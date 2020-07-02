For And Against Undervalued REITs

Co-produced with R. Paul Drake for High Yield Landlord

Today we discuss Undervalued REITs. These REITs are at some time valued by the market at significantly less than fair value.

This is the final article of our four-part series using the four categories of REITs shown in Figure 1. In our first article in this series, on Growth REITs, we said:

“We believe that investors may legitimately have different circumstances, goals, and risk tolerance, and that this may lead them to buy REITs with different properties. We seek here to provide some perspective on the universe of REITs, and discuss which may work best for various investors.

Figure 1. Classifying REITs. Source: author.

An investor who's willing to wait can purchase undervalued REITs with the expectation that eventually they will return closer to fair value. This will provide an excellent return.

What’s more, since we are talking about REITs, the investor is likely to receive a good dividend while waiting. Of course, no dividend is absolutely guaranteed, as events during the 2020 pandemic are reminding us.

Buying undervalued REITs is classic value investing in the spirit of Benjamin Graham. One seeks a margin of safety in the discount from fair value and also in the future prospects of the REIT.

What's Fair Value?

Fair value is related to Net Asset Value (“NAV”). NAV is the total value of all assets, including cash, minus the debt.

Ideally, the NAV of a REIT is the market value of its properties. Also ideally, the NAV is the discounted value of the earnings they will produce over time. And ideally these two values agree.

“Cap rate” is the jargon often used to discuss valuations. The cap rate is the ratio of net operating income from a property to its value. Again ideally, this would agree with both market values and discounted earnings.

However, determining NAV is not an exact science. One might imagine that one can just look at purchases and sales of similar assets. There are two issues with this.

First, it's as much art as science to assess the comparability of different sales. You will have encountered this if you have ever closely read an appraiser’s report of a house you were buying or selling. There are lots of adjustments. How much is that great view or bonus room really worth?

Second, there are REIT sectors with too few relevant purchases and sales to use the market to value the properties. Examples include hospitals and regional malls.

One also might imagine that the discounted value of future earnings is straightforward to calculate. The calculation is straightforward, but the projection of future earnings and the choice of discount rate and terminal value are far from certain.

Wall Street analysts who cover REITs put together their own estimates of NAV. These are averaged by SNL Financial (now part of S&P Global) to reach the “consensus NAV” that's usually reported.

Most analysts are not long-term oriented, and one tends to see NAV estimates follow the market to some degree. Any given analyst is likely to be teased by his friends and questioned by his bosses if he persists in concluding that some REIT is undervalued by a factor of 5, even if this is accurate.

To make matters more complex, some REIT sectors are typically priced above NAV. This is especially true of the triple-net-lease sector, as is illustrated in Figure 2. Data center REITs and industrial REITs also are tending that way at the moment.

Figure 2. Several of the triple-net-lease REITs are back to being priced above NAV. Source: High Yield Landlord.

The model then is that these REITs issue stock to raise equity, with the purchasers paying more than NAV. Then they pair the equity raised with leverage-neutral debt and purchase properties that earn more than the cost of the capital. This increases earnings per share for everybody.

One can see that four of the triple nets are now priced below 87% of NAV. For reasons we have discussed previously, this represents a substantial mispricing.

We leave aside Postal Realty Trust (PSTL), which we consider speculative. In our view the other three, National Retail Properties (NNN), Store Capital (STOR), and Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), have substantial upside.

It's remarkable from today’s perspective that shopping-center REITs sold for more than NAV in the mid 1990s. This stopped later in that decade as investors became more cautious. The end of the above NAV path to growth led to the voluntary liquidation of at least one shopping-center REIT, and likely to other mergers or liquidations in that era as well.

Future Prospects Matter Too

One likes to pay less than NAV for a REIT. However, if its future is not secure then the investment is risky. Judging this is somewhat subjective, as it revolves around future trends in society and industry.

This issue is the origin of some of the more dramatic disagreements on Seeking Alpha. A case in point is EPR Properties (EPR).

We believe that the properties owned by EPR have enduring value, and that their tenants (or those who replace them after bankruptcies) will be profitable on the other side of the pandemic. Other authors disagree.

For us, EPR is a value investment. For the others, investing in EPR is walking into a trap. Time will tell who is correct.

As another example, there are similar disagreements in the mall REIT space. We believe that Simon Property Group (SPG) and Macerich (MAC) will flourish on the other side of the pandemic. Others don’t.

We could go on but you likely get the point.

Figure 3. The Price/NAV and Debt Ratio of all REITs that fit within the plot boundaries. The red lines define a region where Price/NAV ≤ 66% and Debt Ratio ≤ 60%. Source: author plot from High Yield Landlord data.

Finding Undervalued REITs

One may find undervalued REITs worth buying at a very wide range of price/NAV (“P/NAV”) ratios. A solid triple net REIT selling at 100% of NAV is a good value. By the time it reached 150% of NAV we would consider it overvalued.

There also may be undervalued REITs with high leverage. But the higher the leverage the closer one gets to the transition from undervalued to speculative.

In order to find some REITs to discuss here, we can apply some simple criteria to the plot of all REITs shown in Figure 3. The lower left quadrant of this plot, bounded by the red lines on the figure, holds a collection of REITs that have a good chance of being undervalued.

Any of these REITs whose price reached NAV would have appreciated by 50% or more. Even if that takes five years it's an 8.4% CAGR on top of whatever dividends they pay in the meantime.

First let’s look at the most deeply discounted REITs in that quadrant, having P/NAV below 50%. Figure 4 shows these. Figure 5 shows those with P/NAV from 50% to 65%.

Figure 4. REITs having P/NAV < 50% and Debt Ratios < 59%. Source: High Yield Landlord data.

Among the office REITs, we consider CIM Commercial Trust to be highly speculative. One of us (“RPD”) wrote a recent article covering them.

We briefly mentioned the mall REITs above. We believe that the three listed, including Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) will appreciate substantially over the next several years.

Market prices for several office REITs have dropped sharply this year, including Paramount Group (PGRE) and Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) listed if Figure 4 and three others seen in Figure 5. One presumes that Mr. Market thinks much of the world will be working from home from here on out.

We do see challenges in the office sector broadly. It's always challenged by the high redevelopment costs required to accommodate new tenants.

And there may indeed be a shrinkage in the need for space, in response to an increase in working from home. Even so, we see it likely that high demand will remain for class-A space, which firms occupy as much for marketing (i.e., prestige) as to have a place to work.

Figure 5. REITs having P/NAV < 50% and Debt Ratios < 59%. Source: High Yield Landlord data.

Retail Properties of America has the lowest P/NAV among the seven shopping-center REITs that make these tables. They may be being punished for their emphasis on lifestyle and street retail properties, which have suffered disproportionately during the pandemic.

We believe that any of these shopping-center REITs would provide an investor with very solid returns going forward. It has been remarkable how little Mr. Market has been willing to look past the pandemic regarding this sector.

In contrast to the triple-net-lease REITs and EPR, discussed above, three of the “diversified” REITs ended up on this list and seven more have P/NAV < 85%. These REITs often have individually unique aspects, and we will not attempt to comment on the group as a whole. It's always fun to note that Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX), which sounds like it belongs in Boston, is actually focused on Hawaii.

Arguments Against Undervalued REITs

There are reasons why some investors would avoid the path of seeking out undervalued REITs.

Some investors prefer to invest on a sector basis, using long-term analysis of the performance of various sectors. One sees analyses of REIT returns by sectors defined according to area of investment, market cap and dividend yield, among others. One can find similar breakdowns for broader stock market investing.

It sometimes happens that an entire REIT sector becomes undervalued as did the shopping-center REITs in March. But more often a value investor must study the details of specific REITs to find which ones are undervalued and good future prospects.

Some investors will doubt that it's possible to identify such REITs. In particular, NAV is a somewhat imprecise and slippery concept. This is especially true in sectors where one has few property transactions and must rely only on discounted cash flow evaluations.

Some investors believe that any investment with a yield above some value is speculative and has no margin of safety. To be completely consistent in this view, one must believe that the market is always correct about the value of a REIT.

Some investors, and certain economists, will believe that all markets are always efficient. If this were true, all successful value investors would have only been statistically lucky.

Based on various comments from readers, some of them believe that the entire REIT space is a fraudulent disaster. They seem to expect the entire sector to implode into a black hole. We disagree and invest very heavily in undervalued REIT opportunities.

Conclusions

Summarizing the series, here's how we see it:

Growth REITs will appeal to investors seeking to maximize total return and dividend growth from comparatively low-risk investments.

Income REITs will appeal to investors seeking higher income and better insulation from near-term market volatility.

Speculative REITs will appeal to those seeking to reap massive gains by guessing correctly who will survive and flourish amongst high-risk REITs.

Undervalued REITs will appeal to investors willing to wait for larger returns than one will find in the first two categories, at the cost of tolerating higher volatility and risk.

At High Yield Landlord our focus is upon finding the best opportunities in undervalued REITs. We look both within and outside the quadrant of Figure 3 we used to focus this article.

What Are We Buying?

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN, EPR, MAC, SRC, STOR, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.