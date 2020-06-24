Source

British American Tobacco will report interim results for fiscal year 2020 on 31 July 2020. These results will cover the turbulent months during which the first wave of the coronavirus swept across the world. The shares have held up relatively well in sterling terms, down only 4% compared with 31 December 2019, or pretty much flat factoring in dividend payments. This compares with the FTSE’s return of -18% over the same period. The perceived defensiveness of tobacco seems to be holding true for now. From an earnings perspective, management issued a trading update on 9 June, which was slightly disappointing on balance. The stock initially sold off but have since recovered.

It seems the first half will be the relatively worse half of the two, given underperformance in US vaping following the flavour ban regulation as well as some lockdown related impacts in several markets. These markets include Mexico, Argentina, and my very own South Africa. South Africa, in fact, does pose further risk to earnings for British American Tobacco this year. Even though this market only accounts for a few percentage points of revenue for the Group, the lockdown in South Africa is only being lifted in stages, and tobacco sales remain banned outright (Since March this year). It remains unclear when the ban will be lifted, and should it continue for the remainder of the year, it could wipe a few percentage points of earnings off Group earnings. Needless to say, there are unfortunately conflicting interests in play as the minister responsible for the decision is suspected of having links to illicit tobacco in the country, which is obviously booming right now. Government does, however, desperately need the tax revenue normally realised from legitimate tobacco trade.

Lower Than Expected Earnings Growth Still Respectable in Current Environment

The bottom line is earnings will grow in the mid single digit figures in constant currency (Down from high single digit figures guidance). This will be driven by 1 – 3% growth in constant currency revenue (Previous guidance 3 – 5%) and the usual margin expansion through cost savings. Balance sheet degearing will also be a bit slower as a result of the lower earnings growth, with guidance of 3X net debt to adjusted EBITDA by year end (Previously below 3X). Management reiterated commitment to a 65% payout policy, meaning shareholders can expect growth in the dividend this year.

While the update is below expectations, given the chaos that has gripped the world in the past few months, if you had asked me whether I would be happy with 5% earnings growth for the year while economies globally would plunge into recession, I would take that and the 7% yield very happily. The company is holding up nicely and is proving defensive as expected.

Good Cash Flow Generation to Continue, Supportive of Dividend

We can also expect continued good operating cash flow conversion, with 90% of adjusted operating profit expected to be realised in operating cash flows. Working from the company’s recons, one can work out that this implies roughly GBP6.2bn in free cash flows for the year, down ~8% from the prior year, as FY 2019’s operating cash flow conversion was higher at 97%. This implies a free cash flow yield of ~9%. FCF / share of GBP2.71 will adequately cover an expected dividend of GBP2.21.

Source: Company data, compiled by analyst. Analyst estimates

In conclusion, the trading update confirms that the investment case remains intact, although a relatively marginal downward adjustment to fair value is warranted (Given that NGP targets were also pushed out). On a relative basis, British American Tobacco will be far more resilient in the current environment than the average company out there, and this resilience is on offer for a 7% sustainable forward dividend yield. In fact, given current equity market valuations and the significant rally we have seen from lows, there aren’t many other stocks I would be comfortable owning right now, certainly in the short term. British American Tobacco’s valuation is still very palatable, and for the patient investor will deliver returns over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.