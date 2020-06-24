Traders need to be hyper-vigilant regarding any change in policy which will impact transportation.

Gasoline and distillate demand are both recovering as driving resumes and the economy picks back up.

CRAK is an ETF which holds a concentrated basket of refiners, primarily centered in the United States, but with global exposure.

Over the past year, the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) has taken a hit with shares falling by over 22% in line with a drop in the energy markets.

Despite the poor year-to-date return, recent weeks have seen a fairly strong rally erasing a good portion of the losses seen through mid-March. It is my belief that underlying fundamentals are becoming more bullish for refiners and that in the coming weeks, CRAK is headed higher.

About CRAK

The VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF is a fairly straightforward instrument not needing much introduction. It is an ETF which targets holdings across refiners primarily centered in the United States (however global exposure is held in the mix as well). Here are the latest holdings as provided by VanEck.

In light of its fairly straightforward exposure, we can generate a thematic view of where CRAK is likely headed by studying refining fundamentals. Specifically, since the primary revenue source of the stocks held in the ETF is tied to the gas and distillate refining margins, we can zero in on those items to assess where CRAK is likely headed.

Refining Market

While refineries create a variety of products, the two primary commodities which drive the lion's share of earnings at a typical refinery are gasoline and distillate. Indeed, according to the EIA, the typical refinery in the United States makes about 47% of its slate in the form of gasoline and 30% of its slate in the form of distillate. In other words, if we can understand where these markets are likely headed, we can understand where CRAK is likely headed.

Let's start out with gasoline. This has been a very trying year for the gasoline markets as the coronavirus destroyed demand due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders.

As seen in the above chart, inventories started surging to seasonally-historic levels starting around the time of national lockdowns in April. In recent weeks, we have seen inventories fall somewhat as demand as started to recover.

Unfortunately, gasoline took another hit in that since the coronavirus was a global pandemic, global demand for the product remained subdued leading to lower exports.

Imports eased somewhat to alleviate the balance, but as seen by the inventory chart, we are still at historic highs.

However, the key message here with gasoline is this: demand is recovering. We are in a very interesting fundamental situation in that the level of demand is directly tied to government actions regarding shelter-in-place orders or quarantine measures. As the government increases quarantine measures, demand will suffer and given that the current approach of politicians at this time is to allow continued reopening, demand is bullish gasoline.

So from a fundamental standpoint, the profitability of producing gasoline is tied directly to the reopening of the economy. This means that at present, we should be bullish gasoline at this point. However, if the economy were to start shutting down once again, we should quickly reverse this bias.

Let's turn our eyes to the distillate balance.

Put simply, distillate hasn't quite recovered at the same as gasoline for a few reasons. First off, even though exports dipped somewhat, imports remained strong throughout the worst of the quarantine measures.

When you combine these variables together, you've got a recipe for weak distillate cracks.

As supply outpaces demand, inventories rise and prices tend to fall. This is the same for product cracks in that available stocks of distillate have outpaced demand leading to the profitability of the commodity to diminish versus crude oil. As you can see in the above chart however, there's been an inflection over the past few weeks.

Again, this inflection is directly tied to recovering demand. While gasoline is primarily a reflection of individual driving habits, distillate is primarily a reflection of commercial activity due to things like trucking. As the economy recovers, the need for commercial shipping recovers in lockstep which means that inventories will follow the trajectory of the economy.

We are in a very unusual time period of refined products in that the story impacting each is the same and is highly focused on one key issue: the government's response to the coronavirus. During normal times, gasoline and distillate tend to have different fundamental drivers depending on seasonal factors as well as economic conditions.

Politics and personal preferences aside, whatever governing bodies decide to do in response to the coronavirus will directly impact and sway the fundamentals of the primary revenues of CRAK. At present, the economy is reopening and the government is clearly stating that there will not be a second wave of closures of businesses. This is bullish CRAK because this means that demand is recovering for gasoline and distillate. Of note, overall refining runs are fairly low, so upticks in demand will start eating into inventories at an accelerated pace.

However, we need to be very aware of any developments in government policy. Refineries make transportation fuel and anything which impacts transportation will directly impact the earnings of refineries. During normal times, this simplistic statement is trite and not particularly helpful. But during times like these where broad-based shelter-in-place orders could be enacted within hours, reminding ourselves that a refinery primarily produces transportation fuels is critical.

The bottom line message here is this: I am bullish CRAK because the current trajectory suggests that we will see ongoing recovery in outright transportation demand. However, if the government enacts any policy which substantially inhibits transportation and the economy once again, my bias will immediately switch to bearish.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.