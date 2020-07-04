Best REITs To Buy During The 2020 Crash

We highlight opportunities in the net lease, residential, and grocery property sectors that we are buying today.

It may seem counter intuitive, but the best opportunities are today in some of the worst-performing property sectors.

Many REITs are currently priced at their lowest valuations in 10 years.

Following the recent market crash, many REITs are priced at extraordinarily low valuations and offer generational buying opportunities for long term-oriented investors.

Premiums to NAV have turned into discounts to NAV.

3-4% yields have turned into 6-8% yields.

And valuation metrics have dropped from 20x FFO to 10-15x FFO.

In many cases, REITs have dropped so much that they are now offered at up to 50% discounts to net asset value, which essentially means that you can buy real estate at 50 cents on the dollar.

At these prices, we are very confident that investors who buy today will earn very attractive returns in the long run.

You could invest in a REIT ETF (VNQ), get diverse exposure, and be done with it. However, you would be potentially leaving a lot of money on the table. REIT ETFs are heavily weighted toward overpriced mega-cap REITs and they blindly invest in overleveraged and poorly-managed companies.

At High Yield Landlord, we aim to do better by being more selective. From a universe of ~250 real estate opportunities, we have cherry-picked the ~25 best opportunities to generate higher income and superior total returns in the long run:

Some sectors of the REIT market are much more affected than others by the recent pandemic.

As an example, data center REITs such as Digital Realty (DLR.PK) and CyrusOne (CONE) are doing very well due to the increased data consumption. Similarly, cell tower REITs, industrial REITs, and storage are holding up fairly well.

You would think that these are the best opportunities because they enjoy the strongest fundamentals right now. Wrong!

Yes, they enjoy strong fundamentals, but this also is reflected in their valuations. You are paying a massive premium relative to other REITs and this premium has gotten so large that it simply isn't worth it.

It may seem counter intuitive, but we believe that the best opportunities are in more-impacted property sectors with weaker near-term prospects. They suffer today, but they are so deeply discounted that they offer superior long-term reward potential.

Below we discuss three REIT sectors in which we heavily invest at High Yield Landlord:

Net Lease REITs

Net lease REITs own freestanding, single tenant retail properties that are generally service oriented. This includes convenience stores, quick service restaurants, gyms, gas stations, pharmacies and other similar properties.

Illustration of typical CVS (CVS) net lease property:

You see them located close to major roads and intersections with high traffic and visibility. Generally, these are some of the most recession-resilient property types because the leases are structured more in favor of the landlord:

The term is very long at over 10 years.

It includes automatic rent increases of 1%-2% per year.

All the property expenses are paid by the tenant.

There's no co-tenancy issues or force majeure event in leases.

Rent coverage is strong at 2-3x.

As a result, the cash flow is bond like and net lease REITs kept earnings steady rent checks even during the great financial crisis. Companies like Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) were able to even increase dividends in 2008-2009.

However, this is not a regular recession. This a pandemic-induced economic shutdown, and net lease REITs are clearly not immune to that.

Consumers are sitting at home and not visiting gyms, restaurants, gas stations, etc. Many of these properties have had to temporarily close down to help slow down the spread of the virus. Many tenants are missing rent payments, and some may ultimately default, forcing them vacate space.

So that’s the negative side of the story.

On the bright side, this is only a temporary crisis for net lease REITs because they have strong balance sheets with plenty of liquidity and rent payments will resume as soon as we reopen the economy.

Spirit Realty (SRC), STORE Capital (STOR), Essential Properties (EPRT), and Vereit (VER) have all collected 60%-80% of rents in April and May and the rest is deferred. In the end, we believe that most rents will get paid at a later date. Even if the tenant’s profitability drops in the near term, they are unlikely to break leases on profitable long-term assets.

Yet, all these net lease REITs are today priced at bargain valuations. Discounts to NAV have expanded to historic highs, dividend yields are approaching 6%-7%, and the potential for upside in a recovery is 50%-80% in many cases. We are buying heavily and currently own four net lease REITs at High Yield Landlord.

Residential REITs

Everybody needs a roof over their head. The need for shelter never goes away, not even during an economic shutdown. Now, this does not mean that residential REITs are bullet proof. With unemployment rising to double digits and GDP collapsing, there will be some missed rent payments and future rents may drop a bit.

However, the cash flow should remain fairly steady due to the defensive demand for housing. We are especially bullish on Class B apartments and manufactured housing, which provide affordable housing and enjoy strong rent-to-income ratios:

Residents of these communities can hardly find cheaper alternatives elsewhere. Therefore, they have all the incentives to remain good tenants. It's not in their interest to become delinquent, ruin their credit, and end up being evicted in a few months from now.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) is a great example of a good residential REIT opportunity. It owns Class B apartment communities in business-friendly states with superior demographic growth and high income-to-rent ratios. They have managed to collect ~95% of rents so far.

Yet, the company has seen its share price drop from nearly $17 to just $11 today. I would add that this is a well-capitalized company with 40% LTV, plenty of liquidity, and a well-aligned management team that has a track record of outperformance since IPO. The CEO owns 400,000 shares and he has been adding to this position during this crisis.

Priced at an estimated 25% discount to NAV, 13x FFO and a 4.5% yield, we are buyers. Note that the dividend payout ratio is very conservative at 60%, leaving a lot of cash flow for growth and deleveraging.

We currently own five Residential REITs at High Yield Landlord.

Other Property Sectors We Like

Certain retail REITs are opportunistic right now. Those who own grocery store anchored shopping centers with service and value-oriented tenants should quickly recover when the economy opens up again. Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT) are other grocers are today doing record business and they are great tenants to have.

All retail REITs will suffer, but the grocery-oriented REITs should enjoy the fastest recovery. Yet, a few of them are priced at near-50% discounts to NAV and offer ~8% dividend yields. Those are great opportunities.

We also like certain Specialty REITs that have been dragged down much more than they should have. As an example, prison REITs are down to their lowest levels ever with >20% cash flow yields and unprecedented discounts to even conservative estimates of NAV. Prison REITs are selling off because of political risk. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden may not be as favorable toward this sector. Priced as is, we believe that prison REITs will do well, regardless of who wins the election. Even in case of a ban, these assets remain critical to our society and won’t lose their value. They would simply be bought out or leased to government agencies.

We currently own three retail REITs and four specialty REITs at High Yield Landlord.

Bottom Line

Investing money is more complex than simply looking for the most resilient companies and picking them. Valuation is just as important, if not more, than fundamental resilience.

It appears to us that a lot of analysts have lost track of the bigger picture over the past few months. It's important to remember that this is not the new normal. The economy already is starting to reopen and things are gradually returning to normal.

We own an optimized REIT portfolio with 24 positions that we expect to strongly recover in the coming years and outperform the market averages. It pays a 7% average dividend yield and has up an estimated 80% upside potential.

Now is time to buy. The train appears to be already leaving the station. Don’t be left behind.

