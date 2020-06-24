INM has achieved positive early safety trial results for its lead program.

The firm is developing cannabinoid-based treatments for skin and eye conditions.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has filed to raise $12 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) has filed to raise $12 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a clinical stage biopharma developing cannabinoid-based treatments for skin and eye conditions.

INM has produced initial positive safety trial results for its lead program.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company And Technology

Vancouver, Canada-based InMed was founded to advance drug programs for epidermolysis bullosa [EB], a skin condition that results in layers of skin not sticking to each other and for glaucoma, an eye condition that damages the optic nerve.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Eric Adams, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO at EnGene and held senior roles at QLT.

Below is a brief overview video of InMed's recent announcement for treating EB:

Source: Business Television

The firm's lead candidate is INM-755, a cannabinoid-based treatment candidate for epidermolysis bullosa. The drug is currently in Phase 1 safety trials and management expects it to advance to Phase 1/2 efficacy trials in 2021. The company's second candidate is INM-088, a cannabinoid treatment for glaucoma and management expects it to enter Phase 1 safety trials in 2021.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $70 million. The company is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as ticker symbol "IN" and is traded on the OTCQX as “IMLFF.”

Market And Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Technavio, the global market for epidermolysis bullosa is expected to grow by nearly $305 million from 2019 to 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of almost 5% from 2019 to 2023, as shown in the chart below:

Key elements driving this expected growth are increasing development of treatment options by pharmaceutical firms such as diacerein ointment.

Also, North America accounted for the highest demand in 2018, although higher growth rates can be found in other global regions.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Amyrt Pharma

Fresenius (NYSE:FMS)

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

Financial Status

InMed’s recent financial results are typical of a development-stage biopharma in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its pipeline of drug treatment candidates.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $7.0 million in cash and $1.6 million in total liabilities (unaudited, interim).

IPO Details

InMed intends to raise $12 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to an as-yet undisclosed amount at the IPO price. Assuming this element is finalized, it would be a positive signal to prospective IPO investors.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our development efforts of INM-755 including a Phase I/II clinical trial;to fund our ongoing development efforts of INM-088; to fund the general development efforts of our IntegraSyn™ program; and to fund working capital, other research and development and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary

InMed is seeking a small IPO transaction to fund its drug development programs through and into early stage trials.

The firm’s lead candidate for the treatment of EB appears to be well-tolerated in early Phase 1 safety trials.

Management has provided no characterization of the drug’s efficacy in vitro or outside of human tests.

The market opportunity for treating EB is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2022, a forecast moderate growth rate from 2017 to 2022.

The firm has disclosed research or commercial collaborations, so is pursuing a go-it-alone approach at this time.

Other than an apparently positive safety profile, there really isn’t much to go on for this IPO as the prospects of the firm’s cannabinoid approach.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.