Russell 2000 has been in a sideways consolidation between its 50-day and 200-day moving average.

After crumbling 12% in a matter of 3 days post-FOMC, broader stock markets held key technical support with small-cap index Russell 2000 (IWM) rebounding sharply off a 50-day moving average by 9+%. Though the bounce ran out of steam on quadruple witching (i.e. expiration of stock index futures, stock index options, stock options, and single stock futures which takes place once a quarter) last Friday amid heavy intraday sell-off. On the week, IWM closed right between 50-day and 200-day moving averages:

As of 2020/06/22. Source: Investing.com

As suggested in the previous article on TZA, the current recovery rally in the Russell 2000 has continued to resemble the one off the 2019 lows during which:

IWM mounted a V-shape recovery to just above the 200-day moving average An overbought pullback took IWM back to 50-day moving average IWM sandwiched between 50DMA and 200DMA before launching to higher highs

Should the technical pattern continue to play out, we would expect IWM to climb above the previous high and complete step 3. With broader markets once again shaking off negative COVID-19 headlines over the weekend to close higher on Monday, the next leg up may have commenced.

Bearish Sentiment Is Back In No Time

Over the past few weeks, investor sentiment based on the AAII survey had swung from overly bearish to the neutral territory during the breakout rally in S&P 500 and other flagship indices. Though that did not last long, as bearish sentiment spiked back towards 50% on the heels of the swift decline post-FOMC:

Source: WingCapital Investments, American Association of Individual Investors

As illustrated in the above chart, knee-jerk reaction in investor sentiment during the brief market scares has tended to be a reliable contrarian buy signal. Indeed, spikes above 45% in bearish sentiment have coincided with intermediate bottoms in the IWM over the past 5 years. Likewise, after the bear market ended in 2009, intermittent jumps in bearish sentiment had proved to be great dip buying opportunities:

Source: WingCapital Investments, American Association of Individual Investors

Using a statistical approach yields a similarly bullish outlook. Specifically, when IWM gained in the past 2 months while AAII bearish sentiment moved above 45%, more than 70% of the time IWM would continue to rally in the ensuing 2 months averaging 3+%:

Date IWM IWM 2-Month Chg AAII Bearish Sentiment AAII 2-Month Chg IWM Forward Chg 1-Month 2 Months 3 Months 11/27/2006 77.78 8.03% 47.49% 14.60% 0.32% 0.37% 5.36% 4/30/2007 82.82 7.75% 54.29% 14.69% 2.27% 0.10% -7.47% 10/22/2007 82.01 2.99% 48.21% 5.09% -8.47% -4.16% -18.03% 4/14/2008 71.67 2.58% 48.69% 6.83% 3.18% 2.30% -6.14% 5/26/2008 74.67 9.50% 45.76% 12.16% -6.62% -5.34% -1.33% 6/9/2008 73.32 6.66% 53.57% 16.28% -8.25% -0.27% -2.29% 1/12/2009 46.48 1.84% 47.37% 4.87% -3.89% -15.30% 0.34% 5/18/2009 47.79 19.53% 45.35% 7.08% 7.37% 8.60% 18.04% 5/25/2009 50.17 16.97% 48.62% 6.23% 2.11% 9.25% 15.91% 6/15/2009 51.31 7.46% 46.43% 10.57% 1.15% 9.94% 15.81% 6/22/2009 51.23 7.58% 48.80% 10.16% 6.99% 13.51% 20.85% 7/13/2009 51.90 8.67% 47.06% 11.82% 8.69% 14.49% 18.34% 11/2/2009 58.08 1.81% 55.56% 17.59% 4.03% 7.51% 3.50% 4/8/2013 93.64 3.13% 54.48% 24.92% 3.41% 4.87% 6.44% 3/6/2017 135.96 0.20% 46.50% 21.27% -0.32% 2.23% 2.86% 2020-06-15 140.99 15.51% 47.78% 5.03% Average 0.80% 3.21% 4.81% Median 2.11% 2.30% 3.50% % Positive 66.67% 73.33% 66.67%

Leveraged Money Prone To A Short Squeeze

Just as large speculators have been piling on short positions in S&P 500 futures over the course of this recovery rally as pointed out in our previous article, the same story applies for Russell 2000 with leveraged funds' net short positioning having increased to the largest since early 2019:

Source: Commitment of Traders

Lopsidedly short positioning has also been a contrarian bullish indicator, as we observe that IWM would continue making higher highs in 2019 until leveraged funds capitulated and covered their heavy short positions. We reckon a similar short squeeze is in progress this time around.

TNA: A Solid Intermediate-Term Buying Opportunity

When the Russell 2000 made an exhaustion gap-up above the 200-day moving average 2 weeks ago, we had suggested a short trade setup on the small-cap index via the Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares ETF (TZA), which hit our price target within 3 days thanks to the post-FOMC slump. With overbought conditions and excessively bullish sentiment having reversed, the bull run in the stock market looks set to continue into July and odds favor longing the opposite side, namely the Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3x Shares ETF (TNA):

Source: Investing.com

Given the bullish technical and sentiment patterns discussed above, we expect IWM and TNA to climb above their intra-month highs during the next leg higher. Using 40 as price target and below 50-day moving average as stop loss, the trade setup presents a solid 3:1 reward-to-risk ratio.

To summarize, positive technical picture and bullish contrarian signals based on AAII investor sentiment and net positioning in Russell 2000 futures point to a continuation of the recovery rally in IWM and its corresponding 3x bull ETF TNA.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IWM CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have intraday options, futures and other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.