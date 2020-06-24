Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) has missed the recent cyber bull run, weighed down largely by short-term uncertainties related to COVID-19. Given the company’s diverse product portfolio, long-term growth prospects into new and within existing customers, and tailwinds related to work-from-home, the market seems to be over-penalizing management’s near-term guidance. Further, the significant discount at which Proofpoint is trading compared to its peers, adjusted for revenue growth and profitability, offers a great buying opportunity with long-term upside.

Rule Of 40 Screener

The Rule of 40 for software companies is a relatively new principle that the sum of a company's revenue growth rate and profitability (commonly known as efficiency) should exceed 40. This principle makes intuitive sense given that software companies pursue revenue growth at the cost of profitability. The efficiency metric is also a great rubric to holistically compare companies since the metric encapsulates several aspects of the business.

Investors generally value companies with a higher efficiency at a greater multiple. Notably, in my analysis of 56 publicly traded software companies, there is a positive correlation between EV/2021E revenue and efficiency (as measured by free cash flow margin), with an R2 of 0.32. Of this set, 27 companies with an efficiency of greater than 40 have a median EV/2021E revenue multiple of 13.5x, and 29 companies with an efficiency of less than 40 have a 30% lower median EV/2021E revenue multiple of 9.4x. These 56 companies are plotted below with efficiency on the x-axis and EV/2021E revenue on the y-axis. To clarify, the classification of overvalued and undervalued in the chart below is with respect to the trendline of the peer group.

Source: Data from Publiccomps.com; Author’s analysis in Microsoft Excel

The four quadrants in the chart above make for a great screener to dive into specific companies to understand why they are valued the way they are and identify potential buy and sell opportunities. With an Efficiency score of 49 and an EV/2021E revenue multiple of 5.4x, Proofpoint appears to be one of the most undervalued companies compared to its peers in the green quadrant.

Proofpoint Has Missed The Recent Cyber Bull Run

Over the past two years, Proofpoint has largely moved in sync with the ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSE:HACK), an ETF that tracks an equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cyber security technology and services.

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, while HACK is up 48% from its mid-March COVID-19 slump, Proofpoint is up only 8.6%. Proofpoint delivered a good Q1 2020, where it beat Street expectations. The slump is likely largely driven by management’s new guidance of 13%-16% growth for 2020, compared to the previous sell-side expectation of ~17.5% growth. Some key factors dragging down the revenue growth include: (i) per seat pricing reduction due to customer layoffs, (ii) project deferrals on larger implementations, and (iii) delays in on-premise implementations reliant on reopening decisions within customers. These factors are largely linked to uncertainties stemming from COVID-19. As such, although there may be near-term pressures on growth, the fundamental value proposition of Proofpoint’s offerings remains strong. Further, the deviation of Proofpoint’s valuation from its peers is not sufficiently justified by the mere 3 percentage point reduction in near-term revenue guidance.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Work-From-Home Push Is A Tailwind For Proofpoint

Managing digital security has become increasingly more complicated post-COVID-19 given the significant expansion of vectors and the limited control that information security divisions have on these new domains. Customers are rethinking their security infrastructure to support a work-from-home environment, a push that could result in substantial reorganization of the tech stack. Notably, according to my analysis of data obtained from Google Trends, searches for email protection and email fraud (two of the company’s core offerings) increased by 47% and 49%, respectively, since March 1, 2020, as compared to the previous twelve months.

Source: Google Trends; author’s analysis

This hypothesis is further bolstered by some qualitative guidance provided by the company in its last earnings call on May 7, 2020 and its presentation at Cowen’s TMT conference on May 27, 2020. Some key takeaways are:

Significantly increased demand for the company’s data loss prevention (DLP) offering and integration of ObserveIT that was acquired by Proofpoint in November 2019.

Strong demand and pipeline build for the company’s CASB solution, browser isolation solution, and ITM solution, all of which make remote work more efficient and secure.

Over 90% renewal among existing customers, which is only slightly lower than what was observed historically.

Diverse Product Portfolio Offers Room To Expand

According to a Gartner survey, while IT security spending on email security is only 8%, 93% of all breaches are attacks targeting people through email. Being a market leader in email security, Proofpoint is well-positioned to expand into its customers through upselling and cross-selling. The email protection offering acts as an effective wedge to enter into new customers, from which point Proofpoint can expand into other offerings such as archiving, protection and privacy, and advanced threat, which represent a market opportunity exceeding $13 billion in 2020. The company has proven its ability to sell into existing customer bases with roughly half of its 6,100 enterprise customers using three or more products.

Source: Proofpoint Investor Presentation (June 12, 2020)

Proofpoint Has A Strong Balance Sheet And Steady Revenue Growth

The company generated $250 million in revenue in Q1 2020, up 23% from Q1 2019, and above the company’s guidance range. Notably, 98% of the revenue was through recurring subscriptions, a relatively high proportion among SaaS companies, many of which have other significant non-recurring revenue components. Proofpoint also has a strong balance sheet with close to $1.0 billion of cash and equivalents, which has also increased over the prior year. Further, Proofpoint has had a steady increase in revenue and sustained free cash flow rate for over two years now.

Source: Yahoo Finance; Author’s analysis in Microsoft Excel

As mentioned in the Rule of 40 section of this article, based on Proofpoint’s efficiency score, an EV/2021E revenue multiple of 5.4x is significantly lower than its peers. Given the company’s cash position, sustained revenue growth, diverse product portfolio, and COVID-19-related tailwinds, this suppressed price presents a great buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions above are my own and not necessarily those of my employer.