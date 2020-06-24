Gross margins have also been under pressure due to Casper employing discounting to clear out old models.

The rally from March lows has indiscriminately lifted virtually every stock, especially small-cap names that were at precarious all-time lows. Casper (CSPR) has not been left out of the enthusiasm. The mattress startup, which went public in February at a lofty $12 per share, has rebounded nearly ~3x from its March lows. This is in spite of the fact that a myriad of fundamental issues still exist.

Casper is a great example of a company that hoped to use strong consumer branding in order to drive a successful IPO. Investors have been jittery on this stock of late, however, and for good reason. There are a number of concerns that pose red flags for Casper, especially amid lingering coronavirus-driven pressures:

Store closures. Despite starting as an e-commerce only brand, Casper has driven growth recently by opening its own showrooms as well as inking deals with reseller partners to carry Casper products. Revenue growth decelerated in Q1 and may get even worse in Q2, due to Q2 containing more months of coronavirus-driven lockdowns and closures.

Casper products are expensive. A queen-sized bed from Casper's flagship lineup runs around ~$1,000, whereas similar mattresses can be found from discount retailers like IKEA for below $500. At a time when many consumers are under economic pressures, Casper's high prices may turn buyers away. Liquidity. Even after factoring in all of Casper's IPO proceeds, we're uncomfortable with Casper's burn rate relative to the liquidity it has left on its balance sheet. Though the company has identified cash-conservation opportunities, we fear the company will have to raise additional capital at a difficult time in the markets.

Steer clear here - especially with Casper's surging rally since March, there's too much risk for too little reward.

Q1 download

Let's look at Casper's first-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Casper 1Q20 results Source: Casper 1Q20 earnings release

Casper's revenues grew 26% y/y to $113.0 million this quarter, decelerating three points from Q4's 29% y/y growth rate. I fear, however, that things are about to turn much worse for Casper - Wall Street consensus calls for $104.8 million in revenue, or a sixteen-point deceleration to just 10% y/y growth.

Here's the issue - a major part of Casper's growth strategy over the past several quarters has been to expand its retail footprint. By the end of 2019, Casper had 60 company-operated stores (19 of which were added in the fourth quarter of 2019 alone). And apart from company-owned stores, Casper also expanded distribution deals with retail partners, with revenue to resellers rising an astounding 106% y/y in the fourth quarter of 2019.

But now this retail-driven expansion is obviously at risk. Throughout all of April, all of Casper's company-owned stores were closed, as well as the majority of its reseller partners. And with the outlook grim for retail sales the year, Casper has reduced the number of stores it plans to build out this year (no specific store count given, but the company said it plans to keep Capex below $15 million, which almost certainly means Casper won't be able to build 37 stores as it did in 2019, which had $54.8 million in total capex costs).

The good news is that Casper reported a pickup in e-commerce sales to make up for some of the losses from store closures. Emilie Arel, Casper's president, noted as follows on the Q1 earnings call:

In the first quarter of 2020, our direct-to-consumer sales increased 12.8% year-over-year to $90.3 million. Casper.com performance began accelerating during the second half of March and has continued into Q2. We saw strong, new and repeat customer growth throughout April along with growth in both our mattress and non-mattress categories. As Philip mentioned, we have seen significant strength in our e-commerce performance with preliminary growth of over 35% in April fueled in part by favorable media rates, as well as strong consumer interest, increased traffic and conversion [...] As physical retail begins to reopen in select areas and as consumer shopping behaviors and expectations shift, we are introducing new ways to shop Casper. Starting this week, we will begin offering virtual consultations from select stores. Shortly thereafter, we will introduce one-on-one appointments in our stores, followed by curbside pickup; in each case subject to government regulations and public health guidance."

Still, however, with coronavirus cases rising in some of the nation's largest states - including California, Florida, and several others - the status of store closures is still a big unknown.

We note as well that Casper saw some gross margin headwinds in Q1, which is another big red flag. Gross margins of 46.9% declined 190bps versus 48.8% in the year-ago quarter, which the company chalked up both to increased logistics expenses plus heavier discounting to clear out old inventory. Casper hopes that lower oil prices will lead to reduced transportation costs to boost gross margins in the future, but so far we haven't seen these benefits yet.

Liquidity walk

Here's the big question with Casper: does it have enough cash to survive? Take a look at the company's latest balance sheet below:

Figure 2. Casper balance sheet Source: Casper 1Q20 earnings release

After accounting for all of the IPO proceeds, which Casper closed in February, the company has just $116.1 million remaining in cash. Meanwhile, operating cash flow burn in the first quarter was $33.1 million, more than 5x the year-ago burn:

Figure 3. Casper cash flows Source: Casper 1Q20 earnings release

Now in fairness, Casper has highlighted some opportunities to cut costs. In addition to limiting FY20 capex to $15 million (versus $54.8 million in FY19), Casper also announced some personnel reductions in its Q1 earnings release that are expected to conserve $10 million in annual costs:

Specifically, we implemented an employee furlough program applicable to our exempt and non-exempt retail employees and a reduction in personnel that will impact approximately 80 corporate employees across our North American and European offices, comprising approximately 21% of our corporate workforce globally. In addition, on April 21, 2020, we announced the wind-down of our European operations, which is expected to be largely completed by the end of 2020. As a result of these actions, we expect to achieve more than $10 million in annualized savings and to incur approximately $1.0 million in employee-related expenses."

Last year, Casper's free cash flow losses tallied up to $99.1 million - of which $44.3 million was operating cash burn and $54.8 million was capex. If the company can truly cut $10 million out of operating cash burn and ~$40 million out of capex, its $116.1 million of balance sheet cash will be sufficient. However, the company's ballooning losses in Q1 - from both a GAAP and cash flow perspective - make us question if a dramatic reduction in cash flow losses this year is possible.

Key takeaways

Despite a ~3x surge from lows since March, Casper's situation still looks fairly grim. Retail closures, both from company-owned stores and retail partners, threaten to further decelerate Casper's revenue growth, while Casper's liquidity (all of which was sourced from its IPO, a one-time benefit) seems thin even in spite of planned cost reductions. Continue to stay on the sidelines here.

