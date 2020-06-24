This is not likely to snowball into a serious problem for the U.S. meat and poultry export industry.

Tyson Foods (TSN) lost nearly 3% the day after it was reported (June 21) that the General Administration of Customs in China had suspended the import of poultry from one of the company's 40+ plants in the United States. I believe the impact of this suspension will be minimal, but the news report has opened up a great opportunity for investors looking at Tyson as a long-term investment. This article highlights some relevant points that talk to this thesis.

First of all, poultry exports to China were only given the go-ahead in December last year, and the orders were only expected to start coming in early this year. Considering the impact that COVID-19 has had on production capacity across Tyson's plants over the past few months, any impact on sales volumes is bound to be minimal.

Second, it is unlikely that this suspension will extend to other plants and other meat products that Tyson exports to China. According to USA Poultry & Egg Export Council president, Jim Sumner, the virus is not likely to survive the trip to China:

It's not transmissible in meat. Plus, that product is frozen and spends 30 days in a container en route to China. So there is zero possibility of a live virus from the US showing up in frozen poultry as it has been shipped by ocean carrier halfway around the world.

Third, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Monday, June 22, that there was no evidence to support the assumption that the virus was transmitted either by food or by food packaging.

The market's knee-jerk reaction presents a particularly good opportunity to pick up TSN shares because, as I stated in a recent article called Tyson Foods: A Reliable Pick Amidst Coronavirus Uncertainty:

Its diverse portfolio, the proactive measures to bring employees back to work in a safe environment, its liquidity, and its balance sheet make ample allowances for a prolonged contraction of overall volume as the foodservice-retail skew continues through the next two quarters.

I still stand by that statement. Tyson Foods is well-prepared to handle situations like this one. The product portfolio is diverse and the company doesn't have all its eggs in one basket. Even in the unlikely event that China halts all U.S. meat and poultry imports, Tyson's entire International segment was only 4% of overall sales as of Q2-20.

For these reasons, I believe Tyson is even more attractive now than when I wrote the previous article earlier this month.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.