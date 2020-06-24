A brief overview of the company

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) is a multinational producer, marketer and distributor of high-quality fresh fruit and vegetables. It also produces prepared fruits, vegetables, healthy snacks and beverages worldwide.

The company was born in 1886 (134 years ago) and has been operative since then. With a land expansion of more than 110,000 acres, of which 64,167 are owned and 47,477 are leased, the company currently employs 38,000 people and operates in over 100 countries around the world.

The company is divided into four divisions that work in tune to get the product to its destination without the need for third-party intermediaries: land trucking, which is responsible for the land transport of products, ocean shipping for exports, operation and sales, which in essence is the division that attends sales of its products, and packaging.

The company produces juices and ice creams under the brand of Del Monte, fresh-cut and prepared vegetables and fruits, condiments (vinegar and ketchup), among other products. It also produces vegetables and fruits for big restaurant companies such as McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and has several vending machines that offer a healthy choice in workplaces, where workers eat during work breaks in their offices and workplaces. Finally, the company serves ingredients to major consumer goods packaging companies for the manufacturing process of their products. Also, they have some interesting subsidiaries, such as National Poultry Company, a leading poultry company based in Jordan that also sells for both retail and foodservice, and Melones de Costa Rica, a company dedicated to the cultivation of melons in Costa Rica, among others.

Currently, the share trades at a price of $23.50, a 64.85% discount from its all-time high of $66.86 in November 25, 2016. This price reflects a very high level of pessimism of shareholders.

Investment Thesis

Recent dividend cuts have pulled apart investors, while revenue growth has come to a standstill, eventually fueling investor impatience even more. Still, this is not the first time this has happened, and the company has always found a way to continue its expansion.

Recently, the company has been taking steps to move the needle through acquisitions and a new production plant inauguration. Given the high level of pessimism surrounding the stock and the steps the company is making to give revenue a boost, I believe this is a good entry point for new investors to start a position, but also for current investors that have been waiting for a good opportunity to add to their position.

Revenue growth is taking a breather

Looking carefully at the table above, it becomes obvious that revenues have been somewhat stagnant, but this decline in revenue growth does not justify so much pessimism. It is true that decreasing the dividend amount has been even more disappointing, but the company has always been paying a very low payout ratio and boosted buybacks instead, so the cut was not necessary, but a conservative movement.

I believe that, ultimately, the company will be able to use the cash saved from dividends and buyback pauses to increase revenues in the medium term. In fact, I think the company is already doing just that given the recent moves when it comes to M&A and production capacity expansion.

A simple, growing, long-term business

I try to invest in businesses that are so wonderful that an idiot can run them. Because sooner or later, one will. Warren Buffett.

One of the most important reasons an investor should consider Fresh Del Monte is its simplicity. Agriculture is an essential economic sector, something the world will never stop needing whatever happens. It is the cornerstone of the whole food industry. Times changes, but the fundamental contribution of agriculture to all societies worldwide always remained intact. Equally important, Del Monte has been around for many generations. 134 years is a lot of time, and a company surviving all the headwinds coming from the difficulties of each era much likely has a lot of resilience.

While stability is very important, so much is growth. In February 2018, Del Monte completed the acquisition of Mann Packing for an approximate amount of $361 million, a veggie packaged foods company that sells fast-moving consumer goods in the vegan sector, founded in 1939. Mann Packing offers a wide variety of products that include prepared vegetarian and organic meals, prepared salads, snacks, nourish bowls, and also has a food service division. Later, in May 2018, the company acquired a stake in Purple Carrot for $4M, a vegan food company that manufactures prepared meal kits.

In May 2020, the company inaugurated a new production facility in Yokohama (Japan), with a production capacity of 10,000 tons of fresh-cut vegetables and fruits. From 2015 to 2020, the company has increased its owned land from 63,400 acres to 64,167, a 1.21% increase during the period, while its leased land jumped from 36,300 acres to 47,477, an astounding increase of 30.79% during the period.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Net Sales 3,927.5M 4,056.5M 4,011.5M 4,085.9M 4,493.9M $4,496M % Change +6.61% +3.28% -1.11% +1.85% +9.99% +0.05%

When I invest in a company, it is very important to consider not only revenues and sales but also production capacity and interesting acquisitions. This is the case of Del Monte, which continues its expansion even being such a mature company not only when it comes to new factories and land expansion, but also when considering buying new companies that could work with good synergies within their conglomerate.

Growing fruits, vegetables, and... buybacks!

Del Monte is a company that prefers to pay shareholders via buybacks. In the table below, I am going to examine the total buyback yield the company has been offering during the last 7 years to find out what we can expect from the company's share buyback program. For that purpose, I will calculate the total shares outstanding in the month of December every year and calculate the percentage of shares that were removed from the market compared to the previous year.

Year 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Shares outstanding 56.22M 53.90M 52.54M 51.26M 48.76M 48.44M 48.01M Buyback yield (YoY) 2.58% 4.13% 2.52% 2.44% 4.88% 0.66% 0.89%

As we can see, the company has offered an average buyback yield of 2.59%. This means that the stake of the company that represents each stock becomes higher every year just by owning it. This is actually a good way to be rewarded for owning a company because buybacks boost financial metrics per share like revenue, free cash flow, net sales, as they are divided among fewer shares. Additionally, buybacks are not subject to the taxes to which dividends are before reaching shareholders, so they remain within the company until the shareholder finally decides to sell.

If we put in relation the buyback yield and the average share price the company paid to remove them from the market, we can realize that, in fact, the company has not managed to make those buybacks at good times and prices. Although bigger buybacks during times when share prices are higher are considered to hurt shareholder value, it actually is a common phenomenon, since stocks tend to be more expensive when times are good and lower when times are bad, and in the latter, companies like Del Monte don't have the necessary resources to carry out large buyback programs. Nevertheless, the board of directors decided to resume the share buyback program in May 2020 after a pause to ensure a healthy balance sheet given a decline in sales, demonstrating the commitment of the company of rewarding shareholders through buybacks.

A temporary dividend cut

The dividend history of Del Monte doesn't look much like more conventional stocks that belong to the prestigious group of dividend aristocrats and dividend kings. Investors buying Fresh Del Monte should be aware of the fact that right now, Del Monte is not a dividend growth stock, so it is very important to examine and determine the reasons behind the recent dividend cuts and the opportunities and risks that await for those who decide to add this company to their portfolio.

In February 2019, Del Monte decided to suspend the quarterly dividend, which was supposed to be $0.15 a share, in order to maintain a healthy balance sheet that would allow them to maintain the access to credit facility.

I know that we are going to deleverage quickly hopefully within this year and we are going to revisit the dividend issue towards the end of the year. I mean that's not off the table. But we are very prudent in terms of conducting our businesses without taking additional leverage that and especially that we have been going into very extensive capital expenditure program during last year and continuing into this year. Source: Q1 2019 earnings call

On July 31st, 2019, the company decided to reinstate the dividend, but with a 60% reduction from $0.15 to $0.06 per share. In November 2019, they increased again the dividend from $0.06 to $0.08, a 30% increase. In March 2020, there was another increase of 25% from $0.08 to $0.10, a dividend that was slashed by half in May 2020 to $0.05 while interrupting the share repurchase program as a result of a reduction in demand for their products due to a decrease in sales during the first quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting all economies around the globe.

I consider these cuts to be part of the company's strategy and tradition. As soon as leverage increases more than would be desirable, or macroeconomic events happen that represent a headwind for the company, they push the stop button. This strategy is very brave and Del Monte does not deserve to be punished by shareholders in this way. In fact, Del Monte does just what many other companies don't dare in order to please shareholders at any cost, which is to look first for its long-term well-being. This fact makes the stock a very safe one and while I would welcome incoming dividends, I would be pretty happy with my stake of the company increasing every year.

In the next table, I will calculate the levered free cash flow the company has been generating annually since 2014. Levered free cash flow is the cash the company earns after meeting all its obligations including debt and CAPEX. So, in short, we are talking about the cash that is left for stockholders.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Levered free cash flow $47.6M $73.9M $133.6M $17.0M $68.5M $78.4M % Change +100% +55.25% +80.78% -98.73% +3929.41% 88.55%

Note that the +100% change from 2013 to 2014 is because 2013 had a negative levered free cash flow of $-85.5M. As we can deduce, calculating levered free cash flow could make us dizzy a little bit. Certainly, there was not too much growth during the 2014-2019 period, so we should not be overly concerned about the company's capacity to turn revenues to actual cash. Stagnant revenues and free cash flow going nowhere are what actually depressed the share price, so it is the risk an investor will take in exchange of such a great discount.

Debt is under control

If we compare with its close peers, we can see that the debt the company is carrying is not excessively high even after acquiring Mann Packing, and entails an interest expense of $22.80M a year. Even so, investors should watch carefully their debt, because that amount of interest expense leaves a significant bite in the free cash flow. While debt is not bad itself, I would like to see it decrease, although I would be happy if the company just maintains it, as it doesn't represent a major issue.

Del Monte doesn't hesitate to cut or freeze dividend payouts to maintain a sound financial position, sometimes even before a major event, such as a recession, shows the impact on profits. That's what makes Del Monte a company that manages leverage so well. I believe that, from here, the company will use most of the free cash flow to decrease its debt load before making another major acquisition or expansion.

Conclusions

Del Monte is a very traditional company that has been around for many, many years, and will continue so. The company's price reflects a punishment by shareholders for doing what many companies really should do and do not dare to do, which is to ensure the well-being and long-term growth of the company, even if it is necessary to take relatively drastic measures in the short term to achieve it.

This is a long-term investment, a company to buy and hold for the long run not just for the dividend, but for a continuously increased stake, just like a farmer selling his harvest to buy another piece of land to see its farm expand over time. At the current price of $23.50, I believe this is a pretty good opportunity to jump in at a very fair price.

