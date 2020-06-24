Business overview

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is an oil and gas services company with three business segments as follows:

Completion Fluids & Products - Manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services for use in completions, well drilling and workover operations. Liquid calcium chloride, calcium bromide, zinc bromide, zinc calcium bromide, sodium bromide, and blends of such products are referred to as clear brine fluids (CBFs). CBFs are solutions that have variable densities and are used to control bottom-hole pressures during oil and gas completion and workover operations. CBF services, include on-site fluids filtration, handling, and recycling; wellbore cleanup; custom fluids blending; and fluid management services. Importantly, TTI also markets calcium chloride products to markets outside the energy industry (additive in plastics, products for wastewater treatment, flame retardants, products used as a deicer, road handling and dust control, food additives, etc.).

Water & Flowback Services – A key to the completion stage of an oil and gas well is hydraulic fracturing, which requires large quantities of water. TTI provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. These services include water analysis, treatment, and recycling, blending and distribution, storage and pit lining, transfer, engineering, and environmental risk mitigation. Ten to fifty percent of the water returns as flowback during the first several weeks following the hydraulic fracturing process, and a large percentage of the remainder, as well as pre-existing water in the formation, returns to the surface as produced water over the life of the well. Both the flowback and produced water must be recovered, treated, and either recycled or transported off-site for disposal. TTI provides the specialized equipment and qualified personnel to address these impediments to production.

Compression – TTI’s consolidated investment in publicly traded CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. This division provides its services and equipment to a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of international locations.

Investment thesis and attractive investment considerations

TTI is misunderstood and overlooked by the investment community because of a perceived complicated capital structure. Summarized below are several attractive investment considerations that we believe will significantly enhance TTI’s valuation over time.

Consolidation of CCLP’s highly levered balance sheet with the accounts of TTI is not fully understood. A screen of TTI’s financial statements shows a highly levered balance sheet. However, the consolidated balance sheet includes CCLP’s debt for which TTI has no responsibility with no cross defaults, no cross collateral and no cross guarantees. On a standalone basis, TTI has a much better balance sheet and two valuable business segments with no near-term maturities. TTI has indicated that it is supportive of actions to enhance shareholder value, including pursuing opportunities to deconsolidate CCLP in the near term.

TTI’s standalone debt does not mature until September 2025. This provides a long liquidity runway and a valuable option with considerable time for recovering energy prices. The only maintenance covenant of significance is 1X interest coverage. At March 31, 2020, it was a comfortable 3.9X.

TTI’s profitable Completion Fluids segment has a sizable business that is not correlated to the oil and gas industry. About 40% of revenue in the Completion Fluids & Products segment is to non-energy market industrial customers. TTI is the largest supplier of Calcium Chloride in Northern Europe and the second largest in the United States. If you’re sitting on the tarmac while your plane’s wings are being de-iced, there’s a high chance the solution being used came from TTI.

TTI’s Water and Flowback segment has an essential recurring business that is not dependent on new oil wells being drilled (i.e. transfer and treatment of water for existing producing wells).

Valuable option on Compression business. We value CCLP at zero in the current oil price environment. However, CCLP generated $26 million of EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020. Additionally, CCLP recently restructured its capital structure by pushing out significant debt maturities several years, reducing its liquidity risk. As such, even though we give no value for CCLP in our analysis, there is potentially significant value if oil prices recover to a sustained $52+ WTI.

Favorable raw material supply agreement. TTI has a long-term supply agreement with LANXESS, under which it purchases raw materials, including bromine. The long-term LANXESS supply agreement provides a secure supply of bromine at materially more favorable terms as compared to spot prices. TTI entered into this agreement several years ago in a more favorable pricing environment. We understand there are approximately 10 years remaining on this supply agreement. Additionally, TTI recently announced that they have entered into another long-term supply agreement for another key raw material to produce calcium bromide.

TTI is an industry leader and technology innovator. They have an estimated 30% market share in the important Completion Fluids industry for high end fluids. TTI developed “TETRA CS Neptune” completion fluids which are high-density monovalent and divalent fluids that are free of undissolved solids, zinc (which is very corrosive), priority pollutants, and formate ions. This is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional zinc bromide high-density completion fluids and environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternatives to cesium formate high-density completion fluids. TTI received the prestigious E&P Special Meritorious for Engineering Award, Innovation for Drilling Fluids and Stimulation category for this technology.

Management is aligned with shareholders – 60% of the CEO’s 2019 compensation was in equity and 35% of the CFO’s compensation was in equity. Directors and officers as a group own 5.4% of the stock. We noted that two Directors recently purchased a total of 367 thousand shares (on June 22 and 23). Change of control payments are appropriate and incentivize Management to consider all strategic alternative to create value for shareholders.

Potential value catalyst – Deconsolidation of the Compression business

The Compression business is provided through a separate public entity called CSI Compressco LP (Nasdaq ticker “CCLP”). TTI is the General Partner and has a 35% ownership interest in CCLP. Due to TTI’s control of CCLP’s General Partner, accounting rules require that TTI consolidate CCLP for financial reporting purposes. As such, the publicly reported financial statements of TTI include the assets, liabilities, and operations of CCLP. CCLP is highly leveraged with $640 million of debt at March 31, 2020. Even though TTI must consolidate this CCLP debt for financial reporting purposes, it has no responsibility for it. To be clear, in the event of a CCLP debt default, there is no recourse to TTI. We do not believe this fact is well understood in the market. TTI does not “screen” well. Many investors take a high-level look at the levered consolidated balance sheet and walk away.

We believe there are several value creating actions TTI Management could take regarding CCLP. This includes selling the General Partner interest back to CCLP in exchange for more equity. For example, TTI could exchange its GP interest in CCLP for 14% more CCLP common equity which would bring its ownership of CCLP to 49%. This transaction would allow TTI to no longer consolidate CCLP and also increase the value of its economic interest in CCLP’s recovery. Should oil prices rise back to $52+ WTI, the CCLP stake could be quite valuable. Note that CCLP generated $26 million of EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020 when WTI oil prices averaged about $45.76.

We believe Management is well aware of the potential value of the above option (and others). For example, in the recent CCLP debt restructuring, certain important “change of control” (COC) provisions were eliminated from the CCLP bond indenture. Prior to the restructuring, TTI’s sale of its GP interest might have triggered a COC which would have accelerated certain CCLP unsecured debt. The CCLP first lien and second lien notes have a double trigger change of control (change in TTI as the controlling party plus a downgrade in the notes post a transaction). The elimination of the single trigger COC provisions in the unsecured notes and the extension of the maturities eliminates significant risk and provides TTI Management with valuable new strategic options for its CCLP investment. Although this analysis is focused on TTI equity, it is helpful to understand that CCLP’s debt maturities are not short term. CCLP has $81 million maturing in August 2022, $400 million in April 2025 and $156 million in April 2026.

Capital structure

TTI balance sheet/capitalization (consolidated with CCLP as reported in Q1 2020 financials):

Share price June 23, 2020 $0.42 Shares O/S 125.9 mil Market cap 53.1 Cash 29.5 Debt 873.1 EV 896.7

TTI standalone (excluding the consolidation of CCLP):

Cash 22.1 Debt 224.1 Equity 27.6

Operating results

Adjusted EBITDA consolidated:

Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Completion fluids 21.6 10.4 108% Water and flow back 6.8 10.1 -33% Compression (CCLP) 26.0 25.9 0% Corporate (6.6) (10.0) -34% Combined EBITDA 47.8 36.4 31%

The above results were achieved in Q1 2020 with the following oil prices:

Average prices for West Texas Intermediate oil ("WTI"):

WTI Jan 2020 57.52 Feb 2020 50.54 Mar 2020 29.21 Apr 2020 16.55 May 2020 28.56

Source: Cushing, OK WTI Spot Price FOB (Dollars per Barrel)

As noted above, the first two months of the second quarter 2020 were painful for the oil industry, including TTI. However, more recently, WTI has recovered and currently is about $40.

Adjusted EBITDA/Free Cash Flow – projected full year 2020 (TTI only):

Q1 2020 (1) Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2020 Completion fluids (2) 21.6 16.2 16.2 16.2 70.2 Water and flow back (3) 6.8 1.5 1.5 1.5 11.3 Corporate (6.6) (5.5) (5.5) (5.5) (23.1) Combined EBITDA 21.8 12.2 12.2 12.2 58.4 Interest expense (5.5) (5.0) (4.0) (4.0) (18.5) Working capital/other (7.3) - - - (7.3) Approximate OCF 9.0 7.2 8.2 8.2 32.6 CapX (4.5) (3.5) (3.5) (3.5) (15.0) Approximate FCF 4.5 3.7 4.7 4.7 17.6

Actual Q1 2020 results. Assumes a 25% decline from Q1 2020 for the remainder of the year. Assumes an 80% decline from Q1 2020 for the remainder of the year.

In estimating the above, we considered Q1 2020 WTI pricing (averaged $45.76 in Q1 2020), current WTI pricing (about $40.00) and other elements of our knowledge of TTI’s business on a standalone basis.

Summary of Management commentary on first quarter 2020 operating results

Completion Fluids & Products segment (total Q1 2020 Revenue/Adjusted EBITDA of $75.2 million/$21.6 million) -

“had an outstanding first quarter with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.7%.... In the first quarter, 35% of our Completion Fluids & Products sales came from customers' deep-water completion projects…. Although we anticipate that the deep-water market will be impacted by this downturn, we believe it will be impacted less than the North America shale market. Another 40% of our first quarter Completion Fluids & Products sales came from the non-oil and gas industrial chemicals market, as we continue to benefit from our market diversification and from our new, long-term, lower cost raw material supply agreements… Despite the challenging economic outlook for 2020, especially for oil and gas, we expect the non-oil and gas industrial business to hold up well for the foreseeable future…”

Water & Flowback Services segment (total Q1 2020 Revenue/Adjusted EBITDA of $57.5 million/$6.8 million) –

“Recent uncertainty resulting from declining oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic has particularly affected domestic onshore demand for our Water & Flowback Services Division services. We experienced decreased water management services activity during the first quarter of 2020 and without a meaningful recovery, we expect our water management services operations to continue to be negatively impacted in the near future. ….”

Compression segment (total Q1 2020 Revenue/Adjusted EBITDA of $90.2 million/$26 million) –

“performed well in Q1 2020 despite the unprecedented change in market conditions beginning in March... Moving into the second quarter, we expect a very different and challenging market environment for the Compression segment. Although we have seen dramatic market downturns before, unlike previous ones, customer shut-ins are having a meaningful negative impact on this business. As customers shut-in production, they are returning units or shutting the equipment in place at lower stand-by rates. As a result, we have already seen our utilization drop from 90.0% at the end of 2019 to 86.5% at the end of the first quarter. By the end of May, we expect up to 20% of our domestic horsepower to be impacted by customer shutting in production, either by going on stand-by service rates or through equipment returns. We expect utilization to quickly mimic the low point of the previous 2014-2016 downturn of 75.6%..."

Debt – TTI only (1):

Asset based credit agreement 3.5 Term credit agreement 220.6 224.1

Balance as of March 31, 2020. Differs slightly from the 10Q as we add back unamortized discount and deferred financing costs.

Asset-Based Credit Agreement - Senior secured revolving credit facility of up to $100 million, subject to a borrowing base determined by reference to the value of inventory and accounts receivable. This Credit Agreement is scheduled to mature on September 10, 2023. At March 31, 2020, TTI had $45.9 million of availability under the Agreement.

Term Credit Agreement - Scheduled to mature on September 10, 2025. The Term Credit Agreement bears interest at a rate per annum equal to, at the option of TTI, either (i) LIBOR plus a margin of 6.25% per annum or (ii) a base rate plus a margin of 5.25% per annum. In addition to paying interest on the outstanding principal under the Term Credit Agreement, TTI is required to pay a commitment fee in respect of the unutilized commitments at the rate of 1.0% per annum.

Litigation/Contingent matters

There is one matter that is disclosed in TTI’s financial statements that we believe is misunderstood by the investment community.

From 2001 to 2012, TTI’s former subsidiary, Maritech Resources, Inc. ("Maritech"), sold various oil and gas producing properties in numerous transactions to different buyers. In connection with those sales, the buyers assumed the decommissioning liabilities associated with the properties and became the successor operator. To the extent that a buyer of these properties fails to perform the decommissioning work required, a previous owner, including Maritech, may be required to perform operations to satisfy the decommissioning liabilities. As a result of corporate guaranties TTI provided as the former parent of Maritech, TTI may be responsible for satisfying these decommissioning obligations if they are not satisfied by the current owners and operators of the properties or by Maritech.

TTI made the following disclosure in their 2019 10K:

“In March 2018, pursuant to a series of transactions, Maritech sold the remaining offshore leases held by Maritech to Orinoco Natural Resources, LLC ("Orinoco") and, immediately thereafter, we sold all equity interest in Maritech to Orinoco…… Orinoco assumed all of Maritech's decommissioning liabilities related to the leases conveyed to Orinoco (the “Orinoco Lease Liabilities”) and, under the Maritech Membership Interest Purchase Agreement, Orinoco assumed all other liabilities of Maritech, including the Legacy Liabilities, subject to limited exceptions unrelated to the decommissioning liabilities. Pursuant to a Bonding Agreement executed in connection with such purchase agreements, Orinoco provided non-revocable bonds in the aggregate amount of approximately $46.8million to secure the performance of certain of Maritech’s decommissioning obligations related to the Orinoco Lease Liabilities and certain of Maritech’s remaining current decommissioning obligations…. Orinoco was required to replace the initial bonds delivered at closing with other non-revocable performance bonds….. In the event Orinoco did not provide the…. replacement bonds, Orinoco was required to make cash escrow payments. Among the other requirements of the final replacement bonds was that they must provide coverage for all of the asset retirement obligations of Maritech instead of only relating to specific properties. The payment obligations of Orinoco under the Bonding Agreement are guaranteed by Thomas M. Clarke and Ana M. Clarke pursuant to a separate guaranty agreement. Orinoco has not delivered such replacement bonds and neither it nor the Clarkes has made any of the escrow payments required pursuant to the terms of the Bonding Agreement. We filed a lawsuit against Orinoco and the Clarkes to enforce the terms of the Bonding Agreement and the Clarke Bonding Guaranty Agreement. A summary judgment was initially granted in favor of Orinoco and the Clarkes, which dismissed our claims against Orinoco under the Bonding Agreement and against the Clarkes under the Clarke Bonding Guaranty Agreement. We filed an appeal and also asked the trial court to grant a new trial on the summary judgment to modify the judgment because we believe this judgment should not have been granted. On November 5, 2019, the trial court signed an order granting our motion for new trial and vacating the prior order granting summary judgment for Orinoco and the Clarkes. The parties are awaiting direction from the court on a new scheduling order and/or trial setting. The non-revocable performance bonds delivered at the closing remain in effect.”

We know there is some confusion in the market over this disclosure. One Sell Side Analyst told us he thought that the original $46.8 million surety bond went away if Orinoco went bankrupt. We confirmed with TTI Management that this is not the case. We confirmed that the original surety bond for $46.8 million is non-revocable and is in place and available to TTI, if and when it is needed. We believe the confusion lies in the language of the 10K noting Orinoco’s failure to provide replacement bonds. This issue relates to the fact that the current surety bond is issued on a project specific basis (3 projects with numerous components such as rig, refilling holes, etc.). The replacement bond would have been blanket coverage for all projects. Granted a blanket coverage bond is better and less cumbersome. We understand that the existing surety bonds have been reinsured with Lloyds of London, a reputable insurance company.

Finally, with regards to this issue, first the government would need to force the retirement obligation payments (has not happened yet). Second, Orinoco and the Clarks would need to default (TTI would litigate and likely recover, assuming Orinoco and the Clarks are not insolvent). Lastly, the surety bonds would cover $46.8 million of the obligations. Management has not indicated that any future payment by TTI is probable.

Valuation and credit metrics (TTI standalone)

The highest risk portion of TTI’s business is currently the Compression segment (CCLP). It is the segment most adversely impacted by low oil and natural gas prices. Adding to the problems with that segment is the significant debt level. Given the above and the fact that TTI is not responsible for CCLP’s debt, we are looking at the TTI investment as if CCLP is a total write-off. We believe this is conservative as CCLP remains a valuable option on recovering oil/gas prices.

Pro-forma TTI standalone:

Share price June 5, 2020 $0.42 Shares O/S 125.9 mil Market cap 53.1 Cash 22.1 Debt 224.1 EV 255.1

Net debt/EBITDA (our projected FY 2020) = 3.5X ($202.0 million/$58.4 million)

EV/EBITDA (our projected FY 2020) = 4.4X ($255.1 million/$58.4 million)

Free cash flow yield on market cap (our projected FY 2020) = 33% ($17.6 million/$53.1 million)

Using Q1 2020 as a proxy (average WTI of $45.76), TTI (excluding CCLP) generated $21.8 million of EBITDA ($87 million annualized). This results in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 2.3X. Using our more severe projections for 2020 ($58.4 million of EBITDA) results in a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5X. In either scenario, it appears TTI would not have an issue refinancing its debt in 2025.

Using our $17.6 million Free Cash Flow ("FCF") estimate for 2020 generates an FCF yield of 33%. In a sustained $52+ WTI environment, FCF should easily hit $35 million annually. At $52+ oil, $25 million of quarterly EBITDA seems reasonable (as noted above, TTI generated $21.8 million in Q1 2020 with average oil at $45.76.). Assuming $5 million of quarterly interest expense, $5.5 million of capital expenditures and 25% tax rate gives you $10.9 million quarterly FCF before working capital adjustments ($44 million FCF annually). As such, the $35 million FCF estimate at $52 oil allows for $9 million in negative working capital adjustments. This is likely conservative as working capital could be positive for the remainder of the year. We choose to be conservative as we view FCF excluding working capital as a better measure of core FCF.

We consider a 12% after tax Free Cash Flow yield adequate for the risk. As comparison, the current CCC corporate debt yield is about 14% pre-tax (it was approximately 11% pre-tax in mid-February, before COVID-19). Using a 12% after tax FCF yield requirement and $35 million of estimated FCF would result in a stock price of roughly $2.32/share (a 450% return compared to the current stock price of $0.42/share). This illustrates TTI’s significant option value with modestly rising WTI prices. Of course, any material, and sustained, rise in oil prices will likely provide TTI shareholders an even far greater return because of the company’s CCLP equity stake.

Based on the above, we feel we have downside protection from the attractive Completion Fluids and Water/Flowback businesses weathering the storm of low oil prices, combined with the significant time afforded TTI before its debt matures. Upside is attractive. While we cannot predict future oil prices, a $52+ WTI price post COVID-19 seems very reasonable.

Conclusion summary

The Completion Fluids & Products business is very attractive. About 40% of revenue is industrial chemicals (non-oil and gas). Total 2019 revenue/adjusted EBITDA for Completion Fluids was $279.3 million/$70 million. For Q1 2020, revenue/adjusted EBITDA for Completion Fluids was $75.2 million/$21.6 million. Management noted that the industrial revenues are very steady and generally go up or down with general economic activity (not a volatile business on either the up or downside).

We view the Compression business (CCLP) common equity to be high risk because it will be more adversely impacted by low oil and natural gas prices, and it has too much debt. However, we see significant value in TTI even if we assume zero value for the Compression business.

TTI’s debt does not mature until September 2025. This gives us a 5-year option on recovering oil prices; a very attractive longer-term option.

We believe Management understands the adverse issues caused by consolidating CCLP and are working on strategic options to create value. Part of our conclusion here is based on the recent changes to the CCLP bond indenture that allow for change of control at CCLP without negative debt consequences.

Water Flowback business is adversely impacted by low oil prices. However, there is an ongoing service element to this business where they clean oil for producing wells (not totally dependent on new wells as they clean out the sand and other impurities for existing wells). As such, we believe the Water/Flow segment will be EBITDA positive, even in this lower oil price environment.

TTI’s Completion Fluids segment relays heavily on Calcium Chloride and calcium bromide, zinc bromide, sodium bromide and formate-based brines. Some of which TTI manufactures and some of which they purchase from third parties. TTI has long-term supply agreements with LANXESS at favorable terms (we believe to be currently below market). We believe TTI is only 10 years in to a 20-year supply agreement.

In summary, TTI enjoys a key RAM attribute – multiple shots on goal from three distinct assets (Fluids, Water and Compression). It also possesses another coveted attribute – Time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The specific security identified and described does not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for advisory clients, and the reader should not assume that investment in the security identified and discussed was or will be profitable.