penney's and Hertz had wild bounces in their share prices after filing bankruptcy. The quick trader could make a capital gain on a stock that was basically worthless long-term as both companies owed well more than their actual liquidation value. Will the same play out for GNC?

One aspect of yesterday's filing is Harbin has put in a "stalking bid" for the company of $760M. On the surface, this strikes me as a high valuation. Liabilities are at least twice assets-and many of those assets such as inventory, goodwill and "other intangible assets" are seriously impaired. Any market value (already below $75M prior to the filing) will be wiped out in the filing. Harbin is likely trying to maintain control of the GNC brand and their sizable interest, but may be throwing good money after bad. Without seeing into all the debt and who might be a "debtor in possession" or all the competing claims of tenants, suppliers and others, Harbin is likely trying to get ahead of the other claims and do a pre-packaged settlement.

This makes GNC a "trading stock" at best, and unless taking a very speculative position, new shareholders should avoid this dumpster fire. Expecting message board traders and pumpers to help you out is wishful thinking, and while a truism, "Hope is not a strategy". Existing shareholders have likely already suffered permanent and potentially devastating losses, and should sell and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial advisor or tax professional about your specific financial situation before implementing any strategy discussed herein.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.