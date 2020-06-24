In all these bubbles the early traders benefit, as do insiders who sell, but as the bubble bursts, most retail traders are left with losses.

This is a study of one such bubble, but its lessons apply to all of the others.

Urban One (UONE) is a radio and TV cable broadcasting company based in Silver Spring, Maryland specializing in broadcasting for Black-Americans. The company has revenues of about $400 million per year, essentially unchanged over the last four years. Free cash flow has been around $50 million per year and net income has varied (affected by non-cash write-offs). The company has debt and other liabilities of more than $1 billion and tangible assets of about $300 million. It is not a company that would interest serious long-term investors, nor is it likely to attract many institutional investors given the complex share structure that places most of the votes in the hands of the company founder and her son.

The bubble

Urban One's Class A shares have moved from a typical trading price of about $1.25 to more than $50/share and back down to $20 over the past six trading days

There has been no news that could have moved the stock price, although Bloomberg has suggested that Urban One and other Black-American owned businesses have seen their prices rise because people are supporting them in sympathy with recent protests. That is a concept that might account for some extra interest in the shares but hardly explains the huge trading volumes and massive stock price increase in Urban One shares last week.

This appears to be a price bubble, driven solely by retail traders on the robinhood trading platform.

Urban One's multi-class share structure

Urban One's multi-class share structure leaves it particularly vulnerable to manipulation, and stock price bubbles. There are four classes of share:

Class A shares carry one vote and are traded on the Nasdaq with the symbol (UONE).

Class B shares carry ten votes each, but they are all owned by the CEO and Chairman and are not traded on any exchange.

Class C shares are owned by insiders. Class C shareholders are not entitled to a vote but they can convert their Class C shares to class A.

Class D shares are non-voting and trade on the New York stock exchange with the symbol (UONEK)

The table below, from the Proxy statement filed last April and other SEC filings, shows the number of shares and insider ownership in each category:

In most dual-class share structures, voting shares typically trade at a premium over non-voting shares. However, in this case, the ten to one voting rights of the Class B shares ensure that the two holders (the CEO and Chairman) will always win any vote. So, there is very little point in owning Class A rather than Class D shares and the share price of the two classes of share should be similar. Prior to the stock price bubble Class D shares normally traded at about 80% of the Class A share price.

Major share sale since the Proxy statement

Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund sold 3.2 million Class D shares at $0.762 on June 11th, the shares were to be retired by the company. Brigade also sold 730,000 shares to CEO, Alfred Liggins. At the time of the transaction, the shares were trading at about 90 cents, so Brigade had to take a hit of more than 15% to sell the relatively large block. They should have waited a week longer, they would have been able to sell at a much higher price when robinhood users started to buy the shares in significant quantities.

robinhood users corner the market in Class A shares

The chart below is the price action and trading pattern of Urban One class A shares for the week of June 15th to 19th. The chart comes from Yahoo finance, it is hard to read at this size, if you want a better picture you can look up the chart for yourselves.

Urban One Class A shares, June 15th to 19th: Source - Yahoo Finance

The next chart is the number of robinhood users who owned UONE and UONEK during that period. The chart has been compiled using data downloaded from the RobinTrack website (the blue bars are the Class A shares, and the orange bars are the Class D).

robinhood users holding Urban One shares: Source - Constructed from Robintrack data download

Until the beginning of June, trading in Urban One class A shares was very light, usually not more than 1,000 shares per day, and the price was steady at about $1.25. There was a small uptick in both price and volume on June 12th but it went nowhere. However, the number of robinhood users was ticking up very slowly and on the afternoon of June 15th there was a noticeable increase in buyers. It is hard to see on the above chart, so I have reproduced that day's chart at a larger scale below:

robinhood users holding Urban One shares, June 15th: Source: - Constructed from Robintrack data download

There is an influx of new buyers in the morning driving the price up over $5, but interest wanes and both the share price and volume fall off until around 2.00 p.m. when something tweaks the interest of a fresh batch of robinhood users and another two thousand buyers jump in, driving the price to a high of $8.38.

More than 23 million class A shares traded on June 15th - about 23,000 times the normal volume and more than 25 times the retail float. By evaluating the prices and number of new holders for each period, I calculate that it would have taken an average investment of about $400 for robinhood users to have purchased all the retail float. At this point, the market for Urban One class A shares is very close to being cornered by the herd of retail investors.

The bubble inflates

On the morning of the 16th, there were nearly 3,000 robinhood buyers lined up to buy the limited number of shares that were not already in the hands of other robinhood users. The price took a leap at the open, hitting a high of $19.23 in the first hour of trading and falling back on profit-taking during the morning.

UONE first starts to appear in posts on Reddit on June 16th, and 15,000 more robinhood users pile in during the afternoon. Buyers are simply chasing the stock up now, trading on the momentum, and ten minutes before the close of trading the price hits a new high of $40. A few robinhood users exit the stock, but at the end of the day, there are still nearly 20,000 users with positions in the stock.

Some air is let out of the bubble

The bubble seemed to deflate on June 17th, the shares opening at $22 and drifting down to $12.64 at the close on relatively light volume (compared to the two previous days). It seems the bubble has burst, but will re-inflate later. Insiders were selling during the week, which may have been keeping a cap on the share price. However, the class A shares were now mostly owned by robinhood retail investors many of whom were day trading at a furious pace, it is a situation where anything can happen.

Day traders go wild

Suppose Mike buys shares for $2, sells some of them to Fred for $3 who then sells some to Sally for $4. Joe sees the price going up and decides to get in the action, but Mike, Fred and Sally aren't selling at $4 so he has to pay $5. Imagine now that Mike, Fred, Sally and Joe have bought up all the shares. They can now trade them amongst themselves and push up the price. And that is exactly what happened on June 18th as robinhood traders flipped UONE back and forth.

Trading was wild, with the entire public float changing hands sometimes in the space of two minutes. The stock was halted 12 times during the day because the price fluctuation exceeded 10% in five minutes (six times on an up leg and six times on a down leg). The day had started with a plunge to $10.60 but after a net 6,000 robinhood users bought in, the stock finished at almost $25.

The following day, Friday June 19th, saw more wild action as 4,000 new robinhood users had placed orders at the opening bell, driving the price up to its all-time high of $54.15 in the first half-hour of trading. However, interest seemed to be waning as trading volumes were down and the stock fell steadily during the day to end at $36.15, 34% off its high.

The Class D shares follow the trend

The class D share price followed the same pattern as that of the Class A, but the peak is much lower and happens a few trading hours after the class A peak. No doubt the Class D buyers thought they were buying almost identical shares and reasoned that if Class A shares are worth $50 then Class D should be worth something close to that. However, they did not account for the number of shares on the market.

On the morning of June 17th, at the open, there are orders from 10,000 robinhood buyers and the shares open more than 100% up on the previous day's close. But there are more Class D shares available and more sellers, most likely including insiders, so the price slumps very quickly.

Urban One Class D shares, June 15th to 19th: Source: Yahoo Finance

For the remainder of the week, the Class D shares follow the trend of the Class A but with lower volatility.

Before the bubble started the Class A shares were trading at prices about 25% higher than the Class D. During last week they traded at up to 1000% higher. Class A and Class D shares are essentially the same, except for the voting rights which are basically useless as I explained earlier, so there is no reason for such a huge gap between the Class A and Class D unless of course, the shares are being traded with no consideration for their true value.

Insider selling has kept the lid on prices

The share price fluctuations would have been even higher but for insider selling. During the week ending June 19th, insiders sold most of their shares into the bubble:

Source: SEC 8-K filing

A total of 650,900 Class A shares and 1,555,563 Class D shares were sold by insiders. Only 11,000 Class A shares now remain in the hands of insiders. However, there are more than 2 million Class C shares which can be converted to Class A, so more shares can be put onto the market.

The biggest recipients of the robinhood buyer's largesse were CEO Alfred Liggins who sold 600,000 Class A shares, and his mother and company Chairman Cathy Hughes who sold 789,000 Class D.

Week two of the bubble

I am writing this on June 24th, The Urban One stock bubble has now entered its second week.

The Class D shares (UONEK) have drifted down to $2.53 (60% off their high) in relatively thin trading. About 7,000 net robinhood Users have managed to exit, but there are still 33,000 left holding the bag, most of whom bought in at higher prices. There is no way for most of them to exit the stock without depressing the price further. There are still plenty of shares in the hands of insiders who will probably sell if the price shoots up again, so it is unlikely the bubble in Class D shares will re-inflate.

The Class A shares have been more lively, the number of robinhood users holding a position in UONE has steadied at around 34,000 and it is likely that the herd still owns most of the Class A stock. The stock is hovering around $22, still up nearly 2,000% in seven trading days. About half of the robinhood buyers have gains (on paper) and half have losses, at least for now. It has become a game of chicken, if everyone stays in the stock it could be day traded upwards, but a few sellers could cause a price collapse.

Of course, if the Class C shares were to be converted and sold another price collapse would be inevitable.

Lessons for retail investors

When this is over and the stock price of Urban One returns to its true value, CEO Alfred Liggins will be $10 to $20 million richer; his mother and a few other insiders will have gained a few million each. Good luck to them, they happened to cash in on a windfall opportunity, there is nothing wrong with that. But that money must come from somewhere. A few robinhood investors who were lucky enough to get in early will also have gained but most of them will have lost money, the net gain by those robinhood investors must, in the end, be negative.

If there are any participants in this bubble who, as the Bloomberg article suggests, intended to contribute to minority-owned businesses, you will have done so. However, I am not sure that making a wealthy CEO even more wealthy was what exactly you intended.

For those who were gambling on UONE stock, not caring about the inflated price, but assuming that someone would come along and buy it from you at an even more inflated price, there is a lesson to be learned. There has been a huge proliferation of these small-cap stock bubbles in the past few weeks. There are two or three every day, promoted on Reddit or Facebook or by a well-known day trader on You-tube. The prices are driven up by a herd of buyers only to fall precipitously when a few of them decide to sell.

If you have been caught with shares of Hertz (HTZ), Genius Brands (GNUS), Indivior (OTCPK:INVVY), Seanergy Maritime (SHIP), Kitov Pharma (KTOV) any of the Chinese ADRs such as Fangdd (DUO), Wins Finance (WINS), China HGS real estate (HGSH), CTI Industries (CTI) or a whole host of other names, take note.

There are three winners in these stock bubbles -

The few who get in very early and sell into the bubble,

Insiders who take advantage of a windfall opportunity and

Brokers that skim a few cents from each trade.

The vast majority of the participants lose money, those who use the "bigger fool theory" as an investment approach, often end up as the fool.

