As lockdowns continue to end, consumers are going out en masse and spending heavily, which should in turn lead to an advertising recovery.

After a pretty amazing run-up that caused shares to more than double from $3 to $8, Cumulus Media (CMLS) shares are now trading hands for around $5 a piece. While the stock is trading up considerably from my average buy price, I'm thinking of adding more as the advertising space has recovered nicely after lockdowns begin to ease. In addition, with courts opening back up and housing sales starting to improve, Cumulus's land sale to Toll Brothers (TOL) is also likely close to closing, which should improve liquidity substantially.

Second Wave

In my last article, I mentioned that a potential second wave of COVID-19 could be a major risk for Cumulus, and while the prospects of a second wave currently are quite high, I now believe the second wave will not cause the economic damage that the first wave has caused.

Before I go any further, I should explain my train of thought. I believe there were 2 factors that caused the economic collapse over the past 2 months - (1) Fear of COVID-19 causing consumers to stay at home and (2) Governments forcing people to stay at home through lockdown regulations.

Since Trump as well as many states like Florida have no plans to restart lockdowns even if COVID-19 worsens, factor 1 will likely be the main factor impacting the recovery if a second wave hits. However, there is substantial evidence that shows that most consumers want to go out and spend, even in places with substantial numbers of infected people. There is clearly no shortage of customers for bars and restaurants, long queues outside malls, etc. Note that this is continuing to occur despite headlines of record new cases in many states like California, Florida, etc., indicating that despite the risk of contracting COVID-19, many consumers are still willing to go out.

I believe that this shows that what has kept most consumers in their homes for the past few months has not been COVID-19, but rather the government. With the latter removed from the equation, consumer demand should remain strong even if a second wave occurs in October or November.

Advertising spend rebound

If consumer spending continues to recover, it seems quite likely that advertising spend will follow the same pattern. Advertisers instinctively cut spending in March, fearing that the downturn could get worse, but according to a report from Citigroup, the majority of advertisers believe that spending cuts are likely to be very short term in nature.

With this much pent up demand from consumers, advertisers are going to have to respond eventually or risk missing out on the recovery. By cutting advertising spend too much, a company risks losing out on market share to more aggressive companies who are willing to spend more. This is especially important during reopenings with hordes of consumers looking to spend.

In TSQ's recent call, which was held in mid-June, the company reported that in states that reopened, pacings saw an immediate improvement of around 10-20%, which is pretty substantial.

When you look at something like New England, we were down roughly 50% in April. And as we are sitting here in June and states started reopening up over the past 2 to 4 weeks, our pacing improved from negative 50% in April to negative 30% in June, similar in Michigan where we were down almost 50% in April, we are down 48% in Michigan and in June, we are now pacing high about negative 38% in June, so clearly differences by region and what's most encouraging to us and what we are seeing across the board is as states reopen we are seeing a impact in our advertising business pretty much as soon as they have some finality about when they were reopening as you probably know in the news. Source: TSQ Q1 2020 call

Land Sale

One of the most important developments to watch regarding Cumulus is the $75mil DC land sale to Toll Brothers as the completion of the sale could substantially help Cumulus's liquidity situation. In the last call, management mentioned that the sale should close once courts open back up, which has already happened on June 1.

Another potential obstacle to the deal is Toll Brothers cutting down on land acquisition spend. With a decline in home buying due to COVID-19, Toll Brothers management mentioned that the company had significantly reduced spending on new land acquisitions and delayed deals with near term cash outlays - Land acquisition cost was essentially zero in April.

Another major step that we took to preserve liquidity was to significantly reduce spending on new land acquisitions and land development. We evaluated all pending land deals in our pipeline, and requested additional time on deals with near-term cash outlays. Source: Toll Brothers Q2 2020 call

However, while this may be more of a concern in May, home buying seems to have bounced back somewhat since the March lows, with mortgage applications rising for 6 weeks in a row, which should incentivize Toll Brothers to restart their land acquisition efforts. After all, the initial purpose of developing the land was to build houses on it. If the sale closes, Cumulus's cash position of $100mil at the end of Q1 should improve by around 70%, which would be a major improvement in liquidity.

Valuation

Despite the increase in valuation, Cumulus still trades at an incredibly low multiple. In 2019, Cumulus generated around $83mil in EBT compared to a market cap of around $100mil. In normal times, Cumulus would trade at a market cap of around $300mil, or around 4x EBT, and just by hitting this multiple alone Cumulus stock should be able to triple.

Of course, there are risks as well. If consumer spending fails to continue its recovery, or if the pending land sale is canceled, or if the government shuts down the country again due to a second wave, Cumulus could face bankruptcy. However, I believe this is quite unlikely due to the evidence presented above.

Takeaway

Overall, Cumulus is still being priced for bankruptcy despite clear signs of a fast recovery in consumer spending and advertising. In addition, the company is likely on the verge of closing a massive land sale that will help boost liquidity substantially. Valuation is still low, meaning the company still has substantial upside despite the large increase from lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.