For And Against Speculative REITs

We discuss these REITs, some of which are more speculative than others.

We consider why one might want to invest in such REITs.

Today we discuss Speculative REITs, a challenging group to define. We will discuss our definition, which is REITs paying dividend yields above 8% for good reason.

Speculative REITs are one of the four categories of REITs we are using for this four-part series. As we said in our first article in this series, on Growth REITs:

“We believe that investors may legitimately have different circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance, and that this may lead them to buy REITs with different properties. We seek here to provide some perspective on the universe of REITs, and discuss which may work best for various investors.

Figure 1. Classifying REITs. Source: author.

What is a Speculative REIT?

The notion of a speculative investment arises from the distinction between speculation and investing discussed at length by Benjamin Graham in his iconic Security Analysis. He quotes that work in The Intelligent Investor:

“What do we mean by “investor?” Throughout this book the term will be used in contradistinction to “speculator.” As far back as 1934, in our textbook Security Analysis, we attempted a precise formulation of the difference between the two, as follows: “An investment operation is one which, upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and an adequate return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative.” Graham, Benjamin. The Intelligent Investor, Rev. Ed (p. 18). HarperCollins e-books. Kindle Edition.

It's worth noting that “safety of principal” does not mean safety from temporary paper losses. What's meant is that the value of the enterprise will safely stay large enough that eventually one will recover the principal and reap handsome gains.

This description is fairly intuitive. However, investors and authors differ markedly on which investments they consider speculative.

For REITs, one sees various criteria used to identify a REIT as speculative. These include:

Any MicroCap REIT (having a market cap below $500M). Any REIT yielding more than x%. The limiting value x varies. Any REIT with Debt/EBITDA above some value, which varies. Any REIT with a Debt Ratio (Debt to Total Assets) above some value. Any REIT that is externally managed. Any REIT whose growth and profitability are threatened by a secular trend. Any REIT whose price has risen above a sensible multiple of Net Asset Value (“NAV”) for its sector

We have no quarrel with the idea that each of these criteria identifies something important to consider. We will use some of them to find some REITs that might be speculative at present.

That said, we also argue that the context matters. It's important to consider the broad context of any REIT (or other firm) one might invest in.

As one example, a large number of REITs would violate any sensible standard for debt/EBITDA during Q2 of 2020, in consequence of government-imposed shutdowns. That in itself does not make them speculative, unless the world really is going to change in ways that destroy their sector. Each investor must evaluate this question for themselves.

Here we define a Speculative REIT as any REITs paying a dividend yield above 8% for good reason. We will show examples of cases that we consider speculative and others that we do not.

We also note that paying a lower dividend does not guarantee that a REIT is not speculative. It depends on the standard in the quote above. We give one example below of such a case.

Why Invest in Speculative REITs?

There are at a few reasons why an individual might decide to buy a speculative REIT. We will discuss these in turn.

Small But Good: First, they might purchase stock in a micro-cap REIT because they have confidence in its business plan and management.

There are reasons why micro-cap REITs are often identified as speculative. They suffer all the costs of being a publicly listed firm, but these represent a comparatively large fraction of their Net Operating Income (“NOI”). They are typically highly leveraged, which creates large interest costs but more importantly makes them more vulnerable to economic downturns or failing tenants.

That said, there's a real chance that some micro-cap REIT of today will be the biggest success stories in REITs 20 years from now. Some authors think that Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) or Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) have a good chance of being in this group. Others disagree.

High Dividend Yield: Some investors want quite high yields. Denigrated as “reaching for yield,” this is indeed a path that often ends badly.

Figure 2. Market cap vs dividend yield for all equity REITs that fit within the plot boundaries. The orange horizontal line shows a market cap of $500M and the vertical line shows 8% yield. Source: Author plot of NAREIT data.

On Figure 2 one can see, in the lower right quadrant, micro-cap REITs having yields above 8%. We will revisit most of these below.

In our view, it makes sense to look at the history of the dividend yield for any given REIT, along with other factors. At times the high yield represents mispricing by Mr. Market rather than indicating that the REIT is speculative.

Anticipated growth: Mr. Market also sometimes prices some REITs well above NAV. In this case, one may lack “safety of principal and adequate return."

Any purchase above NAV relies on confidence that future growth in dividends and share value will more than compensate for the difference. Judgment about “how much is too much” is an aspect prone to differences of opinion.

An example of this is found in Realty Income (O). As recently as February 2020, O was priced in the vicinity of 150% of NAV. Even at their long-term average, total return of 15% this takes three years to make up.

Most authors writing on O were quite bullish, even at the high valuation. One author on Seeking Alpha and some commenters considered this valuation too high.

The latter group have viewed an investment in O as speculative, with the realization of value for much of the invested principal dependent on continued spectacular growth. This is a great example of how disagreements can arise over what is and is not a speculative investment.

Screening for Potential Speculative REITs

We screened our REIT data to find REITs having a dividend yield > 10% or a yield >8% along with a Debt Ratio > 59%. This produced Figure 3.

Figure 3. A display of potential speculative REITs, found by the screening described in the text. Source: Table by author based on data from High Yield Landlord.

The color coding in Figure 3 places the REITs into several groups. The light blue shading in the Market Cap column shows micro-cap REITs.

The other colors separate the REITs by debt ratio. Green shows < 59%; Gray shows 59% to 70%; Yellow shows 70% to 85%, and Red shows > 85%. We now discuss each of these groups.

The Red REITs: These five REITs represent treacherous turf indeed. Figure 4 shows the history of dividend yields for all of them. They all have had yields above 8% for much of the last six years.

Figure 4. Dividend Yield for some high-debt REITs, on a log scale. Source: YCharts.

Two of the REITs shown in Figure 4, Wheeler REIT (WHLR) and CBL & Associates (CBL), eliminated their dividends in advance of the current pandemic. CBL may be formally in bankruptcy by the time you read this. It seems a miracle to us that WHLR has avoided it so far.

Any of these REITs might survive and flourish. But it would be hard to argue that any of them offer any margin of safety.

The Yellow REITs: The REITs that now have Debt Ratios from 70% to 80% are a more interesting group. Figure 5 shows the yield history for several of those.

Figure 5. Dividend Yield for some REITs having very high Debt Ratios, on a linear scale. Source: YCharts.

In 2015, Southerly Hotels (SOHO), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), and CDR all had dividend yields near 3%. Those who select REITs based only on yield would have considered them to be Growth REITs.

Indeed, SOHO was the subject of a long string of bullish articles on Seeking Alpha. This was despite their yield being up near 8% for much of the past four years and being a micro-cap REIT. By many measures, they have been a speculative investment. The yield history of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) overlaps that of SOHO.

PEI has a lot of quality properties but began to see their yield rise in the wake of the so-called “retail apocalypse” beginning in 2016. They moved very rapidly with the needed redevelopment.

Unfortunately PEI redeveloped a bit too quickly relative to their financial capacity. They ended up caught out financially by the pandemic and their fate is now uncertain. They are an excellent example of how management decisions, combined with secular trends, can rather quickly move a REIT from seeming safe to clearly being speculative.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) always has been an experiment in whether malls serving smaller populations with less income than one finds in major urban centers can succeed today. There are some positives and they may well succeed in the long run. But in the post-pandemic era, they too must be viewed as speculative.

CDR seems similarly to have been affected by the narrative of the retail apocalypse. As one of us has written, we judge this narrative to have been vastly overblown. That said, the impact of the pandemic will slow down progress across all of retail.

In contrast, Whitestone REIT (WSR) has long had a yield above 8%, which in our view was too low. John Windelborn has ably explained the problems with their management.

Finally, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), not shown, has typically had a yield of 7% or less. Assuming their price comes back up in the recovery, they will be back in the mid-cap range. They, like other apartment REITs, are doing well through the pandemic.

Even so, with that high debt ratio many investors will judge APTS to be speculative. The only reason not to would be if one considered them to be sufficiently undervalued.

The Gray REITs: The gray shading in Figure 6 shows REITs with debt ratios in the 60% to 70% range. Of these four, CorePoint Lodgings is too new to be worth displaying.

Figure 6. Dividend Yield for some REITs having somewhat high Debt Ratios, on a linear scale. Source: YCharts.

These REITs show an interesting diversity. Global Net Lease (GNL) is notorious for the dilution of common shareholders by their external management. We certainly would not invest in their common.

PLYM is pretty new, but has seen the market reward them with lower yields in advance of the pandemic. Their small market cap makes them speculative, but they may be a worthwhile speculation.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) has a great track record, paying dividends near or below 6% since the Great Financial Crisis. Only during the past year or so has the market asked more, perhaps over concern with their debt.

One must think the pandemic has rendered any hotel REIT without very small debt speculative. But assuming HT survives, they likely get back out of that category soon.

The Green REITs: Figure 7 shows some REITs with high yields yet only moderate or low Debt Ratios.

Mall REITs Macerich (MAC) and Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) (not shown) follow very similar trends, for the reasons discussed above for PEI. Yet neither MAC nor SKT is in serious trouble with their balance sheet amidst the pandemic.

Because we do not agree with the narrative of the retail apocalypse, and also view the pandemic as a temporary development, we still do not consider either MAC or SKT as speculative. We believe that both will return any principal invested today with excellent gains, and that there's an excellent margin of safety. Others seem likely to disagree, perhaps loudly. We will see.

Figure 7. Dividend Yield for some REITs having moderate or low Debt Ratios, on a linear scale. Source: Ycharts.

EPR Properties (EPR) has long provided a yield near 6%. They have been severely impacted by the pandemic. However from our analysis of their balance sheet and their properties we consider them undervalued by quite a lot and not speculative. Here again others seem likely to disagree, perhaps loudly.

The two prison REITs offer high yields because of fear about negative political impacts, as many politicians oppose privately run prisons, and also because of concerns about the pandemic. Only Geo Group (GEO) is shown on the plot (and the story regarding CXW has gotten more complex). We consider these concerns to be overblown, but note that they may never permanently go away.

Finally, Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) has long offered a yield fluctuating around 8%, as it has been challenged by the difficulties in skilled nursing facilities. Its management also has not handled finances well, as its dividend payout is now larger than its Funds From Operations less recurring capex. It's hard to see any margin of safety at present prices.

Conclusion

We hope you have enjoyed this trip to the speculative edge of the REIT universe.

We’ve seen that one can find a fair number of REITs that would be considered speculative by any reasonable observer. We’ve also seen that many criteria come into play, which can lead different analysts to decide that some particular REIT is speculative or not.

We believe that many of these disagreements boil down to differences in opinion regarding the secular evolution of some REIT sector. Some observers believe that all brick and mortar retail is in the process of vanishing. This obviously would affect their assessment of which REITs are speculative.

It's clear that most of the speculative REITs are found in the micro-cap sector. We hope this is no surprise to anyone.

Our focus at High Yield Landlord is upon finding undervalued REITs. This will be the topic of the final article in this series.

What Are We Buying?

