Amazon's (AMZN) stock has only been this expensive on a forward price to sales ratio four times in the past 20 years. The stock has exploded higher as its dominance in e-commerce has only grown during the coronavirus pandemic. The stock is now trading at 3.7 times its next twelve-month revenue, which is at the upper end of its historical valuation range. The other three times the stock hit this high level, it resulted in a drawdown or lengthy period of consolidation.

That isn't all, because the stock has hit overbought levels on a technical basis, and the stock is forming a bearish pattern, which suggests a sharp reversal is on the horizon.

The Biggest Winner

Amazon stock has soared as investors have been betting on the company's ability to continue to capture market share and becoming the biggest winner from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this bullish outlook, analysts have been aggressively raising their sales estimates for Amazon in 2020. For example, in March, consensus estimates were for revenue of $334.15 billion. However, as of June 24, those estimates have risen to $346.1 billion, an increase of nearly 3.6%. Also, estimates for 2021 have been on the rise too, jumping by 3.8%, and 4.4% in 2022.

More importantly, is that analysts see revenue for the company rising by 23.4% in 2020, and by an additional 17.5% in 2021 to $406.8 billion and $16.3% in 2022 to $473.3 billion.

Too Far, Too Fast

The excitement has pushed Amazon well beyond its historical trading ranges, based on its price to sales multiple. Over the past 20 years, Amazon has typically traded around two times its next 12 months sales estimates. Over that time, the stock has hit this extreme valuation level just three other times. Once in 2018, 2003/2004, and 2000.

In those prior periods, when this valuation metric hit these extreme levels, it tended to mark a top in the stock price, either resulting in a corrective pullback or a move sideways in the stock. It seems possible that this period in time may be no different.

Over the years, evaluating Amazon on a price to sales multiple has been one of the better ways to assess the stock's valuation. That is because the company has been able to deliver revenue growth consistently. Earnings, on the other hand, have been inconsistent, and that is mainly because Amazon chooses to reinvest so much money into its business. Because of the unpredictable nature of Amazon's spending habits, the company has frequently missed analysts' estimates and disappointed.

Technical Warnings

When looking at the technical chart, the stock is currently forming a bearish reversal pattern known as a rising wedge. This pattern suggests that the stock begins to move lower and potentially falls to as low as $2,100. For the rising wedge pattern to take hold, however, the stock price would need to fall below that lower uptrend and around a price of $2,600.

Additionally, another bearish sign is that the relative strength index is now overbought with a reading above 70. Also, the RSI has formed a bearish divergence pattern. It is when a stock makes a new high, and the RSI fails to make a new high. In this case, the RSI is merely trending sideways, suggesting that downward momentum is taking hold in the stock.

Risks

There are several risks to this thesis currently, because investors may be anticipating more robust revenue growth than what analysts are now forecasting. If it is the case, then Amazon's price to sales ratio may be actually lower and not as high as currently illustrated. For example, should Amazon deliver better than expected revenue in the second quarter that could force estimates to rise for the balance of this year and next year? That, in turn, could push that forward price to sales ratio lower, despite a rising stock price.

Overall, Amazon has had a huge run, and while the long-term growth story is likely to remain intact for the foreseeable future, it doesn't mean that the stock isn't ahead of the fundamental presently, and is overdue for a correction.

